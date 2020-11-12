Has 2020 led us to re-embrace our Britishness… is that even a thing anymore? and is it cause for celebration?

First though I’m going tell you a story of where we are now and why we needed to come here.

It’s 2020 and my oh my it is the year of being tested, of trial and triumph of love and loss.

I think we had all become treasure seekers … never satisfied and always looking for new treasure to hold.

What most of us soon realised this year was that we were running on the spot ,never being where our feet were, always thinking too far in the future about what’s next. The consumption of fast fashion and fast jewellery was creating a world of waste, of plastic and one wear wonders. It left us feeling always hungry and tired.

Where was the depth?

Where was the longevity?

Where was the value?

Where was the satisfaction?

I work with a range of successful clients from the world famous, super wealthy to the super driven. I’ve heard many people say that despite having a lot. That the joy was missing and the relentless busyness had masked that. The most valuable commodity that couldn’t be bought was time. What I had noticed was that the more successful the individual was, the more they had lost sight of this.

2020 has given us all more roots than before be that family, friends or neighbours. It has brought young families back together for long periods of time. All under one roof with home cooked sit down meals, playing board games, garden games and walking in nature as part of a daily routine. These don’t sound like big changes at all but a return to British family values and daily activities will ripple positive changes for future generations.

For many the four walls felt like they were closing in and I held onto the words of my great grandmother who always used to repeat the saying : “Your mind is like a garden your thoughts are seeds you can grow flowers or you can grow weeds.”

Yes there has been mass suffering but there’s been almighty overcoming not just in Great Britain but right across the globe. Yes! more people recovering, more people overcoming, more resilience and thankfully more togetherness. Community and all the generations have been brought together. A stronger sense of no outsiders and a true togetherness … about time right?

We have learnt lessons in the last 7 months that we haven’t learnt in the last 7 years.

Applauding the NHS on our doorsteps, going shopping for our neighbours and helping the elderly in our community, waving and saying good morning to people we walk past. Acting as careers for our elderly friends and family members, embracing our inner nurse, shopper, cleaner, counsellor.

Are we experiencing in the United Kingdom a return of Britishness of manners that should never have gone out of style. No longer staring at our phones crossing the road, for most of us have screen fatigue but looking up thanking drivers for stopping on the crossing.

Maybe in a nutshell that’s it, we have paused long enough to look up and see the world clearly.

This return to roots perhaps it’s not Britishness at all perhaps it’s a global return to our roots .. What do you think?

Which brings me onto fashion Prince Charles has today announced the launch of his Fashion collection and we royally agree with his views on this! His luxury clothing collaboration is created on the “buy once, wear well philosophy!” (We all cheer Charlie on with this)

The truth behind the fast fashion industry had (like many things this year finally been unveiled) Sweat shops aren’t just in the third world, they are world-wide with garment workers in Leicester’s factories found recently to be paid far below minimum wage with only £3.50 per hour and that they were even forced to work when they should have been isolating with corona virus symptoms. This had to stop,this had to change cruel fast fashion needed to become “So last year!”.

This quake reverberated right across fashion and all adornments of culture to jewellery. Suddenly the spotlight returns to the British Royal family with Princess Beatrice getting married gracefully wearing Queens dress and tiara. Sustainable wedding online boutiques of preloved treasures rose like the tidal wave of positive change.

Octagonal shaped Platinum ring set with an old cut Diamond, surrounded by square cut Sapphires & Emeralds.

“Love letters of great men and vintage jewellery are two things that will never go out of style!’ Alexandra Joseph owner of Alicat Jewellery

Alexandra Joseph Owner Alicat Jewellery

Alexandra Joseph known as Ali to her friends launched a new business this year called Alicat Jewellery. Ali explained that her mother and grandmother were always big influences in her life , both very fashionable , stylish ladies. Ali found a passion for slow fashion and all things ethical and sustainable whilst working as a fashion buyer in London and Paris.

Ali believes that is is our job to graciously keep telling the stories of our ancestors to pass on the torch. It’s these treasured moments and tales that is at the heart of the Alicat Jewellery brand.

Alexandra Joseph owner of Alicat Jewellery (Photo taken in Chelsea in 2019)

“I feel that it is timely to discuss sustainability buying less, choosing well and making it last and having something that has a tale a story a trail, making it truly precious and something to treasure and pass on.” Alexandra Joseph owner of Alicat Jewellery

Learn more about Alexandra Joseph by clicking here : https://www.instagram.com/p/CC6sPFoAra9/

Ali Joseph says “A lot of people when they first come to Alicat Jewellery can’t believe the price of the rings. Slow jewellery is the same as slow fashion I can source items at a budget that is unmatched to the contemporary jewellery shops. I have always been a treasure hunter and I love nothing more than matching a clients desires and finding them the perfect piece of jewellery.”

About Alicat

Alicat Jewellery is an exquisite, vintage, jewellery brand based in South Wales.

Founded by Alexandra Joseph (affectionately known to her friends as Ali), Alicat Jewellery sources and handpicks incredible, antique, investment pieces from all over the world, to celebrate the modern woman.

Ali prides herself on a bespoke service that sources beautiful, one-off pieces for the individual – timeless heirlooms that can be passed down from generation to generation.

Ali has lived and breathed fashion all her life. As a child she was influenced by the chic shopping community of her Cowbridge roots and quickly honed her natural ability and passion for styling outfits and interiors. Ali developed a reputation as a cool lifestyle and interiors consultant, and refurbished exclusive boutique hotels, redesigned interiors and worked as a well-connected fashion buyer for reputable boutiques.

It was in her role as a fashion buyer that Ali realised the importance of adornment with the perfect jewel – how a twinkly diamond necklace, a beautiful emerald ring or an elegant gold bangle can enhance and complete an outfit.

This is how Alicat Jewellery was born, and a desire to source beautiful jewels through her bespoke business. As well as a natural understanding of her customer’s wishes, Ali has a detailed knowledge of the history of each design – be it Art Deco, Victorian, Edwardian or modern. It is this combination of flair, professionalism and expertise that finds the perfect piece every time.

Ali can also arrange for one-off creations to be designed and made especially for you or your loved ones – whatever the occasion.

Visit Alicat Jewellery by clicking here : https://alicatjewellery.com