Hassan Ghiassi: “Finish discussions on a high note and don’t make it too long”

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hassan Ghiassi.

Hassan Ghiassi is the Founder of Aristotle’s Cafe and has worked for over a decade to design a format that brings people together to have discussions that matter. He’s made a major impact with 300+ facilitators trained globally, 1,000+ facilitated discussions in person and virtually, and he’s even had the chance to sit down with 10,000+ people to talk about some of life’s most important questions. To learn more check out www.aristotlescafe.com or his TEDx Talk “How Discussions That Matter Create Empathy.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Born in St. Louis Missouri and growing up with a father from Iran and an American Jewish mother I was always taught to try new things, be open-minded and take time to learn about other cultures. I was a shy kid and was always listening and trying to understand what was going on around me.

There were a lot of different languages, people, religions, ideas, and even foods that shaped my identity and how I interact with the world around me. So somehow, in the heart of America, I was immersed in a truly multi-cultural environment from a young age. I think that became a major foundation for my curiosity and interest in learning about people as an adult.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

I remember reading Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet. The book explores the human condition as it talks about love, marriage, freedom and other aspects of life and living. I remember thinking to myself — what will it take for me to find my own answers to these questions? What can I do to experience more and learn more from the world around me?

Reading that book pushed me to start asking deeper questions. I quickly realized the value of powerful questions. We all, as collective humanity, are living with our own problems, worries and woes. What if all it takes to find the right answers is to start asking the right questions to the right people? I pivoted my life and traveled the world on the basis of that thought; and now I help individuals and organizations do the same for themselves.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I went to college I wanted to study Physics, I was so enthusiastic to start making my way in the world and find my purpose. Well, as it turns out, I wasn’t the best at it. At the same time, one of the electives I took was Public Speaking 101. My first speech, I was prepared, I was confident, and then I received my grade.

I failed that speech, and subsequently several others at the start of the course.

For some strange reason, I decided I would study both Physics and Communication even though I was bad at both of them. What I had going for me was simply that I was persistent, and not afraid to spend long hours with patient professors willing to help.

As cliché, as it may sound the lesson I learned, is that when I had a lack of natural talent, I could make up for it with hard work. Things don’t always come easy to me at first, so this has continued to help me throughout my life and career.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

We are living in a world that’s more connected than ever, yet somehow it feels that instead of coming closer together, we are often pushing further apart. I wrote How to Have Discussions That Matter as an easy to adapt guide that will start you on the right path. From the introduction to conclusion, body language to powerful questions, I’ve put years of experience together to give you all the tools you’ll need to create incredible small group conversations.

Since 2005, I’ve facilitated free community discussions that provide the chance for diverse groups of strangers to come together and meet face-to-face. Creating an opportunity for prejudices and misunderstandings to be overcome through personal growth and effective communication. I’ve had the honor of being invited into board rooms, international conferences, and coffee shops across the globe to create meaningful connections and achieve results, through communication, innovation and asking the right questions.

It’s my belief that the quality of our questions, conversations, and community will determine the quality of our lives. It is my hope that this book will give people the tools necessary to find meaning and purpose in their lives and communities.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

An element that surprises most people when they find out about our discussion format is that we never start with a fixed topic or question. Instead, we actually let participants submit and vote on the question to start each session.

One of the most interesting consequences of that is you’ll quickly find that from the United States, to Germany, or even Thailand people seem to be interested in discussing the same core human principles. The principles that have emerged have been happiness, love, wealth, family, and purpose. We give a guideline on how to have discussions that matter, and the stories that are shared through these conversations have been changing people’s lives for the last 15 years.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

When I first started having these discussions, there was a session where we began exploring the question “Does God exist?” Of course, it was not an easy subject to talk about. As in life so in this discussion we had people from polar opposite views and mindsets — strongly opinionated Christians as well as strongly opinionated Atheists. Emotions ran high, tensions ran high, and you could feel the temperature in the room rising.

I facilitated the discussion and did my best to follow the techniques that I share in my book, but I wasn’t sure if they were really going to work. When we concluded there were still a lot of disagreements, and I know some people had more questions, but what mattered the most was that everyone felt heard and respected.

The “aha moment” for me was when after the discussion ended, everyone in the room stayed and kept talking with one another. I saw that although they were very different, they chose to be part of the same community, the same humanity, and they took the time to learn more about one another. In that moment I knew what we human beings are looking for — empathy and the chance to belong.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

We’ve had many people who have given us the feedback that they feel more connected, or more confident, some of them even change their entire lives after a discussion.

I could mention more professional revelations or moments when teams found synergy, but one story that sticks out to me is of a young lady from Thailand who let us know that she was having thoughts of suicide prior to joining our discussion. That she was suffering from depression, and a big part of that was not being able to speak up and be herself. After joining our sessions she knew that she was valued, and she has become a regular part of our community. She knows that she has a place where she can be authentic and vulnerable.

I share this story because her journey has very little to do with me, she found strength in the other participants and members that join us. As a facilitator, we’re there to make the process of connecting and sharing easier, and that is what creates a lasting impact with our approach.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I would like to answer that with my favorite thing — a question:

What if instead of debates, public speaking and sales pitches, our schools, businesses and governments focused on empathy, listening and dialogue when we learn and explore communication? How would the world change? How would your organization change? How would your meetings change? How many problems could we solve if we shifted our perspective?

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me leadership is about creating the best possible outcome for the group as a whole, making a stand, but also knowing when to get out of the way. Some people have a misconception about leadership, they have an image of someone standing in the front and pulling everyone along. If you do that, you won’t give yourself the chance to realize that many of those people you’re forcing along actually have a great idea that will solve the exact hurdle you’re trying to overcome.

All of the most successful people I know have a healthy level of intellectual humility — they don’t fall apart if they aren’t sure of something. They learn from those experiences and the people around them, and then they executive with intention as they drive things forward.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Over a decade ago when I first started facilitating discussions I wish someone told me:

Those facilitators are process experts not knowledge experts. Imagine trying to know everything about every single subject, it’s simply impossible. Being an expert in the process is liberating and leads to better results. Online and offline body language is one of the most effective tools you can use when leading a discussion. Non-verbal communication makes up the majority of our message. If used the right way, you can have much better results. The Epiphany Question Method — it took me five years to develop this approach that creates emerging questions that guide groups to dig deeper and uncover assumptions. Teaching people how to ask these questions in the right way changed everything once I found a way to go about it. Sometimes people don’t want to share their thoughts, and that’s okay. We always put pressure on group members to speak up, but many people get a lot of value just by being in the room with other people. Let people create their own experience and don’t put pressure on yourself or them for a certain amount of talking time. Finish discussions on a high note and don’t make it too long. Our general session is just one hour long, and the reason why is because it’s enough time to get into everything, but not enough time for people to lose interest. This is what you want to happen because people can talk on their own after the session is over without putting pressure on you as the facilitator.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I have learned silence from the talkative, toleration from the intolerant, and kindness from the unkind; yet, strange, I am ungrateful to those teachers.” — Kahlil Gibran

Much of what we go through in life is about following positive examples, looking for the best of everything. But sometimes our greatest lessons are from those things that we disagree with or that are the worst of everything. I think there is a power in that because in my life, as with everyone’s, there have been ups and downs. Hopefully, I can see them as moments to grow and learn.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Bob Dylan, he’s a living legend and I’d love to have a conversation with him.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I would encourage them not to just follow my work — I am real, we are real, come and join us in our life-changing discussions by signing up here: https://www.aristotlescafe.com/events-workshops/. Let’s create more meaningful lives and a more empathetic world together.

You can also find out more by searching for Aristotle’s Café on LinkedIn and Facebook.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!