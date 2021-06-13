Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Happy Pride Month – Does the stigma still exist in the 21st century?

Until a few decades ago, homosexuality was considered a sin in many cultures. And people weren’t exactly welcoming to LGBTQ+ Community. It was a time when the NY police would frequently raid queer bars and the American Constitution had laws banning homosexuality. On June 28, 1969, the Stonewall Uprising took place in New York City, which lasted for several days. And it changed the world, for the better, of course.

Pride month:

The following year, the first official Pride parade was carried out on the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, with Christopher Street Liberation Day and the tradition has continued till date.

Pride month is about equality, teaching acceptance, education in pride history, and above all, love. During this month, we educate others and ourselves about how damaging homophobia is and why we need to get rid of it. It’s about being proud of who you are no matter who you love.

The stigma:

From 1969 until now, LGBTQ+ folks and allies have been fighting hard to give the community the right to marry, that right to adopt children, to start families, to fight discrimination, hate speech, and hate crimes, and to simply allow queer folks to exist. 

While we still have a long way to go to achieve that goal, a lot of things have truly changed for the LGBTQ+ community, in a good way. People are now more open and accepting. Especially in New York, the same place the Queer community was oppressed only a few decades ago. Today, they can freely get married and a lot of people are open and welcoming to work with them on their special day. Like the Emma Cleary Photographers, a ThreeBestRated award-winning photographer, Studio A Images, and many more.

Celebrities are opening up about their sexuality and encouraging people to be proud of who they are. While we acknowledge the progress we’ve made, we also need to be realistic and remember that we still have a long way to go. Here’s hoping that the world will soon accept love and lovers without discrimination. Happy Pride Month!

    Sara Wilson, Social Media Specialist at Three Best Rated

    Sara Wilson is the Social media specialist for Three Best Rated. She is also an aspiring writer who likes to think out of the box and inspire people through her writing.

