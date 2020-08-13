KC of KC and the Sunshine Band: “I would want to inspire a movement of love”

I would want to inspire a movement of love. I would want people to take a moment and to show their love and gratification for the people in their lives.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band. They have been entertaining audiences around the world for over 40 years, and they’ve sold in excess of 100 million records. KC and the Sunshine Band’s hits have been featured in over 200 movie soundtracks, and they have earned three Grammy Awards, an American Music Award and nine Grammy nominations. Harry Wayne Casey — KC for short — developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight”, “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty”. KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the ’70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music. The band’s latest release, “Put A Little Love In Your Heart” came out on July

Thank you so much for joining us KC! Can you share with us the “backstory” that led you to this career path?

As far back as I can remember, this is all I ever wanted to do. I don’t think I ever thought of doing anything else. I grew up in an environment where my family loved music and would play gospel records. I was always around music and I knew from an early age that I wanted to make it my career.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career and what lesson did you take away from that story?

I was performing at Disney World for grad night and I would rise from a platform to the front of the stage. That night, they had so much smoke on the stage that I didn’t see my keyboard was caught on my outfit, and it was flying over the edge of the stage. I said a few choice words and learned that night to choose my words more wisely, especially in Disney World.

What would you advise a young artist who wants to emulate your success?

It’s a lot of hard work, sacrifices and a lot of dedication. Just put your all into your work and be yourself. Don’t ever try to be someone that you’re not.

Is there a person that made a profound impact on your life? Can you share a story?

I think that the people at Motown had the biggest impact on my life. The way they groomed their artists and prepared them to face the world. I think the model from them was a great influence on me. I was definitely a big Diana Ross fan and The Supremes fan, and I loved everything about Motown. The way she always smiles and she just oozes enthusiasm for their music. They always looked like they were always having a good time, which is showmanship. When you’re having a good time, the audience recognizes that and they start to dance with you and sing along, and it’s all about ensuring that they have a great night where they can forget about their daily worries and struggles and dance the night away. The first time I met Diana Ross, I told her about the influence she had on me and my music, and she was so happy to hear that I found joy from her music.

How are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting causes you are working on right now? Can you share with us the story behind why you chose to take up this particular cause?

I’ve always loved the song, “Put a Little Love in Your Heart.” In 2012 when the Sandy Hook shooting had just happened, I was in a concert and just felt compelled to sing the song that I started singing a cappella. My keyboardist started joining in with me and I felt that the words of love needed to be spread that night with that audience and maybe they would take it with them. My hope was that a lot more love would happen in the world that evening and that people would be kind to one another and show acts of love more often. I enjoyed performing the song so much that I eventually released a new album, Feeling You! The 60’s, and when COVID-19 hit, I felt like there were people around me during the day, calling and keeping in touch with friends and band members, but at night I was always alone during the pandemic. One night, I just sat in front of my computer and I put that song on and decided I was going to record myself singing the song because I really felt like the message of the song spoke to me that night, and I just felt inspired to share my thoughts and love with the world. I ended up posting it on my Facebook page and the response was just amazing, not only from friends and family, but industry people and listeners kept telling me how much it moved them. So that’s kind of how the song came about being released. With so much going on in the world, people need love. Love is the key.

Are there three things that individuals or society can do to help support your message?

Listen to the message and believe in it, because you can make a positive impact on the world. Believe in the message, want the message and live out the message.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

I mean my mother was telling me a lot of things. She did not want me hanging around a lot of people like Rita Franklin and Ray Charles and Sammy Davis and all of these artists that I saw as an inspiration. But in our younger days, there was a big stigma in the industry that musicians were abusing drugs, so I think she was fearful that I would fall into that pattern. But from a career standpoint, so many people told me that I could never do it, that I could never make it in the industry. I don’t think there are five things anybody told me that I wished I would have done now because I did the opposite of what everybody else did to reach my goals and ambitions.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

I’ve always valued humility. My parents always told me to remain humble growing up, and I think that was such a valuable trait to have learned at such a young age. I’ve always made it a priority to remain humble.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would want to inspire a movement of love. I would want people to take a moment and to show their love and gratification for the people in their lives.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’d like to sit down with Britney Spears. She’s an icon and I’d love to hear more about her journey in the industry, beginning at such a young age and growing into herself through her music.