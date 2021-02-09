Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Have Goals…

A goal properly set is half way reached - Zig Zaglar

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Hope everyone good, and marching towards the vision for this year 2021. Exactly having goals, moving towards it gives a purpose of living. The goals you set instantly triggers you to get back on track if suppose you are out of track. Your goals never let you down, It’ll lift up you as well as your life. It gives a good recognition for you. While achieving your goals, you’ll learn many things in the path to reach your goals. It helps in improving yourself and every part of your life.

If you want a happy life tie it to a goal, Not to people or things

– Albert Einstein

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Given up on your goals? 5 steps to get back on track

    by Yasmina Hedhli
    Life Goals
    Community//

    Fuel Your Life Goals With Flexible Approach!

    by Nitin Saxena
    Community//

    8 Simple Steps to Help You Achieve Your Goals

    by Melanie Coleman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.