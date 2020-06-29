Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Hard Work Is More Important Than Talent – Farhaz Kheraj

Success is best when it’s shared

By

I agree that hard work is more important than talent. Hard work is more important than talent because if someone has a talent, that person will lose it because of proudness, and hard work makes talent says Farhaz Kheraj.

He says someone has a talent, and they feel like they are the best person at it, so instead of working hard, they just sit on the couch, and rest, just being useless. Talent is an inborn quality that gives you a smart way to achieve. Talent is futile unless you go for it. One should never sit on a couch and expect for a good result. Just because you have talent doesn’t mean you can go on the field and be the star of the team. “Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.” People on the opposing side will say, that talented people will have an easier time trying to succeed in life than those who are untalented. It is wrong, because talented people actually have a harder time trying to succeed in life than those who are untalented.

As I said, people who are talented will lose the talent. If one is not willing to put in the work to harvest and cultivate their talent, then the talent itself is essentially useless. Hard work and perseverance will beat out pure talent any day. Therefore, if talent and hard work go hand in hand it provides better results. Hardwork is a very important thing in every people’s life. Anything in life should be achieved with hardwork, dedication, passion.Talent is also required, but hardwork is the ultimate key factor that determines one’s success. Talent gives you a head start, but hard work makes you finish the race.

We’ve all heard that hard work is the key to success but sometimes the talent overpowers hardwork and people get better outcome. Hardwork enables you to learn and gain knowledge about something from scratch. Hard work is the first prerequisite to be successful whatever your sphere of action may be. If one has the virtue of being industrious, one can develop any talent. All human beings have innate talents in them. These talents can be converted into skills using the magic lamp of hard work.  We live in an achievement-obsessed society that is quick to apply the labels “talented” and “gifted” to everyone who has accomplished anything of note. Successful people are often portrayed as superhuman, born with magical abilities that separate them from the rest of the human race. Someone who has less talent but a better work ethic will outperform a more talented person with a weaker work ethic every time.

Whether it be in school, athletics, or a career, hard work is matchless. To be competitive with a naturally talented individual, one must have some talent but an even better work ethic. Those who are naturally talented and are hard workers may be hard to come by, but often are the best at what they do. If you are lucky to be born with the brains that are capable of potential genius, you cannot become a true genius without motivation. Here is where the hard work comes into play. Anyone can have an idea, vision, or dream, but it takes that 99% working hard to make it closer to becoming a reality. Hard work is way more important than talent because hard work can get you place even a scholarship to a good college many people believe that talent is more official than hard work but it’s really not because talent can only get you so far in life.

When everything seems to be going wrong, take care of yourself. Get plenty of rest, get some exercise, eat healthy, and spend some time doing leisure activities. When you’re taking better care of yourself you’ll be better equipped to deal with your problems. Hard work is more important than talent because, if someone has a talent, proudness will take it away, and hard work creates talent. Success will surely come to those who work hard and who work untiringly without losing enthusiasm.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Why Some People Naturally Perform Better at Work Than Others

by Morten Hansen
Community//

Success Magic: The Right People, The Right Look, The Right Sound

by Hayley Birtles-Eades
reacHIRE Human Resource Hiring Strategies
Community//

5 Ways To Identify And Retain Fantastic Talent with Addie Swartz & Kage Spatz

by Kage Spatz

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.