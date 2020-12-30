Happiness is an Inside Job

Excerpt from Exhilarated Life – Discovering Inner Happiness

Introduction:

I really didn’t know where I was going until I got here. Oh, I had vague

dreams and desires, but most of them were an absence of something

rather than the presence of something: The absence of fear and anxiety

rather than the embodiment of calm and joy. I grappled with demons

and surmounted challenges. I set goals and attained some of them, and

failed to reach others.



Looking for deeper meaning and personal purpose, I began to scale

the spiritual mountain to plant my own flag of bliss, hoping to stay

there above my worries and sorrows and take in the unimpeded view

of a beautiful world. But that didn’t happen. Or, at least, not the way

I expected.



But what did happen is infinitely more wonderful and sustaining

than exiting the world as it is and joining the few on a cool mountain

summit. I got more deeply into Life. Into my own human being-ness—

all of it. And now my view is panoramic—literally, from a hillside

overlooking the Aegean Sea. I am still full of wonder that I got here.

Not to this island in Greece, but to the kind of life that is ever unfolding

in wondrous ways. Whether it is to find the best unadulterated organic

honey right here in our own village or to sign-up for an online course

at Princeton University, start a new business, or write my books, the

“I” of my fullest being is central to every adventure.



If I didn’t actively interact with individuals of all ages both personally

and in business, I might be tempted to think that I am here because I am at a certain phase in life. But I know that is not true. It is not about

phases of maturity but phases of personal development. The desire

for self-actualization that frees the soul to continually create; to know

clearly that your purpose in life is to be exactly who you are, and to

vibrantly interact with Life in all its dynamic is the sustaining force of

personal evolution.



My sons know it and are living it in their early twenties finding their

true selves through music. My professional mentors know it and are

bringing new values to global businesses in their thirties and forties. My

colleagues know it and are at various stages of burgeoning and ebbing

careers in their fifties, sixties and seventies. My friends know it and

live creating every day anew enjoying a simple life, rich in friendship,

creative challenges and a sense of fun.

I am happy to say that my friends include every age. In this heightened state of awareness, we

naturally gravitate to those with like values. Thanks to the Internet, our

communities are global and based on more authentic relationships.

Happiness is ageless.



But there are so many people who do not get it. So many who live

unsatisfied lives, or lives of quiet desperation. Many who deeply wish

change and greater meaning in their lives but don’t know how to begin.

From the outside they may appear accomplished, but within, the soul

is pinched or withering. How do I know this? I was one of them. It isn’t

by choice that we merely cope. Sometimes we don’t know there is a

choice. And more often than not, in the worldwide din of bigger better

best, we can’t sort the lies from the truths so don’t even begin. What

guru, what sign, what manifesto, what bestseller, what practice is the

answer? The answer is none of these.

The answer is in your own heart.



Discovering this is the key to the freedom, clarity and vitality that

results in an exhilarated life. I was a seeker for decades until the

dawning realization, as I looked out over the Aegean Sea from our

little hillside house, that I had become a finder. And in the words of

Abraham Maslow, I had shifted from becoming to being. I discovered that the bliss I sought was not on a mountaintop but deep within my

own heart.



The troubles we carry are just that—the troubles we carry. When

we choose to just put them down, we gain the freedom to face with

courage and energy all that unfolds on our path through life. The way

is simple but it is not easy. Much has to be broken and discarded—but

only that which is not you or that which is limiting your happiness.

And like the oak in the acorn, our fullest reaching potential is within

us silently awaiting the cracking open, the sun and rain and soil to

flourish. Our highest Self will flourish if we let it. And when we let it,

we are truly happy and our life exhilarated.

How to Use the Book:

There is no time or space in the evolution of the soul. Like the sea

that can be rough and stormy or placid, life beneath the surface is rich

and abundant with activity and life. This is the domain of the soul. It

speaks to you in feelings that ebb and flow. It follows the contours of

your body and mind and absorbs all your living experience. It knows

all that you are—the essence of all you have within to become—and

it knows all that is clutched within you that you are not. These are

remnants of an experience you once had that left a pebble of belief

that disturbs your inner happiness, overrides your innate wisdom,

and dams the flow to your life purpose: To be exactly who you are,

fully expressed. I have continued to evolve, as we are all vibrant works

in process. Life continues to be richer and freer as I shed obstructive

patterns. Challenges—inevitable in this world—arise but solutions

become more objective and enduring and welcome guidance toward

my ultimate goal of fully realized self.

For this reason, I ask you to read these brief stories not as mine, but as

yours. While some have dates, they are not time sensitive. Life offered

me ways of unpacking the spiritual truths of both modern and ancient

wisdom. They are timeless metaphors and will speak to you at a deeper

level. If one or many have a message for you, I ask you to just stay with

the feelings that arise and let the wisdom within you surface. It will.

If it’s an uncomfortable feeling, just acknowledge it as such. It is not you,

but one of those pebbles of belief that has lodged in your soul. It needs

only attention—not analysis or judgment—to dissolve. Culturally, we

are trained to identify with the negatives in our life. We attach to the

pebbles and forget the far-reaching potential of our creative self. We try

to unravel “negative” experiences, further identifying with what we are

not. Read these stories with the trust in all you may be.



The soul has its own language and its own pace. Allow that. Like the

sea that reaches every shore, our souls meet and merge when we seek

the deepest unity of life itself. I am here with you as you read my

words; the words that I hope will set you free to discover your inner

happiness, innate wisdom, and immanent life purpose.

