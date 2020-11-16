Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Hanson Ogbegie Singer-Songwriter

There are some people who are just born talented and get on trends before the curve. In doing so, they rise to fame pretty quickly on social media or whatever platform they’ve decided to take up. At just 12, Hanson Ogbegie managed to prove that he’s way ahead of the curve. The young teenager has become a social media sensation, and he’s taken his music along for his journey to stardom.

Who is Hanson Ogbegie?

Hanson Ogbegie is a Singer and Songwriter who lives in Canada with his family. However, he’s not like a typical young teenager because he comes with a massive following on social media. The young teen got his start in the spotlight when he started releasing tracks on Soundcloud and has a massive following on the social platform TikTok.

He’s currently active on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Youtube. Each of his platforms has thousands of fans who follow along as he shares looks into his life, fun viral-style videos, behind-the-scene photos, and music.

He’s amassed a large following in his short time on social media, including 4.5 thousand on TikTok, close to 1 thousand on Instagram, and over 100 thousand on Youtube.

