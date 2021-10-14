Contributor Log In
Hard Truths That Will Make You A Better Entrepreneur

Glean insight into six hard truths that will make you a better entrepreneur via Tanya Catron.

When a startup business fails to achieve its potential, it is often the result of the owner refusing to make hard choices and face reality. The failure of a new business is rarely the fault of its business plan. There are at least six hard truths an entrepreneur must face to make their new business a success.

Blind Stubbornness

Every business idea has unknown factors associated with it. This could be everything from the competition to the marketplace and more. A successful entrepreneur never avoids bad news. They will stare into it and develop insights they did not previously have. These are people who will never confuse blind stubbornness with persistence.

Tough Decisions

Starting a new company can make people feel less than intelligent. Making the right decision may be a very tough decision. Letting go of a product vision, client or partner could be difficult, but necessary. An embarrassing or painful decision can often result in significant rewards for a new company.

Focus

It is possible for a three-month development to take twelve months or longer to finish. An entrepreneur must maintain focus. This will often require knowing when and how to say no to anything that seems to be a distraction from their goal. It is one of the most important skills developed by successful entrepreneurs.

Flexibility

An entrepreneur is often creating a business based on something that hasn’t been done before. They are going forward based on many assumptions. These assumptions could prove to be true or false. A company needs to be flexible and able to react quickly to any new information or changes in the marketplace.

Not New

Many entrepreneurs believe they have a revolutionary new idea. They soon discover their idea has been done before. If an equivalent to it is not in the marketplace, one will soon find its way there. It’s important to have a realistic outlook and maintain a close watch on the competition.

Countless Bosses

Entrepreneurs should not believe they are their own bosses. An entrepreneur has many bosses. This includes investors, clients, and even employees. All of them must be properly acknowledged. Should someone not want others to tell them what to do, they are not an entrepreneurial person.

Most successful entrepreneurs know their motivation and ability to handle failure and uncertainty. An honest examination of themselves is a useful tool that helps many entrepreneurs succeed in business.

    Tanya Catron, Senior Accountant at Western Virginia Water Authority

    Tanya Catron is a passionate individual who has pursued a long career in accounting. Growing up with a love of mathematics, as opposed to her other classmates, Tanya knew she was destined for a future in this type of industry. As she received her certificate in accounting and graduated with a degree in Business Accounting, Tanya was able to enter the workforce with clear goals. She began by helping small businesses succeed financially and soon was offered other career opportunities in the industry. Now, decades later, Tanya hopes to use this past experience to break into the world of entrepreneurship. Learn more at her website!

