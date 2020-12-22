“Have better relationships is the crux of emotional intelligence. ” with Dr. Brian G. Brown

Having better relationships is the crux of emotional intelligence. It doesn’t matter whether it’s work relationships, extracurricular relationships, or intimate relationships; emotional intelligence is the key to successfully navigating these waters.

Emotional intelligence and fatigue recovery expert, Dr. Brian Brown, DNP, is a functional & psychiatric nurse practitioner, author, and international speaker. He leans into his 22 years of experience to provide custom-tailored solutions for those who’ve tried unsuccessfully to resolve their challenges.

Dr. Brian accomplishes this by focusing first on the genetic causes, which he calls the True Root Causes™. It’s through this lens that he’s able to facilitate more precise and expedient emotional fatigue recovery using gene-centered nutrition & supplementation.

After an undiagnosed pediatric heart condition that nearly claimed his life and left him with extreme fatigue and a host of physical and mental health challenges, Dr. Brian developed the Genesis Zone Advantage™, an efficient 4-step formula to naturally resolve emotional and physical health challenges at their True Root Causes™. Powered by his proprietary formula, Dr. Brian has helped thousands overcome emotional and physical exhaustion, reclaim energy, and optimize their life for high achievement.

Dr. Brian is the author of the forthcoming books Health Hijackers for Women and Health Hijackers for Men. Dr. Brian is a dynamic presenter, whose insights have been featured on podcasts and stages before world audiences.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in the Mississippi Delta & the birthplace of the blues, Clarksdale, MS. My childhood was very Mayberryesque. Though we weren’t wealthy nor got everything we wanted, we didn’t lack for any of the necessities. It was the kind of place where you didn’t lock the front door, could walk or ride your bike to school every day, play in anyone’s yard, drink water from any neighbor’s water hose, and everyone knew “who you belonged to.”

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My grandmother was a nurse, so I guess she first introduced me to the medical field in many ways. Without even knowing it, she fostered a natural curiosity in me for all things science-related. She had a brilliant mind, and on numerous occasions, I recall hearing her say, “Had I been born in a different time, I’d have been an excellent doctor.” She was right. She would’ve been. She simply didn’t have the opportunities then that women have today.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I don’t have to think about that one very hard. I can honestly say I wouldn’t be here today without my wife. She has been and always will be my biggest cheerleader and supporter.

We were high school sweethearts and were just kids when we got married at 19 and 20. Within a year and a half of getting married, we had our first child. We were just kids having kids; however, looking back, I wouldn’t have done it any other way.

I graduated with my bachelor’s degree first. Then, my wife completed her bachelor’s degree. Later, I attended graduate school to get my master’s and doctorate degrees, and between these two degrees, she completed her master’s degree. I guess you can say we played tag-team for our degrees. It certainly wasn’t the shortest distance between point “A” and point “B,” but we got there and appreciated the process.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

A notable mistake in my career was placing too much trust and faith in a broken medical system. It was a lesson that nearly cost me my life, yet at the same time, I’m incredibly grateful because it set me on a new personal and professional trajectory.

Early in my career, I began dealing with depression. Later, it progressed to anxiety, significantly low energy, brain fog, and weight gain of 390 pounds. No one had drawn any correlations between the “night terrors” I’d had since age five and these challenges. My medical peers told me, “Don’t worry about the night terrors. You just need to exercise more, eat less, and take this Prozac prescription (or whatever the psych medication “flavor of the month” was). You’ll be alright.”

Sixteen years and nine different antidepressants later, I wasn’t “alright.” One day, while driving home from work, I nearly passed out at the wheel. The culprit? My old friend, the “night terror” that I’d had for almost 40 years, except now it was happening during my waking day. It was not night terrors. My thoughts immediately turned to some sort of heart issue.

Over the next few days, I saw a series of cardiac specialists. During two separate overnight heart-monitoring sessions, my heart had stopped five times for three to seven seconds. The determination was that I had a rare pediatric heart condition that had been causing my heart to stop multiple times per night.

One specialist said, “Normally, people don’t live to your age with this condition. If they do, they have written on their death certificate, ‘Died of Unknown Causes’ because their heart just stopped, which never shows up on autopsy.” The prescription? A pacemaker.

It was six days before I could get the lifesaving heart device, and I have to say it was the longest six days of my life. I don’t think I slept a wink during that time. What a sobering realization it was to discover that since age 5, I’d literally been dying every night and, sometimes it was multiple times.

I am grateful that mainstream medicine identified the cause and treatment for my “night terrors,” caused by my body dumping massive amounts of adrenaline into my bloodstream to jumpstart my heart back to life, but there were many unanswered questions.

The consequences of this remained — weight issues despite exercise and clean eating, fatigue, depression, anxiety, brain fog, and the myriad of antidepressants I’d tried and failed. These challenges forced me to find answers on my own and catapulted me into a new professional trajectory.

I went on to re-skill in nutrigenomics, functional and integrated medicine, and preventive-aging medicine. I soon discovered that severe adrenal fatigue, hormone and thyroid imbalances, and weak genetic programming were the causes of my challenges.

Over the past six years, I’ve been able to find restoration and balance for my body. I won’t lie. It’s a labor of love and a work in progress, but it’s work worth doing.

Having spent time in Kenya and Tanzania in the past, there’s a Swahili term that I love. The term polepole (poe-lee-poe-lee) means “slowly by slowly, gradually, and gently.” I’ve embraced polepole as my personal and professional philosophy when it comes to healing. It’s often not as fast as we desire it to be, but slowly, gradually and gently, we make progress toward a more excellent state of wellness.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

There’s a quote from the Netflix series, The Crown, which I love, “Stick it out. Stay alive. Keep breathing.” This quote carries profoundly deep and personal meaning for me based on where I’ve come with multiple near-death experiences. That about sums it up. Never give up, never give up, never give up! Keep pushing yourself and above all else, keep a childlike inquisitive nature. Ask as many questions as you possibly can along the way. Eventually, you will find the answers.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Wow, I’d have to say that the most impactful book in my life has been the Bible. My faith is strong, and it keeps me from navel-gazing. It forces me to look outward, beyond myself, with gratitude, grace, and acceptance of others no matter their prior life circumstances or experiences.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I came up with this quote after my near-death experiences, “Move forward in an attitude of gratitude and possibility, not in an attitude of limitation and lack.”

I’ve always considered myself a positive, abundant-mindset person, but it hasn’t come naturally.

Growing up in rural Mississippi, I came from very humble beginnings, so lack was always more prevalent than abundance. After realizing that I had died nearly 14,600 times since age 5, I had a keen sharpness in vision; a clarity.

I think death tends to do that to you.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The challenge with mainstream medicine is that its main focus is sickness care.

In midstream medicine (functional medicine, naturopathy, homeopathy, Chinese medicine, Ayurvedic medicine, etc.), these healing techniques work well. The challenge is that clients get confused over which one to trust because they all taught, in one way or another, starting at the “root cause.” And, I guess compared to mainstream medicine, they come pretty close.

Being able to treat issues at the “root cause” was why I left mainstream medicine for midstream medicine over a decade ago. I love midstream medicine, but the challenge is this. Not only is it confusing to clients, but the techniques used also tend to peter out over time.

Throughout my professional midstream medicine journey, this frustrated me. It’s something I couldn’t get out of my mind. Then, one day it dawned on me, we say that we’re treating “root causes,” but we’re not.

That’s when I discovered what I’ve come to call the Genesis Zone Advantage™. It’s an efficient 4-step formula to resolve challenges, naturally, at their true root causes.

The average client will show up at the first visit with 45 to 60 clues (signs/symptoms) about what’s going on with them. Some clues are so mild they don’t think about them; some are moderate, and others are severe.

If we use fatigue as an example that many high achievers have when they come to me for the first time, there are over 100 causes for fatigue. So, where do you start?

Mainstream medicine will generally run some laboratory work and typically find nothing wrong. They’ll tell you, “Everything is fine.” If you come back to mainstream medicine with the same complaint too many times, guess what? They’ll probably say something like, “You’re depressed (and or anxious). Here’s a prescription for an antidepressant.” In essence, “It’s all in your head. You’re crazy, and I’m going to dismiss you as such.”

In midstream medicine, each of the different disciplines will start at their own “root cause.” The only thing wrong with this approach is that they aren’t starting with the true root causes, leaving you with partial resolution of your fatigue.

So what do you do?

You need a way to distill the dizzying array of clues into something more manageable. The formula I discovered does just that. It refines your 45–60 clues into five zones. The highest scoring zone becomes the primary area of focus, precisely what you need to address first. It removes the guesswork.

I recently had a client come to me for help with fatigue, brain fog, decreased mood, and anxiety. She owns a multi-million dollar consulting agency and told me, “I’m sick and tired of dying a slow, miserable, painful, and grouchy death. Something has to give.” She went on to tell me that her challenges had been around for 7 or 8 years.

After discovering her primary zone, I knew exactly where to focus my laboratory and genetic investigation. I started her on a twelve-week path to nutritionally support her genetic imbalances, and within six weeks, she experienced a 45% improvement. By the end of the 12th week, she had nearly 100% improvement.

She stated, “I didn’t realize how badly I felt until I had something to compare it to.” She added, “I feel better than I’ve felt in years.” Now, her business is expanding, and the vision she’s not been able to fulfill for the past few years is coming to pass.

You see, the cool thing is that genes are like light switches. Some are like “good” light switches turned off, and some are like “bad” light switches turned on. The good news is, we can nutritionally support those genes and get the switches turned in the right direction — bad genes turned off, and good genes turned on.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you briefly tell our readers a bit about why you are an authority about Emotional Intelligence?

Through the years, I realized that if you take care of the true root causes someone is dealing with, another mysterious phenomenon occurs with emotional intelligence. It increases.

I’ve given this a lot of thought, and I’ve concluded that stress of any kind, physical, emotional, genetic, or spiritual, can impact your emotional intelligence. It doesn’t matter if a person is dealing with anxiety, pain, hormone imbalances, or autoimmune conditions; over time, their emotional intelligence will suffer.

As a doctorally prepared nurse practitioner, my background is in psychiatry, but I’m also board certified in family practice. As a result, I approach things from a holistic biological and psychological perspective, which has allowed me to think outside the box, question, investigate, and discover new connections between root causes and things like emotional intelligence.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help to define what Emotional Intelligence is?

Are you one of those people who can read the emotional temperature of a room the instant you walk into it? Do you have the uncanny ability to adjust your demeanor, emotions, and verbal responses to these obscure cues and anticipate the emotional reactions to your words or actions before they’re delivered?

If this sounds familiar, or you know someone like this, you understand what emotional intelligence is. Emotional intelligence is needed today more than ever before, and it’s critically important to point out that it is fluid and occurs on a continuum.

We all have a set of tools that make up our unique “emotional intelligence toolbox,” but how we react to stress, circumstances and situations dictate how well or how awkwardly we use these tools.

How is Emotional Intelligence different from what we normally refer to as intelligence?

Intelligence by itself is a manifestation of how we learn, understand, adapt, and apply what we’ve learned about the physical world around us.

Emotional intelligence is very similar. It’s the manifestation of how we learn, understand, adapt, and apply what we’ve learned about the relational and emotional world around us.

Can you help explain a few reasons why Emotional Intelligence is such an important characteristic? Can you share a story or give some examples?

The main reason emotional intelligence is essential is that it boils down to belonging. It’s genuinely our base psychological need, and emotional intelligence hinges on it.

Belonging drives many of our behaviors, but how we respond to it determines how effectively our emotional intelligence is expressed. The desire to belong can either pull us toward emotional intelligence or push us further away.

Because of our need to belong, our emotional intelligence is frequently under strain. It’s been this way since grade school, yet it’s this same strain that causes us to become more resilient and emotionally intelligent. Can you remember a time as a child when you did something awkward just because you were trying to fit in with your school mates? Many of us can, and it’s not much different as an adult.

For example, a former client of mine who was a junior-level executive at a major corporation loved his job. Still, a large portion of his job responsibilities included attending social events to gain new business.

With interoffice dynamics and relationships, he was bold and confident in his role. He quickly identified and processed the small amount of emotional information coming his way, which kept anxiety low and belonging fulfilled. He had superb emotional intelligence, which seemed to be on autopilot.

However, when placed in a social setting, he was bombarded with way too much emotional information to process at one time. His words and thoughts felt unnatural. It provoked anxiety and made him appear socially awkward and clumsy. Belonging felt like it was a million miles away, and emotional intelligence was missing in action.

Situations like this cost him business deals. In one case, he was an emotionally intelligent genius, but in the other, he wasn’t.

Would you feel comfortable sharing a story or anecdote about how Emotional Intelligence has helped you in your life? We would love to hear about it.

In my personal and professional experience, I learned that anxiety feeds “the monster,” and it doesn’t matter what the monster is. In this case, the monster is impaired emotional intelligence.

I also learned that controlling anxiety is the first step to improving emotional intelligence, even if it’s not consciously perceived. I learned this lesson the hard way.

As I mentioned previously, I had an undiagnosed pediatric heart condition that took a massive toll on my emotional and physical health. In an early attempt to figure things out, I realized that I had an addiction to binging on cable news.

In the years leading to this realization, I didn’t perceive it as a problem, and I didn’t consciously perceive any anxiety. I owned three businesses, so stress was just a regular part of my daily routine, and watching cable news in the evening hours was my way of “destressing and unwinding.”

I’ve always considered myself to have a high level of emotional intelligence. No, I’m not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but I function at a high level.

One day, while lamenting about work stress, a mentor challenged me to do something radical. He challenged me to stop watching the news, stop reading the news, and stop listening to the news.

I thought he was crazy, but after a few days, I decided to give it a try. I called it my “media diet.” Now, I’m one of those “all-in” or “nothing at all” type people, so I decided on the front end to do this for a month.

Initially, I didn’t notice any difference. After nearly three weeks, employees and family members started commenting that I seemed “more relaxed” and “present” in my interactions with them. After a bit of introspection, I came to the same conclusion. I was more present and more relaxed.

I also noticed that I was more “in tune” with the emotions in my environment. I was better able to read people and situations and, subsequently, respond in a healthy and meaningful way. It was subtle, but it was noticeable. I liked it and decided to continue with it.

It’s been about seven years since I made that transition. I don’t consider it a “media diet” anymore. It’s merely a way of life, and I’ve learned that if something is newsworthy, you will hear about it from a secondary source. If you hear the same news a third time, it’s possibly worth checking out. In that case, I permit myself to investigate it further. Sometimes I spend 15 minutes. Other times I spend an hour, but I don’t binge on cable news anymore, and I’m better for it.

Can you share some specific examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help a person become more successful in the business world?

I’ve got an excellent example related to a second career in retirement. I have a client who was a C-level professional and entrepreneur-consultant most of his career. Financially, he’s been very successful. He was an emotionally intelligent genius in the workplace. It was the “secret sauce” that led to his meteoric professional success. Now, in retirement, he wanted to launch a second career on his terms.

Here’s the rub. From an early age, he learned to ignore his life’s dreams and do what was needed to survive and provide for his family. His emotional intelligence was incredibly high toward others, but it was a virtual desert wasteland toward himself.

Unconsciously, he’d turned off the side of himself that loved being an active participant in the arts. It was better to turn it off than deal with the pain and discomfort that came with being reminded of his loss. What he didn’t realize was that he’d sacrificed his emotional intelligence, not toward others, but himself.

He admits that learning to read his emotional cues has been a bit foreign at times but very revelatory and freeing. For the first time in decades, he’s tapped into his emotional intelligence at a level he’s never experienced. He just decided to move across the country to pursue his new post-retirement career. With a renewed balance of reflective, emotional intelligence, early signs show that he’s on track to be more successful in retirement than he ever thought or imagined in his corporate life.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have better relationships?

Having better relationships is the crux of emotional intelligence. It doesn’t matter whether it’s work relationships, extracurricular relationships, or intimate relationships; emotional intelligence is the key to successfully navigating these waters.

The thing to know is this. Imagine a bullseye target. At the center are your most intimate relationships. The outer rings are your more superficial relationships. The closer you are to the bullseye, the more focus and mental energy it requires to tap into your emotional intelligence. The tradeoff is a greater reward!

Why do intimate relationships require more mental capital? It’s because there’s a heck of a lot more emotional traffic to navigate. Gaining perspective is the first critical step to successfully exercising emotional intelligence. Try not to take it personally, even though it may seem to be. Many times it’s not.

Take time to pause, take a deep breath, reflect, and survey the landscape. These can allow you to mentally shift to higher ground, not in a superiority sense, but in the sense of removing yourself and your feelings from the equation. It allows you to respond from the standpoint of active listening, putting yourself in someone else’s shoes, and this is always the best way to operate with high emotional intelligence in your relationships.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have more optimal mental health?

Many have said that optimal mental health is about self-actualization, reaching your full potential. In the most real sense, the foundation of self-actualization is emotional intelligence. To become self-actualized without emotional intelligence results in narcissism on one end of the spectrum or reckless self-abandonment and codependency on the other end of the spectrum.

Mental health is all about balance. We can’t distill it into a formula, but it might look like this if we did. Self-Actualization + Properly Balanced Emotional Intelligence (toward self and others) = Optimal Mental Health

Ok. Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you recommend five things that anyone can do to develop a greater degree of Emotional Intelligence? Please share a story or example for each.

Nutritionally Support Your Genes. We can’t change the genetic hand our parents have dealt us, but we can change how those genetics affect us. Genes are like light switches. They can be cut on or off by lifestyle, nutrition, and environment.

How does this even tie into emotional intelligence? That’s a great question. Here are some examples.

If you’re one of those people who is intense, driven, and sometimes edgy, then you may be over-expressing one or both of the “warrior genes” (MAO-A, MAO-B). By the way, many high-level people, including me, fall into this category, and it’s this over-expression that gives us the competitive edge and tenacity we need to succeed. In this case, you may be less sensitive to social cues and possibly even shut down, remove yourself, or become irritable when there’s too much emotional information to process.

If you’re the type of person who’s a worrying type, occasionally melancholy, and maybe a bit scattered sometimes, you may have one or more of the two GAD-1 genes or the COMT gene. In this scenario, when there’s too much emotional information to process, you may tend to have heightened anxiety, feel depressed, or become even more scattered.

Finally, you could be what we call a “Worrying Warrior.” It’s an amalgamation of any of the gene expressions in the other two scenarios. It can get quite entertaining when it comes to social responses — some reactions amplified while others are dampened.

For any of these scenarios, when you positively support a negative gene expression, the innate genetic responses tone down, and it creates space for emotional intelligence to flourish. The cool thing is that it’s as simple as adding the right nutritional supplementation.

Put Yourself On A Media Diet. A media diet might seem a bit hard at first, but it’s worth it. As I explained in one of the previous questions, I didn’t realize how much it interfered with my emotional intelligence until it was gone. Whether we know it or not, exposure to news media increases anxiety, which lowers our emotional intelligence. Try going a couple of weeks without news exposure, and see how you feel.

For social media, it’s a different story. When you get a like, share, or comment on a post, the “reward center” in your brain becomes flooded with endorphins and the neurotransmitter, dopamine.

With the overstimulation of this reward center, you become addicted to these chemicals, and just like any other drug, your body and brain want more.

Try this. If you’re on multiple social media platforms, pick one social media platform and eliminate it immediately. Eliminate one every week or two until you’re down to just two social media platforms. Then, dedicate one thirty-minute time slot in the morning and one thirty-minute time slot in the evening to checking your social media accounts. Don’t fall into the trap of reading other peoples’ posts from your feed. Make it your mission to only check and respond to your messages.

Celebrate The Wins & List Your Gratitudes. As simple as this sounds, listing out gratitudes keeps you from navel-gazing and pushes you outward to those circumstances, people, and things for which you are grateful. By the way, your gratitudes don’t have to be rosy either. There are plenty of difficult challenges that I’m thankful for because they define and shape who I am and who I’m becoming.

When it comes to gratitude, all feedback is legitimate, no matter how bad it may seem in the moment. If you want to reap the benefits of this practice, write out your gratitudes twice daily.

At night, write down gratitudes for the things you’ve accomplished throughout the day. Think of it as your hashtag “wins” category. Each morning, draw a line down the middle of your paper. On the top left, write, “TODAY.” On the top right, write, “FUTURE.” On the “TODAY” side, list your gratitudes for what will happen today. On the “FUTURE” side, list your gratitudes for what you envision happening in the future.

In both cases, speak of things that aren’t as if they’ve already happened. Feel the emotions and experience the stimulation of your senses for each of these items that you envision.

Practice Empathy In Your Communication — Especially With Your Most Intimate Relationships

When it comes to empathy, you’ll probably get it wrong more than you get it right. That’s ok. Give yourself a lot of grace and never expect perfection. It’s just a normal part of the process.

When it comes to relationships, it’s like a dance. As long as you’re both dancing the Samba, then everything is ok. When one person starts dancing the Cha-Cha and the other continues dancing the Samba, it can create some friction.

Empathy in its base form goes something like this: “I feel _________ when ________ happens” or “When _________ happens, it makes me feel _________.” Here’s where this can get a bit tricky.

Be extremely careful not to say something like, “I feel hurt when YOU do X, Y, and Z.” You see, by doing this, you’ve just pointed the finger of blame at that person, not the thing that made you feel that way.

When it’s all said and done, a person can’t make you feel anything, but a circumstance or situation can. Here’s a better way to say it, “I feel hurt and ignored when time with your best friends seems to take priority over our relationship.” You see, what you’re conveying here is that you care enough about your relationship to point out that “time with best friends…” is the issue, NOT the person who’s in the relationship with you.

Remember again, you are changing the dance, so one of three things will happen:

They will come along and adjust to the new dance.

They won’t adapt to the new dance.

You will switch back to the old dance.

Other than plenty of practice, another way to accelerate the learning curve and get sharp with this strategy is to seek professional coaching from a counselor, psychologist, or therapist.

Build and Maintain Meaningful Relationships. I believe that too much screen time has led to what I call “the lost art of verbal communication,” which decreases our emotional intelligence. It merely means that we have to be intentional about building and maintaining meaningful relationships.

You may be thinking that in this COVID-isolation era, this is impossible. It’s not. With tools such as Google Hangouts, Zoom, and smartphone video, this is possible. In fact, since COVID, I’ve personally reignited and cultivated some critical relationships with friends all over the world, so one of my gratitudes is that COVID forced me to do this.

Anyone can do it, and I encourage you to adopt a similar strategy if you haven’t already. Here’s a caveat. If there are toxic relationships in your life, I wouldn’t recommend starting with them. It’ll only add to your stress and possibly lower your emotional intelligence (it’s the whole “falling into old patterns” dilemma).

Start with the easiest, mutually agreeable relationships first. When you’re on video with them, get outside yourself. Focus on their body language. Do they look tired? Do they look sad? Do they look worried, excited, or happy?

Ask them about what you’ve noticed. “You look excited today. What’s going on?” Most importantly, listen. I mean, actively listen. Turn off the TV, phone, radio, or whatever else can distract you and ask them about their day, week, children, grandchildren, significant other, dog, or cat.

Asking questions about them keeps you from focusing on your stuff and allows you to focus on active listening. When you are actively listening, avoid silence. Ask clarifying questions to drive the conversation forward. For some people, this skill may take some time to cultivate. Again, be patient with yourself, give yourself a lot of grace, and don’t expect perfection. You’ll be fine.

Do you think our educational system can do a better job at cultivating Emotional Intelligence? What specific recommendations would you make for schools to help students cultivate Emotional Intelligence?

Yes, but only from the standpoint that I think families and communities can do a better job cultivating emotional intelligence in partnership with the education system. Emotional intelligence is multifaceted; therefore, it requires a multidimensional approach. The only recommendation I have is that we all work together to foster and enhance emotional intelligence among our youth today. It begins by restoring the lost art of verbal communication.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to see a world in which people abundantly flourish, physically and emotionally, in such a robust state of wellness that they never had to depend on the sickness care system we call mainstream medicine unless it was an emergency. It’s a large vision, but it’s one I live out with my clients daily.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Quite frankly, I’d love to sit down and share a meal with Arianna Huffington. I’ve followed and respected her journey as a successful businesswoman and champion of wellness for quite some time now. We have similar visions. We both believe that keeping high performers in a peak state of wellness and performance is key to a healthy society and a thriving economy.

