Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Happiness Now

Happiness is never later. Delayed happiness delays happiness forever.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash
Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

I was always scared to tell folks that they didn’t need more to be happy.

I always felt like I’d be criticized and shamed by the hustle whores and grind gurus.

It was enough to hold me back.

My fear.

Fear is stupid.

Guess what?

You don’t need more.

You really don’t.

The amount of peace and happiness in your life is exactly equal to the amount of peace and happiness you’re letting in.

You control that level.

You’re calibrated for a level of happiness, and you control the level.

Most people are set to ZERO.

When good stuff happens to them, they push it away and find a way to move quickly back to struggle and pain.

They are conditioned to suffer. They are conditioned to suffer as a means of finding future happiness. They say they want happiness, but their actions don’t align. They choose conflict and drama. They delay happiness.

Makes no sense, right?

Creating more money and stuff is not the same as peace and happiness.

You can be happy without stuff.

You can be miserable with lots of stuff.

They’re not absolutely connected.

But there is one link…

Happy people create wealth and material easier and more naturally than miserable people.

Let’s face it, it’s fun to create more.

But you don’t need to suffer to make more.

Internal stress, struggle, and clinging are not required. You don’t need to obsess over what you want to create it…

Losing sleep…

Endless hours of physical and mental exhaustion…

A constant replay of attaining that thing…

An obsession and worry that won’t let go.

That’s all unnecessary.

Peace and happiness create more in an easier way.

But you don’t need more.

You can have more, sure. All you want.

But remember, happiness is never later.

If you’re not happy with 1, when you have 2 you’ll just want 3.

For goodness sakes, if you’re not happy with 0, when you have 1 you’ll want 2!

If you’re reading this, you have all you need.

You’re not impoverished. You don’t live meal to meal, and you know where you’re sleeping tonight.

You don’t need more to be happy.

Delayed happiness delays happiness forever.

If you think deeply about it, the “more stuff” is supposed to bring you…

Drumroll please…

Happiness, right?

So why not now?

Why wait?

I have a mastermind of wealthy people.

Do you know their biggest challenge?

They started with a little and they were unsatisfied and unhappy.

Now they’re wealthy and they’re mostly still unsatisfied and unhappy.

So we spend all of our time recalibrating our view of success.

They’re CHOOSING to be happy now.

They could have been happy decades ago, but they first needed to see that more can’t make you happy.

You don’t need more. You need happy.

They’re different.

When my wealthy mastermind students finally realize that they are caught up in an internal struggle and story that says that they’re not allowed to be happy now…

So they realize that they just stop themselves from being happy, and fight just to fight…

They start laughing.

Like, REAL laughing.

They realize that they had enough all along.

They never needed more.

It was the story and their mindset they were fighting…

Not the amount they had.

Once they’re free from self-inflicted conflict…

They enjoy life more.

And they realize that that’s the only “more” they ever needed.

Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

 

A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

 

Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

 

In addition to private coaching, Mike leads two mastermind groups – the Elite Mastermind and the Entrepreneur Mastermind – for business owners who want to grow their businesses while helping each other achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

 

Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

A to Z of Happiness – 26 Tips to be Truly Happy

by Shyam Ramanathan
Well-Being//

Why So Many of Us Are Afraid of Being Happy—And What We Can Do About It

by Gustavo Razzetti
Image via Asadykov/ Shutterstock
Well-Being//

5 Ways to Stop Delaying Your Happiness

by Emily Madill

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.