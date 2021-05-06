Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Hard work rewards you one day !!

Work hard in silence, let success make the noise..

Hard work never fails, Never pull you down !! Sometimes it will take time to recognize your hard work, but sure one day there will a big blast. But don’t stop working hard and never give up yourself. Work for your satisfaction. Don’t keep on dreaming yourself, get down and get the things done. Nothing worth comes easy in our hands. Ground work is more important how hard you are working, how much efforts are taking everything will be calculated. Be a hard worker, achieve & have a successful life, career.

Hard work beats talent, when talent doesn’t work hard

– Timnotke

There is no short cut for hard work, train hard and be patient. It will pay off one day !!

Great gains take time, be patient and work hard every single day..

Don’t stop when you are tired, stop when you are done..

Push yourself because no one else is going to do it for you

There is no substitute for hard work

Love yourself enough to work harder

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

