Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Happy Healthy Days!

Since the new year is always a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with ourselves, here are some quick tips to align with our minds, bodies, and souls, and create the start to a Happy New Year.

By

Happy Healthy Days!

Now that the holidays have come and gone, many of us plunge into the new year with new perspectives and attitudes about feeling healthier and happier.

This annual routine usually includes setting goals about improving our diet, exercise, or reducing stress. We move from the holidays into the healthy days.

That is, at least until January 19—affectionately known as Quitters Day.

Have you made any new year’s resolutions? If so, at least you still have a few days left…

Several years ago, I gave up resolutions in favor of setting intentions. This shift in focus has helped me stay general in feeling, but bigger in impact.

Since the new year is always a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with ourselves, here are some quick tips to align with our minds, bodies, and souls.

For the Mind: We can counterbalance stress and avoid burnout by creating deliberate moments of quiet and solitude throughout our day. Finding peaceful moments to breathe and calm ourselves can make a significant difference in a busy world filled with distractions.

For the Body: A key to physical well-being is to simplify in three areas: eating, drinking, and moving. Eat clean foods; Drink more water; and Move your body. Even going for a refreshing walk during lunch or after dinner can help revitalize the body and keep your metabolism better-balanced.

For the Soul: Look to inspiration from the sources and people around you that resonate with your heart. Attending worship services or scheduling time for spiritual refreshment through meditation, prayer, and silent reflection can bring tremendous benefits to our happiness and sense of well-being. Even lunch or coffee with a friend can lift your spirits.

Especially now that we’ve moved into the 2020s, we can use the metaphor of 20/20 vision to set clear direction, healthy intentions, and a path towards greater happiness and well-being in the year ahead.

Then, indeed, we will create the start to a Happy New Year.

Michael Thomas Sunnarborg is a career coach, best-selling author, and founder of The White Box Club™—live coaching and resources for people in career transition. Find his syndicated blogs on Thrive Global, Medium, and The Huffington Post. Learn more at connect.michaelcreative.com

Looking for clarity? Download the Personal Priority Grid™ clarity tool. After you’ve completed your grid, schedule a FREE 30-minute call with Michael. It’s your time to shine!

Image: Pixabay

Michael Thomas Sunnarborg, Career Coach, Author, Relentless Optimist at The White Box Club™

Michael Thomas Sunnarborg is a career coach, author, and founder of The White Box Club™. Working with Michael will give you clarity, direction, and balance on your career path. He is the author of the best-selling books 21 Days to Better Balance, 21 Keys to Work/Life Balance, and The White Box Club Handbook. Find his syndicated blogs on Thrive Global, Medium, and The Huffington Post. Learn more at connect.michaelcreative.com

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

How to Sur-THRIVE the Holiday Season

by Ronna Corlin
Community//

Tired of New Year’s Resolutions? Try This Instead

by Michael Thomas Sunnarborg
Well-Being//

The Single New Year’s Resolution I’m Going to Work on Every Day

by Ivonne Ackerman

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.