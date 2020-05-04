Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Happy Hormones: What They Are and How to Boost Them

Ooh yeah ! its the happy-crazy hormones that we will talk about today. Somehow, even though most of us know and understand we have hormonal changes happening from early in our life through various phases that we pass through – we do not certainly take necessary measures to ensure a ‘balance’ in them. An imbalance […]

By

Ooh yeah ! its the happy-crazy hormones that we will talk about today. Somehow, even though most of us know and understand we have hormonal changes happening from early in our life through various phases that we pass through – we do not certainly take necessary measures to ensure a ‘balance’ in them. An imbalance comes in several forms & for various reasons. If stress can be blamed to release cortisol hormones, the impact of it can be sleep apnea and weight gain. Similarly, if endocrine system is hit then ailments like Thyroid, PCOD, PCOS, Auto immune symptoms, PMS, Diabetes,Depression etc. All that we think we should do when diagnosed with any ailments or general weight gain is – see a doctor, pop a pill and leave it. Alas !! We loose the battle with our body, mind and soul to live a life supported by medication.

I was also one among you few years back when I was in my late 20’s and was not only suffering with multiple ailments but was also obese who could hardly wear any of those enticing attire nor could push myself through activities like playing with my kids, trekking etc ! I was asked to take multiple medication to ease me through pain and it was then I thought – if I was on medication from now, what will I be doing after half decade ? I was also cautioned to loose weight else my auto immune symptoms would get worse and I was scared with the thoughts that breezed through and decided to take action. Again, like most of us do, I used the quick fix tool ‘google’ to find out what all diet I can be on, what different workouts I should be doing and which all non-surgical methods I could use to cut fat from my body. All the different experiments I used on myself worked for a while but I would easily start putting on weight once I stopped. It was frustrating that everything I tried was futile and was leading nowhere.

I then decided to take it as a challenge and delved into the crux of the issue, “Hormones”. After years of research and analysis, here I am today – not only lost 30kgs but am also free of all the ailments that I mentioned above. In short I am MEDICATION FREE and live my life on my terms. I am now on a mission to help 8 WOMEN in their 30s and 40s to achieve their dream body using my unique strategy – Reset Your Hormones.

FB Group URL : https://www.facebook.com/groups/poornimavamsi/

