Have Mini-Breaks During Work To Shake Things Up

Working in a monotonous way is extremely exhausting. It depletes one’s morale in any given role. That’s why there are very good health and productivity reasons to take a break. It is important to obtain breaks and to ensure that you are taking them regularly during any task that you do for your mental, emotional and physical well being.

It is also necessary to find another approach that helps you to deal with the underlying theme of what you do. You see, breaks can lead to a huge release of stress. You have to recognise that you have all the ability you need to take the necessary steps to break out of the rut and not fear that your ‘groove’ will be interrupted. For instance, if you are blocking the need to have a break, the task you are doing becomes boring and mundane.

One good way of re-energising is by having mini-breaks frequently. Taking little breaks often helps gain control over your impressions, thoughts and behaviours towards the job as well as environment and people around you. Each time you take a break away from the task and then come back to it gives the momentum to have a purpose to complete it more meaningfully. Also, mini-breaks are a great way to reframe, rebalance, refocus so that concentration and energy levels do not relinquish. Short breaks each day could make a huge difference to maximising employees’ uneventful day and assuring they are making the most of each day.

If you are creative in your breaks, here are ten ways of what you can do to free yourself from the monotonous routine:

Taking a walk, even if this means up and down the corridor or to the kitchen.

Going to the gym, if nearby, to do light exercise, it will give you time to unwind and recover from your work.

Strength and balance exercises whilst sitting down, stretching legs out arms up.

Listening to mindfulness techniques and focussing on the distraction for a few minutes. Meditating and doing breathing exercises

Stepping outside or walking outdoors to get some fresh air.

Going out to lunch to change the scene

If the working environment permits it, it’s a nice idea to have light recreation such as Fussball, table tennis or yoga, this is a good reboot of energy needed

Reading something unrelated to the subject of work.

Listening to music or even lip-syncing releasing endorphins like oxytocin and dopamine, creating a rush similar to the feeling after laughing, or hugging.

Boardgames, puzzles and even art therapy such as mindfulness colouring.

Breaks can also give you an understanding of the accomplishments when you have completed a task and are rewarded with a break.

Furthermore, it is highly recommended to take periodic breaks especially if you are working at your computer to boost your attention, productivity and your integrity towards your work.

Besides, without periodic breaks, you are likely to suffer from tension across your neck, back, shoulders and arms, some even complain of headaches. As we are all entitled to breaks, why not make the most of them? By ensuring your wellbeing needs are met, will not just be beneficial to you, but also for the company you work for. Mini breaks help to decrease stress, encourage engagement and promote high performance.