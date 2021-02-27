Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Happiness will bring you success, but money won’t bring you happiness.

These days more and more people talk about well-being, but just a few understand that a healthy company it’s created by and with healthy people. I am a really hard-working person, and I dedicate my life to the job I love, entrepreneurship. I have been a CEO, a Co-founder; everything looks amazing from the outside. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

These days more and more people talk about well-being, but just a few understand that a healthy company it’s created by and with healthy people.

I am a really hard-working person, and I dedicate my life to the job I love, entrepreneurship. I have been a CEO, a Co-founder; everything looks amazing from the outside. However, one day I while traveling to Germany with my wife for a conference. She suggested staying an extra day and visiting Berlin. I was happy, and I said yes! But after just 30 minutes of walking, I found myself tired. My energy was gone.

That day I decided that I need to change something in my life because I had 104 kg. I no longer had any energy to walk and neither to do my job as a CEO.

And I began to read about well-being and self-love. Also, articles about how to change your life for the better, why we need to work out, meditate, and so on. This is how I found Thrive Global. It was exactly what I’ve needed. A website where I could find everything I needed to change my life. It took me almost 3 years to regain my energy, health, and develop a calm mind. Than I decide to become a contributor writer to give back to the people that helped me.

How could I give back to society?! By sharing my experince online.

My personal well-being made me convince my team that we need to change something through Tekpon. Therefore, we decided to play some games at the office, help people in need every month, avoid burn-out, and work smart, not hard. That helped our company culture. It helped people bond and worked better together.

At the moment, we have an Entrepreneurs and Startups Community with 26.000+ active members every day. We are happy to help all of them understand that well-being is connected with the company’s growth.

It’s hard to believe, but we are also successful because we care about our health. Try! You don’t need to burn-out to start changing something in your life…this will also change the way your company works. I promise you.

Two years ago, I discovered Klaviyo and I start generating money using email marketing. One of my partner come to me and told me: Alex, you need to see this; we found a way to scale! In 10 months, we scaled, and we generated approx. $400k in revenue/month. However, I was lost. This is yet one more reason to train, meditate, play, relax, and keep yourself healthy. Money will not bring you everything.

In conclusion, it’s terrific to be successful. However, the money will help you but won’t make you happy. If you keep yourself healthy, you have more energy and focus, and you can help your business grow.

    Alexandru Stan

    Alexandru Stan, CEO at Cogneve, INC.

    Alexandru Stan is the CEO and Co-founder at Cogneve, he is also a contributing writer at Hacker Noon. Alex is an explosion, like Big-Bang. Everything started with him and is the engine of the office. Alex is as expansive as the universe; he can fill an entire room only with his presence. He is the eternal sunshine of the spotless mind and everlasting optimism. He likes to be connected to everything that happens worldwide and find the right solutions. Even when we meet a 404 Error. How Alex is designed on the inside can be reflected in his real desire to help others. He thinks all the time, even when he is running. Running to give society something valuable, tangible. Alex is writing how he is thinking: openly, transparent, and positively charged.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    My Top 12 Biggest Learnings of 2017

    by Charlotte Ferreux
    Community//

    How I Found out That Happiness Does not Come from Achievement

    by Dr. Toni Camacho
    Community//

    Winning At Work But Struggling In love? The Modern Woman’s Dilemma

    by Parul Tewari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.