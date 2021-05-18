Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Hardeep Singh aka Hardy Singh – Values, Beliefs and Aspirations Helps To Define People’s Identity

Hardeep Singh
If you’re looking for ways to be successful in life, you’re not going to find it in the people around you. Unless, everyone around you is a giant success. Trust yourself a bit more and you’ll realize you know what you’re doing. You can have big dreams, great goals, and still fail. The third key of success requires you to turn your goals into actions. Repeated actions in the right direction become helpful habits. And once you form the right habits, you create momentum.

Values, beliefs, and aspirations are shaped by culture, which helps to define a people’s national identity. It is critical to preserve our cultural legacy in order to maintain our identity as a people. Hardeep Singh, an esteemed Bhangra enthusiast believes in remaining connected to his roots.

We are not always aware of our values, but knowing what they are can help you more easily make decisions that are right for you, such as taking the job that has good opportunities for variety, change and spontaneity or good opportunities for security and tenure.

Hardeep Singh who has judged many Bhangra contests in Dubai and Malaysia runs an International Bhangra Group in Dubai. Not just have I played out the Bhangra as a craftsman all throughout the planet yet additionally educate and coach endless individuals in this dance structure.

Through commitment, you can gain motivation to pursue success. You should make a list that includes your goal, your level of commitment to the goal and what you are willing to do to achieve that goal. Staying focused on your plan is crucial. It helps to put aside at least 15 minutes per day to think about your plan and work toward it. This will keep your goal fresh in your mind and allow you to continue focusing on it he quoted

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

