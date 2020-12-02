Happiness is at your disposal….Go and grab it

Happy diverse people united together

Amit NAND Mohla/December 2, 2020

May I begin with asking a simple question- In not more than two words, what do you want the most for your children? Well, if you don’t have children, then for yourself.

Most likely the answer is achievement, success, financial security, fame, healthy life, good relationships.

And if you look at each one of them closely, each one is supposedly expected to bring one common result- Happiness. Isn’t it?

Well, yes and no. Except healthy living and good relationships, the others are not necessarily guaranteed to bring long term happiness. Think of the last time when you were promoted in your job or you bought a swanky car or you got that sales bonus or your child secured an “A” grade in her class, how long did the excitement last? How long did the attainment of that milestone retained its sheen? How much did you enjoy this achievement?

Not more than 6 months, at best. Didn’t you begin thinking of how to get the next promotion or began eyeing another material possession after the new car or started chasing a steeper sales target for a heavier bonus or asked your child to get all “A”s in the final exams. The happiness got pushed out till the next milestone achievement. So where was the happiness achieved? Or wasn’t it short-lived if it was achieved ? It was only transient between attainment of one goal and setting up the next one. First thing first we all have been brought up with a teaching subtly or not so subtly by our parents, teachers, society, environment that hard work bring you success, once you become successful you will be happier. But look around and what we see-lot of successful but unhappy human beings. The number of celebrities, sports stars business tycoons suffering from depression or seeking medical advice for mental health is not a secret. The theory that success brings happiness has been questioned by psychologists in past decades. In fact the new mantra for success as propagated is Success is on the other side of Happiness. Happy people are proven to be more productive, creative, resilient, successful, have long lasting relationships, live longer, etc. etc. But the challenge is we don’t learn how to be happy nor do we teach our kids how to be happy. Our schools/ colleges teach maths, sciences, competitiveness, determination, communication, curiosity, analytical skills, etc. but not happiness, not well being, because it is expected to be attained once we are successful.

Now answer these questions keeping the current economic environment and future of the jobs in mind-

Do you think our kids will continue to be super performers throughout their education years?

Do you think our children will take up the same jobs prevalent in current times?

Do you think our children can handle failure?

Most likely you would have answered “No” to one or more of the above questions which means these are some of the possibilites which cant be prevented. If any of these happen, these may bring unhappiness albeit some for short term, some longer than the others. How would we deal with it?

Would it not be wiser to learn how to deal with them when not going through them? would it not be prudent to learn ourselves and teach our children how to be more resilient.

Everyone is WIP-Yes you read it correct. Some of you may be wondering that is it a typo and should have been VIP. No, it is WIP- Work In Progress. Many of us strive for perfection — we desire to push ourselves to be our best. But in order to be truly happy, we must embrace the imperfection that is part of life. Achieving perfection always is impossible and always holding ourselves and others to these standards is futile. Hard work plays a second fiddle to success in our perfection obsessed minds.The younger generation is reeling under pressure of self inflicted stress to achieve perfection in whatever they do with no or little help from parents to help them get out of it. Unfortunately, mostly it is the parents who are playing an active role in creating unrealistic expectations of everlasting perfection in all fields at all times. It is also important to praise your child’s hard work towards any goal, appreciate the improvement in her performance from the last time. Lets not forget that Winning is one thing but winning is not everything. Accept that life is imperfect and recognize that there is beauty and grace in that imperfection. The Japanese philosophy of Wabi Sabi is based on accepting your imperfections and making the most of life. It is very beautifully followed in the Japanese art of Kintsugi-under which cracked pottery is filled up with gold lacquer as a way to showcase the beauty rather than hiding it. So go ahead and accept your imperfections.

Sada Tum Ne Aib Dekha, Hunar Ko Na Dekha. This famous line from a popular bollywood song of 90’s questions the character’s father’s lack of appreciation for his son’s talent in music. This shows that we are inherently biased towards negativity. We love it, we can’t get our attention off it anytime. Primitively, our brain was programmed to look for danger of an animal attack prompting us to respond either with a fight or flight. Centuries later, we continue to harbor the same program. We encourage our kids to aim for the missing 15% when she scores 85% rather than appreciating her for scoring that high. We ask our kids “Who came first in the race ?” when he shows us the certificate for securing 3rd place in 100 metres race in school sports day. His achievement of 3rd place is meaningless in our eyes whilst we may never have even participated in our school sports day. We ignore the inborn talent of our kids- I know of a boy who is an excellent “beatboxer” but is not as serious about his studies. For those who dont know what is”beatboxing” -it is an art of producing beat sounds from one’s vocal chord without using any instrument. He is constantly subjected to hard line questioning by his teachers -both off and in school premises-reminding me of the famous song from Shahrukh Khan’s movie- Woh to hai Albela, Hazaron Mein Akela, Sada Tum Ne Aib Dekha, Hunar Ko Na Dekha.

Focus on what your child is good at and not only what you want him to be good at…

Tyranny of choices – The present times have made life convenient to the core by providing us with choices- from what products or services we use- food, clothes, shoes, entertainment, cars, information, technology to education, medical, banking, travel- domestic, international, hotels, homestay, guesthouses, hostels, Air BnB, camping tents, et al. provided by apps who pamper us with myriad options of delivery days, shipping-free or paid, delivery slots-AM or PM, delivery addresses – home, office, smart box for pickup convenience, payment modes- credit/ debit, mobile wallet, internet banking, CoD. The convenience of adding an item to the cart and continue to check out others is an icing on the cake. We are dealing with a situation of plenty and not scarcity. The final result of all the freedom, discretion, control, choice is FOBO Syndrome-Fear of Better Optionwhich sometimes ends up us returning/exchanging the purchased items for a better deal. On the other side, the quest to be always in control of what we do puts pressure on our brain – checking every notification on our smart devices, constantly tracking the whereabouts of food delivery boy, immediately checking who looked at our LinkedIn profile or scanning how many didn’t react or respond to our message on Whatsapp. We are increasingly trying to keep things in control so as to get the maximum satisfaction / value while making a decision. The underlying message is don’t be a control freak or obsessed by the extent of control you wish to exercise in your life situations-be it on personal or professional. At times it is ok for situations or things to be the way they are. The paradox of choice is an observation that having many options to choose from, rather than making us happy and ensuring we get what we want, can cause us stress and problematize decision-making…..

Don’t always be a “control freak”, Try to be “control free” sometimes

Danger of comparison -if you want your children to be happy, don’t compare them with others. It sounds cliched but it is so tempting to get drawn into a comparison mode because our brain is always looking for a better option. Starting from childhood when a toddler begins to compare her toys with ones her friend has to a teenager who compares his branded clothes with his friend’s designer labels to a grown up who is vying to matchup, to the glitzy new SUV bought by office colleague, while driving his hatchback, this quest is never complete. We are constantly looking at someone who earns more than us, drives a bigger car, lives in a bigger house, goes for more exotic vacations than us, has children who score better than ours- Simply forgetting that each one of us have separate lives and all of us have our own strengths, abilities, environment, circumstances, challenges and problems. Some people are better at hiding their pain and put up a brighter outer self as a facade. Constant comparison with others leads to feeling of inferiority which further leads to resentment towards the other person. Unknowingly we begin envying the other individual for he/she is better off in some aspects of life as compared to us. Comparing oneself to others leads to misery and pain.

Comparison is the thief of joy – Theodore Roosevelt