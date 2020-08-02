Hard Times, Bad Times, Or Tough Times: I Still Have Faith in God

As Ella Fitzgerald once sang, “into every life some downpour must fall.” And while we can’t control exactly the amount it downpours, we can settle on a choice – let ourselves get wet, or break out the umbrella. The downpour, obviously, is the difficult afflictions that we as a whole face – clinical testing diagnosis, illnesses, work misfortune, even simply exploring becoming more seasoned and how we must adapt to change whether we want to or not. What’s more, while it may not appear it from the outset, something positive can emerge out of the not so good experiences of life.

I at no point ever figured I would expound on when difficult times prompted recharging or renewal would come through struggle. Truly, I am stating that there are astonishing advantages of experiencing troublesome occasions in our lives. I did a little researching and found that up to 70% of individuals experience positive mental development from troublesome occasions, for example, a more profound feeling of self and reason, more prominent gratefulness forever and friends and family, and an expanded limit with respect to selflessness, compassion and want to represent everyone’s benefit.

Tough situations drives us to God in prayer:

Everything God does in our lives is for our advantage, including languishing. In spite of the fact that they never appear to be charming at that point, tough situations produce awesome advantages in our lives. On Monday I referenced one advantage—burden drives us to God’s promise.

Is anyone among you suffering? Let him pray. James 5:13

Then they cried to the LORD in their trouble, and he delivered them from their distress. Ps 107:6

At the point when the sun’s sparkling and everything’s going in our direction, we don’t feel our requirement for God. Be that as it may, frantic occasions lead to the urgent prayer and He knows this and does this to us. At the point when we’re powerless to change our circumstances, we shout out to our Lord and Savior who conveys us from our pain.

Experiencing difficult times invigorates us:

So to keep me from becoming conceited because of the surpassing greatness of the revelations, a thorn was given me in the flesh, a messenger of Satan to harass me, to keep me from becoming conceited. 2 Cor 12:7

Sufferings help us to remember how delicate we are. It keeps us humble. Hard times advise us that all that we have is a blessing. Pride prompts a fall, however, God offers beauty to the humble. Painful & difficult positions us to get effortlessness.

Experiencing difficult stretches causes us to depend upon God’s capacity:

But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me. 2 Cor 12:9

At the point when we understand how weak we are, at that point Jesus can show his strength in our lives. At the point when we’ve depleted all our own assets, Jesus rides in at the perfect second, similar to the legend in a film who acts the hero somebody as the train is hunkering down on them.

In all honesty, experiencing unpleasant patches humbles us the solace of God himself:

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction…. 2 Cor 1:3

Too significance as others seem to be, there are times when no human words can comfort. Yet, God himself solaces us when we shout out to him in our torment. The God of ALL COMFORT, the person who knows precisely what our wrecked hearts need, solaces us in ALL our torment. The One who molded our hearts, who knows all our drops of pity, knows the specific medication we have to comfort us.

So the inquiry is that I needed to pose to myself, “Who do I think I am that I would not experience existence in this life without difficult situations?” When clearly it says in the Bible that Jesus experienced tough situations as well, however, He needed to choose to experience it without accusing anybody but trusting God through it all!

The Bible unmistakably states: “Nehemiah 8:10 Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength. Isaiah 41:10 So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Exodus 15:2 The Lord is my strength and my song; he has given me victory.”

Why does God give hard times?

God gives us a hard time because that’s how he increases the vision for our lives, and uses us for mightier things. If God is giving you a hard time today, it’s His way of using your situation to bless the nations.

In order for me to unlearn some old ways of thinking and/or behaving this is what He does so I have decided to begin stretching myself into a new area of increased effectiveness uncovering ungodly traits and allowing God to transform me into the new by relying upon God more than relying upon the flesh. It has been very hard to just let go and let Him handle but the more closer I get to Him the easier it is becoming!

So, now when I feel God’s presence I do not panic but knowing Him helps me realize that I cannot escape Him, but then why would I want to?

Having confidence in God during troublesome occasions can be fantastically hard. Horrifying. Indeed, even genuinely agonizing. Yet, I need to affirm that confiding in God in troublesome occasions (in any event, discovering happiness through trials and tribulations!) is workable for any of us.