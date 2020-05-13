Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Happiness Hack for the Day

Pet Therapy is the Best Therapy of All

By
Jill Sylvester, LMHC

Animals soothe. Regardless of whether it’s a dog, cat or guinea pig, when you have something you need to care for other than yourself, you get out of yourself and into the unconditional love only an animal can give. They don’t back talk, care how you look or complain about the plight of the world and all that is going wrong. They simply want to be around you and spend some time. They simply love. 

What to do if you don’t have a pet? Google up some animal videos- my favorites are the bulldog ones on Instagram- and sit and bask in pure goodness, pure authenticity, pure appreciation for all that is going right. 

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor and author of the self-help book, “Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, andOprahMag.com. To receive her free weekly blog containing tips to better your life, subscribe at www.jillsylvester.com.

Jill Sylvester

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Parents of little ones: Are you the one in need of a time out?

by Jill Sylvester
Community//

Three Ways to Practice Self-Care Starting Today

by Jill Sylvester
Community//

Take A Break

by Jill Sylvester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.