Harry Andrews of Oakwood Physio: “Work hard to help others around you”

Work hard to help others around you — becoming a better footballer player myself helped to improve the team. Improving the team improves functional outcomes. Teams achieve more than any individual can. Working hard with the motive of others around you can yield results otherwise not possible. Think about the big picture and get the best out of others around you.

As a part of our series about the work ethic lessons we can learn from professional athletes, I had the pleasure of interviewing Harry Andrews, Ex-professional Football Player/Current Physiotherapist.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is a great honor. Our readers would love to learn more about your personal background. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I had a relatively relaxed upbringing growing up with my dad in Bingham, Nottinghamshire. Sadly, my mother passed away when I was just 1 year old, meaning my old man was left to do the hard work himself whilst working as a professional football coach and study as a trainee physiotherapist. This formed a strong bond between both my father and I, often doing most daily tasks together and having a groundhog dog style ‘visit your dad at work day’. Aged around 7, we moved down to Bath, Somerset, due to an exciting job opportunity that arose at The University of Bath for dad. This was an insightful and exciting period of my life, getting the opportunity to spend days in and around the fabulous sports training village. It was not uncommon for professional athletes such as Johnny Wilkinson, Jason Gardener and Kelly Homes to pass you in the corridors or the infamous Dolce Vita Café. 5 years on, we moved back to Nottinghamshire, residing closer to family members. Aged 13, I joined Notts County Football Club’s academy, thanks to Mick Leonard who thought he might have spotted some potential in my goalkeeping abilities in a Sunday league fixture…(in which I conceded 3!!). This was the beginning of my professional career, the rest is history!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as a high level professional athlete?

A variety of components fueled the desire to become a professional footballer. Inevitably, every young boy’s hero is their dad. Having grown up knowing my dad played professional football at the highest level, I felt compelled to give it a go! Having played football throughout my childhood, it was somewhat of a compounding effect as years progressed, improving year upon year. Achieving a good level of performance each year somewhat provides a platform or springboard to progress from and instills an underlying belief that, with the right support, opportunities and luck, you may just make it.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I believe our characters are shaped by an accumulation of our closest people throughout pivotal points of our lives. My closest family members & friends have individually played a part by support and guidance. However, I can recall one precise but influential moment in my childhood that encouraged me to progress throughout each phase of life. I was playing in an Under 14’s football match for Notts County. I had played one of my better games, keeping a clean sheet and we won the game. After the game I went to collect my towel and water bottle from the goal net and who was there? Sven Goran-Eriksen, a newly appointed director at the club following an influx of money from unknown foreign investors. Sven came to me after the game and said merely a few words: ‘I am not impressed by the win, nor the performance, but your hard work and grit, keep it up son!’ From that moment, I knew I had to work hard towards anything in front of me if it came from a guy who managed the England National team!!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your sports career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Maybe not so funny at the time. We had an FA youth cup game, the most prestigious tournament in youth football, against Lincoln City. The day of the game, I had been watching videos of my favorite goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel, for some inspiration. Peter Schmeichel was an erratic, but a fabulous keeper. Unfortunately, I stumbled upon a montage of Schmeichel replicating all I can describe as a diving superman punch to clear the ball out of the box. Now as a 17 year old lad, you believe you can take on the world with the aim of impressing the first team management in attendance. Inevitably, 10 minutes in, the perfect opportunity arose to replicate the ‘superman’, and inevitably we conceded and lost the game 2–1. Maybe not as funny for my teammates at the time.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As an athlete, you often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

Meditation- Focusing on your breathing for 10 minutes at the start/end of each day provides mental clarity. This can transfer to high pressured situations and optimize decision-making under pressure. Sleep- Find your optimal sleep pattern. There is contrasting evidence on how much sleep to get each night. This widely varies from person to person. Personally, I never used to sleep more than 8 hours. Usually, this would be 11 pm through 7 am. Everyone is different. Find your routine and be consistent with that. Visualize- Practice visualization techniques on daily basis. This can be as short as 5 minutes of imagining yourself completing a high pressured or skilled task. Think about what tools you need to optimally perform. Think about what mindframe you will need to be in. That way, when the tasks arrive, you may have less stress as your brain has rehearsed the necessary requirements. Routine- Using trial & error, find your optimal routine that supports your lifestyle and required tasks. This will be the most stabilizing and calming tool you can utilize each day to ensure optimal performance is repeated. Consistently repeating routines has a compounding effect. Go give Atomic Habits by James Clear a read.

Can you tell us the story of your transition from a professional athlete to a successful business person?

A successful business person may be pushing it at this moment! But continuously striving for development is a lifestyle and journey within itself. I completed university 3 years ago with a physiotherapy degree. Since then, our physiotherapy business has grown from a small rented room to an 8-room multifunctional healthcare & wellness center. This has always been at the forefront of our minds. Every single decision was angled to facilitating this transition. Success does not appear to be a destination, it appears to be daily habits and small wins every day, treating every single person with the same welcoming approach and respect.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

Currently, we have a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline! The first being our MBST — Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Therapy machine development. Our practice acquired an MBST machine in February 2020. MBST is a non-invasive, but highly effective treatment for all degenerative conditions and processes. The machine shaves the ability to regenerate arthritic cells that contribute to the make-up of various musculoskeletal tissues. MBST research continues to show incredible results in a vast array of patients, reducing pain and improving the quality of life. We have seen patients canceling prescheduled operations due to the notable improvements from MBST. We have been fortunate enough to acquire another machine for our practice in Bingham recently. All being well, we will soon be heading North with the MBST machines, offering this fabulous bit of kit to a new market. Watch this space!

Do you think your experience as a professional athlete gave you skills that make you a better entrepreneur? Can you give a story or example about what you mean?

Yeah for sure. There are so many transferable skills that can be translated to the real world. One of the obvious ones has to be disciplined. Discipline is something that is built upon, day by day. It is not just simply a case of willpower or grit. Discipline is the habit of completing daily tasks that may yield future gains or opportunities. These tasks should need feel like chores, they should be habits. Of course, hard work another transferable skill. Hard work comes in many shapes and sizes, which I believe can be relevant to any setting.

Ok. Here is the main question of our interview. Entrepreneurs and professional athletes share a common “hustle culture”. Can you share your “5 Work Ethic Lessons That Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Athletes”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Work hard to help others around you — becoming a better footballer player myself helped to improve the team. Improving the team improves functional outcomes. Teams achieve more than any individual can. Working hard with the motive of others around you can yield results otherwise not possible. Think about the big picture and get the best out of others around you. Work hard because you want to, not because it is expected of you — being told to do something to satisfy the coach or boss stimulates external gratification. Having the internal motivation to do the best you can do is the most self-gratifying approach to stimulate long-term growth. Work hard because you enjoy it, not because you have to — pick something you enjoy each day. As mentioned previously, hard work will naturally follow when you enjoy the processes involved in getting better. Dedicating myself to becoming stronger in the gym with some good music was an enjoyable way to improve myself on the pitch. Improvements can be made from repeatedly executing simple tasks well. Find your weaknesses and seek ways to enjoy improving them. Work hard for your future, not for instant gratification — big picture thinking is the key. Always set goals, targets and overall outcomes. This does not matter how big or small. Having small targets each season of hitting a certain amount of clean sheets gave me a daily task of improving to achieve this goal. It was an objective that was measurable and realistic. Take a look at SMART targets and make them relative to you. Write this down and stick it on your wall. Work hard for you — sounds counter-intuitive to previous points, agreed. Despite this, self-recognition and achievement is solely the biggest motivator you’ll ever need. By nature, we are selfish beings. Every single experience we perceive is due to our actions. When I played well during a football game, it made me feel good, it made others feel good. This was a result of daily, weekly hard work to hit measurable targets to improve. 10 years from now, you will look back at this time in your life with the opportunities you have now. Ensure your future 10 years older self looks back with pride and fulfillment.

What would you advise to a young person who aspires to follow your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

Of course, work hard. Hard work is the key to everything worthwhile having. From experience, you can only completely give 100% when it’s for something you really care about. Hard work will come naturally when you enjoying the process of daily improvements, downfalls, opportunities. Focus on the small wins each day. Maintain a positive mindset throughout, downfalls are inevitable so focus on what you can control, which is choosing how you react.

You are by all accounts a very successful person. How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Physiotherapy is a profession dedicated to supporting people to live their daily lives with minimal complications. Being a physiotherapist is an extremely rewarding job as your sole purpose is to be entirely adaptable to the person in front of you and having the ability to mold your skills and knowledge to improve their quality of life. This is my version of bringing goodness to the world. Helping people every day with and aiding their recovery from musculoskeletal injuries and facilitating their return to daily life without pain gives me great joy. This means more to people than just their pain. Being able to live without pain improves the quality of life, health, relationships, self-esteem. This is my small piece of a big pie.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Ensuring that young athletes have a variety of avenues if things do not work out. Whether that be educational opportunities, mental health/emotional support or more established pathways into alternative career paths. I believe more needs to be done to facilitate the transition between elite performance and the real world. Greater links between the two worlds may help to dampen the blow when the inevitable large population of athletes do not progress, get injured or finally retire. I was lucky enough to enroll upon a PFA (Professional Footballers Association) pre-arranged physiotherapy spot at York St. John University. This was an amazing opportunity and provided a stable pathway for me to make the transition with a new purpose. I got lucky. Unfortunately, many previous teammates who I still converse with struggled to obtain university places, enroll onto apprenticeships or get into a job. The world of semi-professional football can be cruel, with little to no worthwhile income in perspective to the professional game. More needs to be done. This, I’m sure, will be the case throughout a variety of other elite sports.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

‘If you can’t stop thinking about it, don’t stop working for it’. This has been something I have followed from being a young athlete. If you can’t stop thinking about it, then it will eat you alive if you have not done everything in your power to achieve it. Eminem’s lyrics to ‘Lose Yourself’ read:

‘Look

If you had

One-shot

Or one opportunity

To seize everything you ever wanted

In one moment

Would you capture it

Or just let it slip?’

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Ricky Gervais. 100%. He’s by far the funniest guy out there. He has done so much. His recent performance at the golden globes taking the mickey out of the onlooking celebs killed me off. So if you’re reading Ricky, hit me up! Haha!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!