Love, to be loved a happy feeling . Love a single word that holds the entire world and sometimes the word changes our world. We are very happy if someone say i love u to us… husband, wife, mom, dad, children whoever it is , the beautiful word give us a secure feeling they are there for us.

Love exist in the world, when god created Adam & Eve. Love an eternal feeling, its a fuel for our life. Only with love our life vehicle moves. Valentines day is a special day to express our love to others. But this is very special day for the ones who love each other, about to love, going to start their life together. Love each other and live long. Read, enjoy these valentines day quotes and share with your loved ones.

Life is good & great when you are with me , Be mine my valentine. Happy Valentines Day.

The moment I looked at your eyes, that pretty second, I decided to be yours. Lets live & fill our life with lots of love & affection.

Love you to the black hole in universe. No one can measure, how deep it is…Once you fall, never come back.

Loving you is a part of my daily routine. Not only on Valentines day, Love you ever, forever.

My eyes, waiting to see you. My hands, waiting to hear your voice. My lips, waiting to kiss you. My hands, waiting to hug you. A day without you is being in hell. Be with me ever..Happy Valentines Day.

Life without you is not a life for me. Lets love together & live together.

I don’t know anything more than you. You are my everything. My world revolves only around you, You are my sun, You are my moon, You are my star, You are my everything, Love you..

I have a blissful moment, When you call my name. Call me often, Instead of saying I LOVE YOU.. Love you to the core.

Please don’t pretend that you don’t love me, I can’t bare that drama. Loving you, Living for you, Waiting for you..

Never mind whether the day was good or bad. But I want each & everyday to spend with you.

I don’t know, how long I am going to live. But till the last day, I want to hold your hands Throughout my life journey. Please hold it firmly. Happy Valentines Day.

You are the blessing to me. I am thankful to god, for such a wonderful blessing, I am blessed to have you. Love that blessings.

Sorry if I hurt you, Sorry if I fight with you, Sorry if I scold you, But never I won’t leave you, Never I won’t live without you. Loving you, love you ever.

I have lot of memories in my brain, yours is special, Its not just a memory, its like a oxygen to my cells. It works, if you are there.