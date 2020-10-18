Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Hard work – The foundation for success

There is substitute for hard work - Thomas Edison

Hard work is the essence of success. Work while you work and do hard work if you want to get succeed. Look at the honey bees and ants they keep on working to collect their foods., they never take rest. We have to work hard if we want to achieve something. We can hear from others do smart work, don’t do hard work. But without the foundation, how we work smart ??. Hard work is the foundation. Without working hard how you learn to work smart ?? Lay your foundation for success the hard work. None of us become successful, overnight. Hard work & Dedication is needed for success. When you started working hard you won’t stop, you can’t sit simply. You will keep on running until we achieve the goal, target. Work hard to build you empire, to have a successful career & life.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below.

