“HAPPINESS is an INSIDE JOB.”

LIFE is a journey, not a destination.

With all the craziness in the world, staying grounded and centered at the moment (quarantined at home)… Creates extra challenges.

However, let us all together use this time to take personal inventory of our loved ones and the things that are really important to YOU.

Here are some quick and easy REMINDERS to reflect on.

  1. The past is over, leave it there.
  2. People’s opinions are not your reality.
  3. Your life is uniquely your own.
  4. Time is the essence of healing.
  5. Judgement is a confession of character.
  6. Overthinking will lead to anxiety and sadness.
  7. Happiness is an INSIDE job.
  8. Positive thoughts form positive beliefs creating positive experiences.
  9. Smiles are contagious
  10. Kindness is free (sprinkle that shit everywhere!)
  11. You WILL always fail of you do not TRY.
  12. What goes around, comes around (Karma is a bi+$h)
  13. The quicker you move forward, the quicker the fear and anxiety fades.

BE the Happier, Healthier and Kinder YOU!

Katherine Tran, The Self Care Queen at Thrive Global

I am a Transformation Coach from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

I focus on behavioral habit change with updating self limiting beliefs to clear subconscious blocks.

I have a passion for writing based on the school of life and an unquenchable thirst as a seeker of knowledge.

My writing is based on my personal journey through shadow work.

The transformational journey through darkness to light within.

I just released my new book, "Within Her Sound in Silence"

Are you ready for a transformational journey within??

👇👇👇👇

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J3YYDSK/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_dX1zFbHJMFBKV

