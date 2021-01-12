Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Happy New Year?

Happy New Year?

This past New Years' Eve was like no other I have experienced in my long life. It felt to me likethe rituals around welcoming the year ahead were unrealistic in their intentions. I witnessedmany sighing with relief at the closure of 2020. Seeming to be full of joy and possibility for the365 days ahead of us. I wondered what they knew that I didn't.

By

This past New Years’ Eve was like no other I have experienced in my long life. It felt to me like
the rituals around welcoming the year ahead were unrealistic in their intentions. I witnessed
many sighing with relief at the closure of 2020. Seeming to be full of joy and possibility for the
365 days ahead of us. I wondered what they knew that I didn’t.
This time a year ago we didn’t KNOW. Travel was being scheduled, escapes to special and
unique parts of the world anticipated with excitement. Wedding plans were being finalized.
Gatherings with friends and family, hugs, and going to movie theatres were so normal they were
barely noticed. We made plans with confidence, set goals, and embraced the first year of the
new decade with energy and optimism.
In early January of 2019, our daughter left on her annual buying trip to Hong Kong. Canceled
only weeks before due to the pro-democracy protests that had become violent, things had
settled. The trip was reinstated and off she went to a city that was looking and behaving more
like southern China as freedoms were squelched. We were concerned for her safety. Corporate
goals overrode individual security and off she went.
There were few signs of violent protests. Instead, there were cautious citizens and western
visitors scurrying about wearing masks. A puzzling trend not witnessed in past visits. Bizarre
stories were emerging of a fresh market in Wuhan China and bats. With minimal details, these
morsels of information sounded more like a horror movie plot than reality. She returned and her
spouse became very ill. A bad flu said the doctor.
The flu became a contagious virus for me on February 19th. Sitting around a dinner table with
friends in a perfectly appointed dining room in midtown Toronto the host’s brother joined us for
dessert. He was returning from a physician’s task force meeting established to examine and
measure the truth and risks of the news and warnings from China. We leaned forward with
questions. It is being called COVID- 19. Coronavirus infectious disease, 2019. His intelligent
eyes and serious tone shifted the mood and energy in the room. He made it REAL.
We have just closed a year with nine months of fear, chaos, illness, death, baking bread,
puzzles, toilet paper rations, home-cooking, homeschooling, social distancing, masks, and
on-line purchasing of everything you need and don’t need, but want. The vaccines are approved
and being administered. The pandemic rages and the numbers of infections and deaths are
largely uncontrollable at this time. Forgive me for not sharing the jubilation over the arrival of
2021.
I am leading a movement to channel my attention to the present moment. I am leading a
movement to be creative and intentional in connecting with family and friends. I am leading a
movement to channel energy and courage into something that scares me. More than ever I
need each day to have meaning and purpose. Making plans, goal setting, and relying on fitness
and good eating to keep me healthy are all moot initiatives.

    Gail Heney, Executive Coach, Facilitator, Writer

    Certified Executive Coach
    Gail is a leadership coach, consultant, and facilitator who
    supports individuals and organizations in building
    leadership capacity to drive personal growth and business
    results. Over the past two decades, Gail has been an
    entrepreneur, a principal in a human capital firm, and an
    independent provider of executive coaching services.
    As a coach, Gail blends her experience as a business
    leader with “lessons learned” in her 18 years of coaching in
    a variety of organizations. Gail uses a coaching model that
    encourages setting objectives and defining desired
    outcomes at the outset of the engagement. She creates an
    environment of trust and challenges her clients with honest
    insight and exploration to achieve personal and professional
    growth.
    Prior to her entry into the field of coaching and facilitation,
    Gail was a senior executive in the financial services
    industry. She spent 16 years in Investment Banking, where
    she ultimately attained the designation of Vice President
    and Managing Director at Scotia Capital, a division of
    ScotiaBank. Her later responsibilities included managing
    traders and marketing personnel, in addition to a $20 Billion
    dollar short-term interest rate portfolio. This corporate
    experience gives Gail unique insights and effectiveness in
    working with corporate leaders.
    Lastly, Gail brings an Honours B.Sc. in Rehabilitation
    Therapy and two years of clinical practice as an
    Occupational Therapist. She uses her background in
    behavioural science to build respectful, empathetic, and
    Toronto, ON
    647.406.4245
    [email protected]
    E3musings.com
    dynamic relationships with her clients, enabling them to
    make positive and productive shifts.
    Education and Professional Certification
     B.Sc. (Rehabilitation Medicine – OT) Queen’s
    University
     Western Executive Program – Ivey School of
    Business
     Graduate Business Coach – Corporate Coach U
     Certified Graduate Coach (1000+hours)
     Certified in DISC, PCSI, Dimensional Selling Skills,
    Leadership Through People Skills
    Interests
    As a natural enthusiast Gail enjoys a wide variety of outdoor
    activities, in all seasons; hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, biking,
    golf, adventure travel. She is active in volunteer pursuits in
    the field of mental health and physical rehabilitation. Gail’s
    deep interest in maximizing human potential has led to the
    creation of a blog and evolving writing career.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

