Birthday Wishes for Dad : Dads are the most important people in our life. So, when it comes to dad’s birthday, you know it’s very important for you to wish him a happy birthday. But just saying happy birthday is not what you want. You want to wish him in such a way and with such words that instantly melt his heart, make him feel the warmth of your relationship with him. You can say a lot of things to your dad on his birthday, but when you know just the right kind of words, your birthday wishes for dad becomes a priceless gift to him. These are some heart-melting birthday wishes and messages for you that you can send them as text messages or use them on birthday cards for your dad!

Congratulation on turning 40, dad. May you always keep your humor on. I love you so much. Happiest birthday, ever.

40 is just a number, you are still 25 I guess. Happiest birthday to you, daddy dearest. I love you t moon and back.

I love you so much, dad. 40 down another 60 to go? May you live your life with your terms and achieve beautiful moments. Happy birthday.

On your 40th birthday, I want to say that I am honored to be your child. You make me proud of you every single day. Happiest birthday, daddy.

Happy 40th birthday, Mr. handsome. May God bless you will another 60 years so that you can have a century in the run!

Thank you for all the grateful memories that you have given us with your beautiful company. We will always cherish them. Happy 40th.Congratulations to the wisest person in the family for turning 50 today. Fifty cheers for fifty years. Happy birthday!

Growing old was mandatory for you but growing wise was a choice. And you did it like a champ. Happy birthday dad for turning 50 today!

You are not only getting older but also getting better, funnier and friendlier. I am so thankful to God for having such a great dad like you!

In your first 50 years on earth, you did everything perfectly. Now, its time to enjoy the fruits of your good deeds in the next 50 years. Happy birthday dad!

Happy 50th birthday, pops! How much are you looking forward to another 50 to touch a new milestone? I’m pretty excited! I love you!

Happy birthday old man! Thanks for being my personal superman; who wore no cape but saved me from my hard days anyways! I love you back to Krypton! Xx

For your birthday, I vow to continue not telling you about all of the terrible things I did when I was a teenager. You’re welcome. Hope you have a great birthday!

I wanted to buy the most extravagant birthday present in the world for you but your wallet only had five bucks in it. Oh well. Have a fantastic birthday anyway.

It has been a while since I was baby, but I never stopped being Daddy’s little girl. I love you and hope you have a fantastic birthday!

On your birthday, let me thank you for all of the hard work and sacrifice that allowed me to grow into the woman I am today. Have a happy birthday, Dad!

As the very first man in my life, you showed me how a woman should be treated by the way you cherished my mother. Thank you for being you and I hope you have the happiest birthday ever.

Through all of my life, you’ve always been there on the sidelines cheering me on. Now I’m right behind you, cheering you on! Hope you have a wonderful birthday.

My friends have asked me what was the best thing my dad ever gave me. I always told them it was his time. I love you, Dad. Have a great birthday.

Back in the day, I never knew you were Santa, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy all rolled into one. It makes me so proud that you cared so much! Happy birthday!

When I bought you that “Number One Dad” mug back when I was a kid, I really meant it! It’s still true, by the way! Have a fantastic birthday!

I haven’t told you enough how much I appreciate everything you’ve always done for me, I only hope today i can make a start. Happy Birthday, Dad, from a loving son.