We bring to you some of the best, warm, and heartfelt Happy Diwali Wishes in Hindi Language 2022. Diwali is also known as Deepavali is a significant celebration and an official holiday. Latest Happy Diwali 2022 WhatsApp Wishes 2021 While Diwali is popularly known as the “festival of lights”, the most significant religious meaning is “the awareness of the inner light”. The grand Hindu festival falls on October 30 this year and like every year the activity in the air is no less.