Harsha Chigurupati Of Bellion Vodka: “Never ask for permission….especially when you don’t need it”

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Harsha Chigurupati Harsha.

Chigurupati is the inventor of NTX Technology. A paradigm shifting technology that makes alcohol safer on the body without impacting the buzz. He is the founder of Bellion Spirits and the Executive Director of Granules India, which provides globally over 10% of some of the worlds most affordable everyday medicines. He has over 50 patents and is published in multiple peer reviewed journals.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Of course! I didn’t drink alcohol until I was 20 because of the impact it had on my liver. When I first had it, I knew within 20 minutes why we drank. It was particularly crazy to me that with all our technological advancements over the last century, we did absolutely nothing to make alcohol safer. I knew it could be done.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Alcohol that’s safer on the body without affecting the taste or buzz………need I say more?

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Haha it was during our initial animal trials. Rats can be mean drunks too. 99% off all rats are mellow drunks, who will go relax, lie down or sleep after being exposed to the alcohol. Unfortunately, just like with people, there is always that one rat who is a mean drunk that is looking for a fight and wants to bite you when buzzed/drunk. Just like with certain people, you have to be careful of how you handle the mice when drunk!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

If you truly are a disruptor, chances are you are going to find a tough time getting a mentor….you are doing things no one has ever done before….it’s more about trial and error with disruptors….

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

All disruptive technology is good for the human race though potentially negative for certain individuals who’ve benefited from the established structure. The word disruptive in my opinion has become a buzzword in today’s world and has lost all of its meaning. Many things are labeled disruptive when they may not be. The reality is while a company or certain media might label something as disruptive, unless it is evolutionary in nature, is going to have a macro economic impact and is going to displace an entire industry, it’s just a well marketed business model or technology. So no, there is no such thing as a bad disruptive technology or model….just a liberal use of the term disruptive instead.

Regarding a system or structure standing the test of time, to me there is no such thing. When an industry hasn’t changed in a while it becomes ripe for disruption and if a disruptive technology or business model doesn’t succeed it’s usually because of one of two things:

1) The supporting infrastructure cannot accommodate it yet, either from a technological aspect or an economical aspect.

2) The establishment it would have disrupted into obsolescence managed to terminate it before it had a chance to succeed.

Not to digress too much but getting back to the question, no there is no such thing as a bad disruptive technology or model.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or

Only one stands out

Never ask for permission….especially when you don’t need it:

There was a lot of trial and error with Bellion and NTX, but the single biggest mistake I made with Bellion was proactively approaching the United States federal government, especially when we didn’t need to . We had all the permits required and we were ready to launch Bellion in 2013. I was naïve and thought that the federal agency in charge of alcohol actually cared about the safety of the American public and approached them to have an open discussion on the best way to educate the consumer on the protective properties of NTX without encouraging overindulgence. They thanked us for coming, said that new technology made them nervous and bullied us into surrendering our permits that they had approved multiple times on previous occasions. We have lost millions of dollars and years fighting to get them back. The ridiculous part was that we didn’t have to go to them in the first place. We didn’t need their permission. We already had our approvals. We should have just launched, educated the customers about the benefits, and everyone would know about Bellion, its advantages and that a smarter and healthier way to drink alcohol exists.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Well…I’ve barely begun…the average consumer isn’t aware that a safer version of alcohol even exists. I’ve brought to the market a zero sacrifice, safer for you alcohol. Now I have to educate consumers about how such a product exists and why they should be choosing it vs traditional alcohol. People don’t realize how stressful alcohol can actually be on the body, and I understand it. It’s because they don’t want to know, because they enjoy it too much and there is no alternative. Now that there is, my job is to educate the everyday consumer on the true dangers of alcohol and why they should be choosing the safer versions. Why in today’s world would anyone in their right mind use leaded paint in their homes, knowing everything they know about the dangers of lead? Same with alcohol.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Certain aspects of various books, watching and reading about people’s journeys, listening to talks…all have played an influence in the way i think and work. The Selfish Gene, regularly reminds me about our significance in the universe and the meaning/lack thereof of life. Books about game theory molded my perspective about people’s preferences for instant gratification for logical decision making. “The story of us” and “the men who built america” and books about pharmaceutical companies taught me about how industry leaders would rather lobby and use regulatory systems to overpower innovation to protect existing streams of income than innovate, which made me develop ntx within an existing regulatory framework.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When the sun shines bright everyone’s with you, when the nights at its darkest, even your own shadow doesn’t follow you.

After my initial human clinicals, when NTX and Bellion’s protective properties were validated, I was getting ready to launch Bellion vodka into the US marketplace. Think about this, alcohol that still gets you drunk, is clinically validated with over 90% protection on the liver, significant protection on the DNA, reduction in oxidative stress, less of a hangover etc. with the formula being federally approved and ready to be released into the US in vodka form to begin with. Nothing says guaranteed disruption quite like that.

Literally as bright as the sun can shine on you. We had dozens of prestigious members of the academia backing the science, industry members ready to back the product and plenty of support. We approached the federal government, even though it was already approved wanting to discuss with them how to best communicate the benefits without encouraging overindulgence, their ears perked up. It was said that new technology made them nervous, that they thought they were approving something else, and pulled all approvals. All the so-called supporters disappeared in our darkest times because they didn’t want to take on the federal government. Of course we challenged them. What they did was blatantly illegal, and we had our permits reinstated but it always is a reminder…when times get tough…

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The most amount of good can be brought to the most amount of people by commercializing innovation. That can be achieved by focusing on a true Direct to Consumer model, which can be achieved by removing middle men and democratizing distribution systems. The reality is, with the advent of e-commerce it started to happen and with covid, it has accelerated. Aside from regulatory government agencies, the strongest gate keepers or inhibitors of true innovation and disruptive products are state mandated distributors and procurement managers. I would encourage and promote more distribution systems that reduce their decision-making abilities and leave the choices with the actual consumers, which at the end of the day will promote truly innovative models and products.

How can our readers follow you or the brand online?

For more information and to purchase Bellion, visit BellionVodka.com. Follow the brand on Instagram @BellionVodka. Personally, you can just google my name or follow me on Twitter @HarshaChig, haha. I tend to let the brand take the wheel when it comes to social media.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!