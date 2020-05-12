Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Happiness Hack for the Day

Feeling blue? Here's one thing you can do today to feel better.

By
Jill Sylvester, LMHC

As soon as the wave hits, the one that threatens to consume with all of negativity and uncertainty, I sit in it for a second, in order to feel it, and not deny it, and then I take a big, deep breath, and release the lower vibration feelings. Then, immediately, I turn and view something good; birds at my window while I’m writing, my kids thriving in their personally designed schedules, bleeding hearts blooming in the garden, my bulldog at my feet. I focus on what I want versus what I don’t. I move forward.

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor and author of the self-help book, “Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, andOprahMag.com. To receive her free weekly blog containing tips to better your life, subscribe at www.jillsylvester.com.

Jill Sylvester

