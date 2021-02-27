Happiness will bring you success, but money won’t bring you happiness.

These days more and more people talk about well-being, but just a few understand that a healthy company it’s created by and with healthy people.

I am a really hard-working person, and I dedicate my life to the job I love, entrepreneurship. I have been a CEO, a Co-founder; everything looks amazing from the outside. However, one day I while traveling to Germany with my wife for a conference. She suggested staying an extra day and visiting Berlin. I was happy, and I said yes! But after just 30 minutes of walking, I found myself tired. My energy was gone.

That day I decided that I need to change something in my life because I had 104 kg. I no longer had any energy to walk and neither to do my job as a CEO.

And I began to read about well-being and self-love. Also, articles about how to change your life for the better, why we need to work out, meditate, and so on. This is how I found Thrive Global. It was exactly what I’ve needed. A website where I could find everything I needed to change my life. It took me almost 3 years to regain my energy, health, and develop a calm mind. Than I decide to become a contributor writer to give back to the people that helped me.

How could I give back to society?! By sharing my experince online.

My personal well-being made me convince my team that we need to change something through Tekpon. Therefore, we decided to play some games at the office, help people in need every month, avoid burn-out, and work smart, not hard. That helped our company culture. It helped people bond and worked better together.

At the moment, we have an Entrepreneurs and Startups Community with 26.000+ active members every day. We are happy to help all of them understand that well-being is connected with the company’s growth.

It’s hard to believe, but we are also successful because we care about our health. Try! You don’t need to burn-out to start changing something in your life…this will also change the way your company works. I promise you.

Two years ago, I discovered Klaviyo and I start generating money using email marketing. One of my partner come to me and told me: Alex, you need to see this; we found a way to scale! In 10 months, we scaled, and we generated approx. $400k in revenue/month. However, I was lost. This is yet one more reason to train, meditate, play, relax, and keep yourself healthy. Money will not bring you everything.

In conclusion, it’s terrific to be successful. However, the money will help you but won’t make you happy. If you keep yourself healthy, you have more energy and focus, and you can help your business grow.