Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Happy for the own creations

Do more of what makes you happy...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

All of us has one or more passions in our life. The purpose of our passion differs. The meaning of my passions is happiness. It brings joy & happiness. It gives me satisfied feeling. When I do crochet, I feel blissed when I saw the end product. Writing.. I’ll fly high after my blog post come live. I admire my works, while making jewelry sets. When it comes to teaching, I feel blessed when everyone appreciates my work. I will do every passion projects with a pleasant feeling and with enthusiasm.

Everyday we work hard, to earn money to reach our goals. As a race we’ll keep on running until we reach the finish line. Have passion for yourself, that brings meaning to life. Spend time for your passion that will recharge you as well as uplift you. When you do what you love with passion, success won’t be far away.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Ignore What They Say. You Don’t Need To “Find Your Passion”.

    by Emma Mehrabanpour
    Wisdom//

    5 Ways to Know You’ve Found a Job That’s Right For You

    by Sai Santosh
    Community//

    The brutal but life-changing facts I’ve learned from my journey of ‘Following my Passions.’

    by Poonam Sahasrabuddhe

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.