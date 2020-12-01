Hard Work and Confidence Can Lead You To Success – Faisal Al Anbar

Hard work is the most important key to success. Achievements without hard work are impossible. An idle person can never gain anything if they sit and wait for a better opportunity to come. The person who is working hard is able to gain success and happiness in life. Nothing is easy to be achieved in life without doing any hard work. Success doesn’t happen by chance. It takes strategic actions in the right direction to get there.

Life is full of twists and turns. Everyone has to struggle here in this world to conquer every hindrance in the way to success. For this hard work is obligatory. Without working hard and just by sitting idle it will be hard for one to get success. Since from childhood and till now I always remember the sentence that my parents used to tell me “To be a better person in life and to get the success you have to work hard, the result of hard work is always rewarding, so you have to work hard.”

It doesn’t happen overnight either. There are more failures during the journey than most people allow themselves to admit, it’s just that the stories about overnight success sound better. In the end of the day, it’s all about how hard you’ve worked on the right thing – the one which will get you closer to your goal says Faisal

Faisal Al Anbar is an individual who personifies the words hardwork and confidence. Despite having a knee injury he is determined to make the Olympics time. While giving up always seems an easy way out, Faisal chose the difficult path.

With things not exactly in his favour, he had very less time to train. Everyone kept telling him to prepare for the next Olympics but however, the strong-headed Faisal doesn’t want to give up without a fight. He always welcomes criticism with open arms and never lets it affect him. He takes in constructive criticism and works harder with full determination. Being a sportsmen takes just more than hard work. Faisal strongly believes in himself.

If you do quick research on the keys to success, you’ll find plenty of resources. Some people will call them the only secrets to success you need to know, while others will refer to this information as principles, elements, steps, factors, or else. But the truth is there’s only one thing you can’t go without if you want to succeed in any area of life, and that’s hard work. There’s more behind that, though. There is more to success than working damn hard every day.

It is often said hard work is the only way to succeed. Well, turns out you need more than just hard work. Hard work isn’t enough to succeed in today’s world. When people thrive in life, it is because of hard work. Being lucky has nothing to do with success in life. Hard work and success go hand and hand.

By all means, get it done, and become obsessed with your goal. Work hard at it, but you have to do more than working hard to succeed.

Don’t’ just work hard in isolation. Build relationships. Questions your routines, choices, and actions. There is always a better approach to the same destination. Constantly ask yourself, “Would this matter to anyone else but me?” If the answer to that question is yes, then ask yourself, “Is it worth my time or expense to add it or change it?” Don’t aim for perfection. The real-world rewards those who ship and get stuff done he quoted.