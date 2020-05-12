Happiness Hack for the Day

Jill Sylvester, LMHC

As soon as the wave hits, the one that threatens to consume with all of negativity and uncertainty, I sit in it for a second, in order to feel it, and not deny it, and then I take a big, deep breath, and release the lower vibration feelings. Then, immediately, I turn and view something good; birds at my window while I’m writing, my kids thriving in their personally designed schedules, bleeding hearts blooming in the garden, my bulldog at my feet. I focus on what I want versus what I don’t. I move forward.

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor and author of the self-help book, “Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, andOprahMag.com. To receive her free weekly blog containing tips to better your life, subscribe at www.jillsylvester.com.