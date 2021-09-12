Hardy McQueen of FanBase Africa: “Not all people you engage want you to be successful”

Not all people you engage want you to be successful | I’m still caught off guard by encountering people like this. Call it naivety or just belief, I need to practice not falling for these types.

New technologies have changed the way we engage in and watch sports. Sensors, Wearable Tech, Video Assistant Referees (VAR), and Instant Replay, are examples of new technologies that have changed the way we play and watch sports. In this interview series called, “The Future of Sports; New Emerging Technologies That Are Disrupting The World Of Sports,” we are talking to sports leaders, athletes, sports tech experts, and sports equipment companies who can talk about the new technologies that are reshaping the sports world.

As a part of this interview, we had the pleasure of interviewing Hardy McQueen.

Hardy McQueen is the co-founder of FanBase Africa, the continent’s first NFC-enabled, licensed end-to-end merchandise marketplace, serving musicians, festivals, sports clubs and creators. In this role he specializes in the crossroads of culture, tech, media and brands where he creates and curates projects that have firmly positioned him as a culture subject matter expert. Using this expertise, Hardy and FanBase Africa are making it easier, and possible, for fans in Africa to connect with athletes across the globe.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was raised in a socially conscious family, heavily involved in church, education and the anti-apartheid movement. My start is all about satisfying my curiosity about most things. This curiosity has put me in the position to explore various relationship and connections, several business ideas and ultimately see them to their fruition.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’ve had the privilege to engage and befriend several multiple Grammy award winners over the course of my career. One of my favorites involves the Usher song ‘Confessions’ which I regard as one of the best RnB compositions ever created. Several years later, through a set of circumstances, I was able to bring Bryan-Michael Cox to South Africa for a speaking engagement at a music conference. It was only whilst compiling his profile for the conference that I realized that he was involved in the writing and composition of this song. This showed me two things:

I was only able to engage Bryan after establishing a long term relationship with a mutual business associate and it was on his recommendation that I decided to do it

You never know who you will meet in the course of life and work

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can’t want something for someone, more than they want it for themselves”

I’ve encountered many talented people and I’m always sad when they don’t reach the potential that I know they have. I’ve unsuccessfully attempted to help, assist, push many talented creators who don’t want for themselves what I’ve seen for them. It’s hurt me emotionally and financially several times. It’s a lesson I have to constantly remind myself of.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My family, unbeknownst to themselves, was my biggest influence on success. Being allowed into the ‘grown up’ rooms where someone of a similar age would struggle to gain access. Also being hospitable to people they don’t know, but trusting my judgment in acceptance of the relationship

I was hosting a musician friend who decided to come to South Africa with his family two weeks before a gig I booked him for at a festival. I decided to host them at our family home and we were able to build a strong bond. Fast forward to years later and I was able to bring Yasin Bey to Africa for the first time, kickstarting my career in the Jazz/Hip Hop stream.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

‘Good Is The New Cool’ by Afdhel Aziz and Bobby Jones

For years I’ve been trying to figure out a new way of doing business. I’d tried some projects but these did not land properly with potential clients and I now know this was a result of my lack of knowledge. After reading this book, I found kindred spirits in a methodology that enables me to develop a profit+purpose model with my ventures. Being able to succinctly articulate this has enabled me implement this vision I have for myself and for the businesses I choose to get involved in.

Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Curiosity — I’ve been fortunate to create several businesses that have been sparked by particular subject matter. I love street culture, and after exploring this, I along with a team was able to create a first consumer facing trade show that brought together all the elements of this culture.

Kindness — Just being king to whomever you meet. You never know what somebody else is going through, so just a little bit of kindness can help them through to the other side.

Respect — I respect everyone I meet no matter their station. Just being able to greet a security official by name has allowed me access to some of the biggest private rooms on the planet

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In 2020 I decided to focus my energy on the Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust. Tygerberg Hospital is the second largest hospital in the southern hemisphere serving the majority of the children in the Western Cape. The Trust couple with its long serving patronage by the Archbishop Bishop Desmond Tutu, is focused on bringing value, respect and dignity to these child patients. Through my experience with brand building, marketing and strategy, I’m adding value to how the Trust engages with donor communities. This work has really been an amazing reality check and has allowed me to contribute meaningfully.

Can you tell us about the sports technologies that most excite you at the moment? Can you explain why you are passionate about it?

I’m really excited about NFT’s and how the connection to authentication, verification and participation can enable athletes to create further value.

How do you think this might change the world of sports?

Athletes are able to take control of their IP as well as physical output and benefit themselves directly. The walls of commerce being consumer and creator are becoming thinner. This allows for an equitable relationship between fan and athlete.

Can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

As with most things, people rush into it without conducting the proper research and relying on third parties for information. We can minimize any drawbacks by helping people inform themselves better. The curation of product will improve the more discerning the audience becomes.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the sports industry today? Can you explain? What can be done to address or correct those concerns?

IP protection — this needs to be an equitable exchange between athlete and sports team owners.

Talent ownership — As a society, we need to stop thinking we own these people. It’s their job, they can take their talents wherever, whenever they want.

People as things — I find it highly offensive when team “owners” refer to “their” players as things. Sports need to recalibrate its positioning of talent as partners and not things that are to be owned.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Cashflow

Cashflow

Cashflow | Many projects, plans and ideas have failed as a result of poor cashflow. Once I learned this lesson, I was able to manage growth and planning better.

Not all people you engage want you to be successful | I’m still caught off guard by encountering people like this. Call it naivety or just belief, I need to practice not falling for these types.

Pay yourself a proper salary | Took me too long to learn this lesson.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Collaboration where all parties find and are rewarded with value. People, countries and businesses need to realize that greater collaboration will lead to innovation. The global pandemic has taught us that no one — whether resources or class — is immune, so we literally have to breakdown the old systems and create new pathways.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why?

Maverick Carter. I’m inspired by his management of a high profile friendship and the pressure that entails and not getting caught up in the bright lights of it all.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

@hardymac — Instagram | LinkedIn

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success on your great work!