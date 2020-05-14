Happiness Hack for the Day

Jill Sylvester, LMHC

When you can’t change the situation, you might want to consider changing the story. Instead of focusing on what’s wrong about the meal, the relationship, the job, the world, you focus on rewriting a more positive narrative. You focus on the meal being nourishing, grateful for who cooked it, grateful for what the relationship taught you, no matter how challenging, grateful for the job and the schedule it provides, grateful for the world and all of the opportunities to notice what is going right.

Gratitude begets more gratitude.

How you think about your situation creates the outer landscape you want to see.

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor and author of the self-help book, “Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, andOprahMag.com. To receive her free weekly blog containing tips to better your life, subscribe at www.jillsylvester.com.