Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Happiness Hack for the Day

When you can’t change the situation, you might want to consider changing the story.

By
Jill Sylvester, LMHC

When you can’t change the situation, you might want to consider changing the story. Instead of focusing on what’s wrong about the meal, the relationship, the job, the world, you focus on rewriting a more positive narrative. You focus on the meal being nourishing, grateful for who cooked it, grateful for what the relationship taught you, no matter how challenging, grateful for the job and the schedule it provides, grateful for the world and all of the opportunities to notice what is going right. 

Gratitude begets more gratitude. 

How you think about your situation creates the outer landscape you want to see. 

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor and author of the self-help book, “Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, andOprahMag.com. To receive her free weekly blog containing tips to better your life, subscribe at www.jillsylvester.com.

Jill Sylvester

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How Might I Help You Today?

by Jill Sylvester
Wisdom//

Once More, with Feeling: How Gratitude Keeps on Giving

by Michele M. Tugade, Ph.D.
Community//

8 Benefits of Starting a Gratitude Practice

by Esther Nagle

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.