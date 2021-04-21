Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Happiness lies within you..

There is no path to happiness, Happiness is the path - Gautam Buddha

Happiness lies within you not anywhere else. Don’t search this outside, around yourself and from other people. Stop expecting happiness from outside. It lies within you, bring that outside. Be happy for no reason, enjoy yourself. Enjoy your own companion. Never let anyone to ruin your happiness. Be happy & live happy !!

Happiness is the best make up…

Whatever you decide to do make sure it makes you happy

– Paulo Coelho

Happiness is enjoying the little things in life..

Happiness is not out there, its within you…

Happiness is a habit cultivate it….

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

