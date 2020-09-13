Harmful Effects Of Smartphones On Children

According to UNICEF, one in three Internet users in the world is a child. And every day, one lakh 75 thousand, that is, every half a second, a child is being connected to the Internet anew. Twenty-five percent of Facebook users are under the age of 10, and 90 percent of all social media users, including Facebook, are between the ages of 18 and 29. According to the Journal of Youth Studies, 92 percent of American children and adolescents go online every day. Only one in five teenagers wakes up in the middle of the night Just to see if there is any new message on his mobile. In Canada, an adult spends an average of two hours a day on social media and children three and a half hours a day. This means that the child who is 6 years old today will spend 15 years of his life on screen. With the expansion of the Internet in Bangladesh, a large number of users are constantly growing, including children. According to BTRC’s 2016 data, about 3.5 percent of 15- to 19-year-olds in Bangladesh use the Internet regularly.

Have we ever considered the dangers of this addiction to the virtual world of children and adolescents worldwide? According to a study by Public Health England, children who spend most of the day with computers, television and video games are more likely to be mentally disturbed and inferior.

In addition, children and adolescents suffer from autism, attention deficit, depression and severe depression with a direct link to video game addiction. According to a survey by the Canadian Association of Mental Health, students in grades 6 to 12 who spend more than two hours a day on social media are more likely to be anxious, frustrated and suicidal than others., A survey of 18- to 64-year-olds was conducted in several Asian countries, including Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Singapore and Thailand. According to the survey participants, children of the family are also being subjected to cyber bullying while playing online games. In addition, abuse, racism and sexual harassment on social media, which is having a severe adverse effect on the physical and mental development of children.

Interestingly, the technology makers have kept their children at a safe distance from the spread of technology all over the world. The children of Bill Gates, the world’s richest man and the founder of Microsoft, do not have access to computers for more than 45 minutes a day. Not only that, before the children reached the age of 14, Bill Gates did not buy a smartphone, let alone a mobile phone.

Before the new models of the iPhone and iPad came on the market, millions of pieces were sold online in advance. The gadget that is so talked about, its maker is Apple co-founder Steve Jobs; But she did not allow her children to use the iPad. When the iPad hit the market, Steve Jobs was asked if his children liked it, to which he replied that they did not use it. Because of the boundaries of how much technology children will use are tied to them.

They are well aware of its harmful aspects. But will we knowingly continue to push our generation toward terrible consequences? It is important to work hard now to find a solution. The child cannot be accustomed to eating by playing TV, smartphone, tab, YouTube and only educational programs can be shown to children aged one and a half to two years in the presence of parents.

The child should be given time so that he does not have any time to become addicted. Encourage and engage in housework, reading books, sports, chatting with family, and creative work Remember, if we unintentionally pass on the harmful aspects of technology to future generations, its dire consequences are inevitable. So we have to decide whether we will push the children into darkness by immersing ourselves in the spread of technology or we will give effective initiatives in creating awareness and practice