Harness Your Writing Skills to Grow Yourself

Despite how easy it is to send pictures, videos, and carry out live video calls today, we still need written communication to grow in everyday life.

When you can harness your writing skills, you’ll achieve more of your goals in life. For example, getting a job or starting a relationship with a business supplier starts with an email. If you want to join a university or apply for a doctorate, you need to create essays and proposals.

Everyone has the ability to express themselves through writing and to do it effectively. Even if you don’t consider yourself a writer, this post will give you all the tips you need to connect with other people better.

Use your unique voice

Everyone has something different to say or at least a unique way to say something that is already known.

When writing, try to stay authentic and say what you really feel as opposed to using common phrases and cliches. For example, if you have a travel blog, avoid writing about ‘white, sandy beaches’ – something that is not necessarily your unique way of seeing a beach. Take some time and listen to your inner voice and you may come up with ‘lonely, sandy beaches the color of sugar’.

By writing from your heart and tapping into your feelings, you engage your reader and stand out from others.

Give specific examples

When you’re writing, try to give as many real examples as you can and avoid broad statements. If you’re writing a recommendation for a coworker, instead of saying ‘She’s a team player’, say ‘She reached out to struggling members and walked them through the process’.

When you write with examples, you create pictures in your reader’s minds and build their understanding.

Keep it short and simple

One mistake that many people make is to try and sound too clever. They use jargon, long paragraphs of text, and write in a formal way. Unless you’re writing an academic paper for a scientific journal, you should avoid this completely.

When writing, use simple phrases and words. And always keep the paragraphs short. If you can add bullet points and subheadings in your blog posts or articles, you’ll make it easy for people to read.

Write a lot

When it comes down to it, you’ll only become a prolific writer if you actually write a lot. You need to keep exercising your writing skills by:

Making posts for different social media platforms

Doing writing challenges on story platforms

Creating a blog and publishing blog posts

Journalling everyday

Practicing freewriting

Besides improving your writing, you also help other people with your content. Share what you know and help others benefit from your experience by writing about it on different platforms.

Get feedback

An important part of growing as a writer is getting feedback from others. Consider joining an online community for writing or working with a mentor.

Getting a third party to edit or review your writing will help you improve in leaps and bounds than if you kept working away on your own.

Create personal and professional growth with writing

Writing can help us grow in so many ways. At a personal level, journaling and creative freewriting can help you process your thoughts and reduce stress.

By creating a diary and writing down your experiences and thoughts every day, you also create memories to look back on. Another important benefit of such a practice is that you’ll look back at your experiences and uncover patterns and changes you can make.

In your professional life, writing can help you stand out from the crowd. Creating blog posts, writing articles on social networks, and more will make you appear more interesting.

You’ll be able to network more easily, stand out in job applications, and grow your business if you run one.

Use the tips shared here and you’ll write with impact. Even if you have almost no writing experience.