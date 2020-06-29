Hard Work Is More Important Than Talent – Farhaz Kheraj

I agree that hard work is more important than talent. Hard work is more important than talent because if someone has a talent, that person will lose it because of proudness, and hard work makes talent says Farhaz Kheraj.

He says someone has a talent, and they feel like they are the best person at it, so instead of working hard, they just sit on the couch, and rest, just being useless. Talent is an inborn quality that gives you a smart way to achieve. Talent is futile unless you go for it. One should never sit on a couch and expect for a good result. Just because you have talent doesn’t mean you can go on the field and be the star of the team. “Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.” People on the opposing side will say, that talented people will have an easier time trying to succeed in life than those who are untalented. It is wrong, because talented people actually have a harder time trying to succeed in life than those who are untalented.

As I said, people who are talented will lose the talent. If one is not willing to put in the work to harvest and cultivate their talent, then the talent itself is essentially useless. Hard work and perseverance will beat out pure talent any day. Therefore, if talent and hard work go hand in hand it provides better results. Hardwork is a very important thing in every people’s life. Anything in life should be achieved with hardwork, dedication, passion.Talent is also required, but hardwork is the ultimate key factor that determines one’s success. Talent gives you a head start, but hard work makes you finish the race.

We’ve all heard that hard work is the key to success but sometimes the talent overpowers hardwork and people get better outcome. Hardwork enables you to learn and gain knowledge about something from scratch. Hard work is the first prerequisite to be successful whatever your sphere of action may be. If one has the virtue of being industrious, one can develop any talent. All human beings have innate talents in them. These talents can be converted into skills using the magic lamp of hard work. We live in an achievement-obsessed society that is quick to apply the labels “talented” and “gifted” to everyone who has accomplished anything of note. Successful people are often portrayed as superhuman, born with magical abilities that separate them from the rest of the human race. Someone who has less talent but a better work ethic will outperform a more talented person with a weaker work ethic every time.

Whether it be in school, athletics, or a career, hard work is matchless. To be competitive with a naturally talented individual, one must have some talent but an even better work ethic. Those who are naturally talented and are hard workers may be hard to come by, but often are the best at what they do. If you are lucky to be born with the brains that are capable of potential genius, you cannot become a true genius without motivation. Here is where the hard work comes into play. Anyone can have an idea, vision, or dream, but it takes that 99% working hard to make it closer to becoming a reality. Hard work is way more important than talent because hard work can get you place even a scholarship to a good college many people believe that talent is more official than hard work but it’s really not because talent can only get you so far in life.

When everything seems to be going wrong, take care of yourself. Get plenty of rest, get some exercise, eat healthy, and spend some time doing leisure activities. When you’re taking better care of yourself you’ll be better equipped to deal with your problems. Hard work is more important than talent because, if someone has a talent, proudness will take it away, and hard work creates talent. Success will surely come to those who work hard and who work untiringly without losing enthusiasm.