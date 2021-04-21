Happiness lies within you not anywhere else. Don’t search this outside, around yourself and from other people. Stop expecting happiness from outside. It lies within you, bring that outside. Be happy for no reason, enjoy yourself. Enjoy your own companion. Never let anyone to ruin your happiness. Be happy & live happy !!

Happiness is the best make up…

Whatever you decide to do make sure it makes you happy – Paulo Coelho

Happiness is enjoying the little things in life..

Happiness is not out there, its within you…