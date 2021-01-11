Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Haryana Schools to Reopen From Today

All schools in Haryana will be starting today, i. H. On December 21, 2020, open again for students in grades 9 and 11. According to guidelines mandated by the state government, students wishing to attend classes in schools are required to carry a medical fitness certificate issued by a doctor with parental consent. The fitness certificate to be submitted by the students does not have to be obtained until 72 hours before the schools reopen. In addition, the medical certificate must clearly state that the general health of the students is okay and that they do not have any coronavirus-like symptoms.

    zee raja

