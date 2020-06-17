Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Hard to Remain Silent…

Humanity is at a tipping point!

By

We are all acutely aware that our current lack of great leadership has created a crisis of mega proportions. I cannot, I will not stay silent any longer.

As a success mentor and leadership expert, I have asked myself the following questions. I encourage and challenge you to do the same.

Please answer these questions objectively and honestly:

  • Would you take a job or stay at a company where the CEO has been caught telling false or misleading claims over 18,000 times in the last three years?
  • Would you take a job or stay at a company where key members of the leadership team or their personal advisors were found guilty of major crimes?
  • Would you take a job or stay at a company where the CEO has over 20 accusations against him of sexual misconduct?
  • Would you take a job or stay at a company where if you went against the CEO and spoke the “truth”, you would be immediately fired?
  • Would you take a job or stay at a company where the CEO ignores the science and the experts regarding the sustainability of our planet?
  • Would you take a job or stay at a company where the CEO has ignored the experts, and his denials and deflections have cost over 100,000 lives?
  • Would you take a job or stay at a company where the CEO has divided the people he serves to a level that mirrors the days leading up to the Civil War?
  • Would you take a job or stay at a company where the CEO has had to pay millions of dollars to eight charities for misuse of his foundation funds to benefit himself?
  • Would you truly hold said CEO up as a role model for your children?

Despite having answered with a resounding “NO!” to all of the above, I remain optimistic about the future. 

I believe that we as a species are, at our core; kind, loving, and compassionate.

However, we desperately need great Leadership…  and positive role models.

We need more people like YOU… and the generations that come after you to find your Peaceful (but Strong), Assertive Voices… to Create Positive and  Lasting Change.

    Barry Gottlieb, Success Mentor-Author-Speaker

    Barry is sought after by corporations and organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: Leadership - Strategy - Execution - Company Culture - Time Management - and Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First as an elementary school teacher, then as a school principal; and then as an instructor at both Santa Fe Community College, and at the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

