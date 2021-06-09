Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Harish Gowda – Helping Others Feels Good

At a time when the face of social workers and the face of politics is changing with politics moving towards the youth, GD Harish Gowda has emerged as a youth icon in Mysuru. Harish Gowda, chairman of MCDCC bank and vice president of Karnataka State Cooperative Apex Bank LTD is working tirelessly and has joined […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Harish Gowda
Harish Gowda

At a time when the face of social workers and the face of politics is changing with politics moving towards the youth, GD Harish Gowda has emerged as a youth icon in Mysuru. Harish Gowda, chairman of MCDCC bank and vice president of Karnataka State Cooperative Apex Bank LTD is working tirelessly and has joined hands with like-minded members of cooperative societies to achieve the common economic interest besides emerging as a youth icon in the region.
His days in London where he pursued his Masters, Harish Gowda on returning back to Mysuru dedicated his time to the betterment of understanding people and making a secure atmosphere for them.

There is some evidence to suggest that when you help others, it can promote physiological changes in the brain linked with happiness.  This heightened sense of well-being might be the byproduct of being more physically active as a result of volunteering, or because it makes us more socially active.

His way of blending into the people’s heart and attracting the mass helped him to reach to newer heights within no time which made him to become the chairman of the prestigious MCDCC bank and vice president of Karnataka State Cooperative Apex Bank LTD becoming a young co-operative leader in the region. His functioning in the cooperative field has been seen on many occasions and has always been raising social issues and very vocal about it. Harish Gowda, son of veteran politician G T Devegowda who served as former higher education minister was nurtured and thought on basics of the co-operative field from childhood.

“I could get a first-hand experience on the sector as my father himself was one of the pioneer cooperative leaders in the region. There is a lot of scope in the sector and many things need to be addressed. We are seeing an economic slowdown, job crisis and many other social schisms amidst unprecedented health crisis. My focus is to work in this direction,” says Harish Gowda.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Indian actress Sinchana Gowda
Community//

Age is Small Achievement is Big: The amazing power of Sinchana Gowda!

by Brian Flood
Community//

Live Today as if it is the Last Day of your Life…

by Subash Kedia
Community//

Inspirational Leader & His mantras to succeed in life

by Ganga Jp
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.