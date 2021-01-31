Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Harshvardhan Shahi’s Digital Media Vision is a success story.

Meet Harshvardhan Shahi, Founder of Aurangabad Food Explorer, Aurangabad Insider and Limelight Creations.

Harshvardhan Shahi

In this 21st century’s digital era, the advanced technology has changed the way we live our lives. Electronic media or social media to be precise is the necessity for everyone these days. From staying in touch with our near and dear ones to changing the world for better, or from staying updated about the current happenings in the world to creating one’s brand name, everything is now feasible via digital media in this digital world!

Harshvardhan Shahi is one such person who utilized the various forms of social media like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to have a successful career! Harshvardhan Shahi hails from a budding city, Aurangabad situated in Maharashtra.

He is one of the young entrepreneur and achiever from the region. Having started with a simple photography page on Facebook with very less followers for a year, Harshvardhan Shahi now owns multiple pages on Instagram and Facebook which are not just his but of many top businesses with huge fan following.

Aurangabad Food Explorer is a page on Instagram where Harshvardhan Shahi is pursuing his passion for food blogging. The page has more than 45,000 followers and it is always a colourful site on the page with constant food pictures and updates posted by him.

Harshvardhan Shahi

Having a knack for photography, how could Harshvardhan Shahi stop at just food blogging and digital marketing? He says he likes capturing emotions and thus he started Limelight Creations, through which takes up pre-wedding, wedding film shoots and cinematography assignments.

Harshvardhan Shahi has created his space in digital world, by launching yet another Aurangabad Insider. It has many innovative segments based on infotainment. The page is touched 11,000 followers in just few months. Here, the importance is being given to public opinion where the team takes up some burning issues in the society, shoots videos with the general masses and posts creative videos on youtube!

With doing such multiple things on social media, Harshvardhan Shahi has gained much popularity in Aurangabad.

All in all, Harshvardhan Shahi’s digital media vision has proved to be quiet successful to achieve his goals!

“I always wanted to work in a creative field where each day would be different and that’s what is happening for me now. Feels like it’s just yesterday that I started out but it has been 3 years so far!” says Harshvardhan Shahi.

I love to call social media as my work place and through digital media I wish to provide job opportunities to others as well,” he added.

    Laura Johnson

