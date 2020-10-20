Happy for the own creations

All of us has one or more passions in our life. The purpose of our passion differs. The meaning of my passions is happiness. It brings joy & happiness. It gives me satisfied feeling. When I do crochet, I feel blissed when I saw the end product. Writing.. I’ll fly high after my blog post come live. I admire my works, while making jewelry sets. When it comes to teaching, I feel blessed when everyone appreciates my work. I will do every passion projects with a pleasant feeling and with enthusiasm.

Everyday we work hard, to earn money to reach our goals. As a race we’ll keep on running until we reach the finish line. Have passion for yourself, that brings meaning to life. Spend time for your passion that will recharge you as well as uplift you. When you do what you love with passion, success won’t be far away.