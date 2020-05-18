Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Happiness Hack to Enjoy the Day

Give Someone A Compliment Today. Make Yourself Feel Good.

By
Jill Sylvester, LMHC

When was the last time you complimented someone? 

Acknowledging the good in someone else, highlighting positive attributes in another person, allows you to feel better. Compliment someone, even when you don’t feel like doing so. Find something good about someone else, like the way they fix things you can’t or the way they find humor in situations when you tend to be overly serious.

You might compliment the way your child focuses on his schoolwork, the way your husband or wife makes a bed, folds sheets or washes dishes, the way your friend sends you inspirational texts each week. 

Take the time to acknowledge others. This technique instantly elevates your mood and makes you feel good. 

Besides, how do you feel when someone compliments you?

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor and author of the self-help book, “Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, andOprahMag.com. To receive her free weekly blog containing tips to better your life, subscribe at www.jillsylvester.com.

Jill Sylvester

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Happiness Hack to Enjoy the Day

by Jill Sylvester
ThomasVogel/Getty Images
Wisdom//

Women Only Accept Compliments 40 Percent of the Time (But That Number Is Even Lower When The Compliment Comes From This Group)

by Amy Morin
Community//

4 Signs You Suffer From Imposter Syndrome And How To Overcome It

by Stephanie Wells

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.