Hannah Wen: “Think global, start local”

As part of our series about young people who are making an important social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hannah Wen, CEO of Smarts & Arts, Reach for the Stars.

At 12 years old, Hannah Wen is one of the youngest creative, curious, and heart-centered leaders in her community. She has spent the past few years as a teammate, a guide, a mentor, a volunteer, and a friend, empowering others to make a positive impact, paving her path on a journey to find out where she belongs. With a unique interest in environmental science, writing, cells, history, genetics, art, swimming, and music, this 7th grader is an international volunteer teacher, an exceptionally bright student, and an avid explorer of the natural world. She holds a leadership position in several of her school’s clubs, like Builder’s Club & Academic Games, concentrating on volunteering and drawing attention to the problems we face as humanity.

In June of 2020, Hannah founded Smarts & Arts, Reach for the Stars, a creative arts program that helps children develop critical leadership & problem-solving skills, such as determination, time management, & perseverance. It inspires imagination and builds lifelong innovators through interactive seminars and classes. She has many other ambitious plans for the future, as well, such as an environmental organization to save the Earth, a blog that encourages kindness, and a band that inspires others to think outside of the box. For the past few years, Hannah has also been a regular storyteller at the local library, seeking to enrich cultural diversity and resourcefulness through bilingual storytelling and crafts sessions.

A social impact leader, Hannah intends to find a future as an aspiring author, entrepreneur, wildlife rehabilitator, politician, artist, musician, journalist, lawyer, or scientist. As a strong supporter of eco-friendliness, twelve-year-old Hannah Wen is an advocate for happiness & positive change in society. She hopes her journey will inspire others to be the best they can be. “After all,” Hannah says, “All of our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. Remember to always reach for the moon, and if you miss, land amongst the stars.”https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/1a9816855270b469a85b8d4fe028ede1

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us about how you grew up?

Hello! I am very excited to be here. Thank you for this opportunity.

Coming from a highly supportive household, I developed a quirky, humble, and creative spirit early on. I have an independent soul, and although my parents have supplied me with faith, opportunities, and resources, everything else has been a challenge for me to find out where I truly belong.

Enrolled at an advanced studies academy, I am a well-rounded 7th grader that loves reading, writing, presidents, environmental science, history, and genetics. I also participate in several after-school clubs to exercise my heart & mind, like Academic Games & Environmental Club. However, I enjoy other extracurricular activities, too, such as swimming, dance, writing, Chinese, art, and music. I generally invest my spare time in more creative pursuits, like playing the piano and painting. As an Aquarian humanitarian, I strive to help others in my community while learning, exploring, teaching, and volunteering, often at the local library.

My family lives by the Chinese saying, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” implying that, with willpower, motivation, drive, & persistence, you can fulfill your dreams, a little at a time. Additionally, we hold true to ourselves the values of respect, loyalty, bravery, and honesty, which are the core principles of Chinese culture. While my parents prioritized education, they also taught me that every opportunity was a blessing that would one day need to be returned.

When Covid-19 stirred a global lockdown, I faced the truth with hope, not only finding and taking opportunities, but making them, paving a path full of possibilities. Inspired by my passion for entrepreneurship and art, I created a community of my own. When you open up your mind to all the possibilities, you start to see the world with different eyes and dream of all the things that could be. I have always been a doer, a fighter, a dreamer, and a watcher, and I will always be that way, doing my best to use my courage, creativity, passion, adventure, spirit, and knowledge for the greater good.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Oh, this is a tough question because there are more than several books and organizations that have influenced me greatly! I think the novels Wonder and Out of My Mind have been extremely inspiring, but the book Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls has impacted me the most. I have always loved to read stories that inspire readers with the journeys of others throughout history. This one, though, was a beautifully written reminder that we should fight through the pain, persevere, and emerge stronger than ever before. Stuffed with biographies about the lives of 100 remarkable women, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls introduced me to the real-life adventures of trailblazing females, from Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Malala Yousafzai to Florence Nightingale. Its unique narrative style transformed each account into a fairytale, bringing me on an empowering endeavor, instilling in me a wonder and a burning curiosity to make a difference.

You are currently leading an organization that is helping to make a positive social impact. Can you tell us a little about what you and your organization are trying to create in our world today?

That’s a good question! According to the Bureau of Labor, in 2016, 31.3% of high school graduates were not enrolled in college. As of 2019, this percentage increased to 33.8% of high school graduates. That’s millions of students who gave up on their journey to live life aimlessly, without a purpose.

Additionally, the pandemic has also significantly impacted education. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the economic shocks following this economic recession and multiple natural disasters, such as Hurricane Zeta, have led to extreme cuts in education budgets. This shows detrimental effects on education outcomes and test scores. To uplift children and reduce educational inequities, a three-step course was created to help by reliving, recovering, and rebuilding our community.

Born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smarts & Arts, Reach for the Stars aims to support this process by helping children develop critical leadership & problem-solving skills, such as determination, time management, & perseverance. The interactive seminars and classes are established to incorporate mindfulness, growth mindsets, and experiential learning, so the students are encouraged to imagine and dream big. Our mission is to unleash the full potential in these kids and develop them into future leaders and innovators by strengthening the skills already there and giving them the opportunity to explore new concepts. Ultimately, these children will gain knowledge, confidence, and desire to be the drivers of change in their communities and to help others.

The book The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, written by Stephen R. Covey, influenced me greatly when I was mapping out my entrepreneurial plan for this business. In Part One, it explains the concepts of paradigms, like the Character Ethic, principles, like patience, and paradigm shifts. The Character Ethic is the idea that we advance in society based on our character, including our integrity, humility, loyalty, temperance, courage, fairness, patience, modesty, and the Golden Rule. It teaches that there are fundamental principles to being effective, and we can only experience real success and lasting happiness if we integrate these principles into our character. However, shortly after World War I, our perspective shifted to the Personality Ethic. Success became a part of your personality, public image, attitude, behavior, and skill. It was mostly quick-fix influence techniques, power strategies, communication skills, and positive attitudes. The main issue with the Personality Ethic is that we cannot change our outward attitude and behavior without exploring the basic paradigms from which these grow. The key, therefore, is to first establish and integrate certain values into your life, then to instill the traits of perseverance, a positive mindset, and creative thinking. By incorporating these concepts into my program, Smarts & Arts, Reach for the Stars, I had made a better plan to make a difference in the world.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

Absolutely! Several events have influenced my ideas, but this one may have inspired me the most. A few months ago, while attending and assisting at Creativity School, an organization that helps children blossom into artistic innovators, I discovered that many of the children attending the camp had a deep imagination and aspired to help spread kindness in society. After taking part in their entrepreneurship course, an idea sparked in my head. I gradually devised a program to teach others about growth mindsets and perseverance, promote leadership skills, inspire kindness and compassion, and shape rising innovators, which soon bloomed into Smarts & Arts, Reach for the Stars. At that moment in time, I had proved to myself that, within me, I had the strength, the patience, and the passion to inspire others to change the world. I learned that, to make a difference, you don’t have to be brilliant, rich, beautiful, or perfect. You just have to care.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Since starting Smarts & Arts, Reach for the Stars in June of 2020, many fascinating events have occurred, but one of the most notable ones is simply being able to work with young kids with an enormous passion for a certain topic, whether it is environmental issues or world history or art. It is remarkably moving to see them start to grow into determined, well-rounded leaders, and it gives me joy to know that I am helping them discover their destiny. I hope they will continue to inspire other young people to make a difference and will always do their best, no matter what.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Sure! These past months, I launched my leadership program, Smarts & Arts, Reach for the Stars, which empowers younger generations to become rising innovators. I have helped numerous children from all across the world discover and pursue their passion, but out of all of the astonishing feedback I received, one comment particularly stood out to me. It was from a child who had attended my art journaling workshop. The discussions about creativity, perseverance, and gratitude had inspired her to make several heart-shaped cards dedicated to different healthcare heroes in society, string them together, and hang them around her community as a gesture of thanks. Motivated by this idea, the kids in my next few courses decided to make it their mission to spread kindness through chalk designs, art journaling, and kindness rocks. So while Smarts & Arts, Reach for the Stars is still young, I know that there will be many more adventures to come. And some just might change the world.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Making a difference symbolizes producing positive change that impacts other people and inspires them to do the same. Donating millions of dollars to charity makes a difference, but so does smiling at a stranger who needs it. Kindness is a collective action, and by acting kindly to ourselves and others, we keep the wave of generosity flowing strong. Making a difference means displaying leadership, showing compassion and empathy, helping causes you are passionate about, and using your drive and determination to bring forward powerful, constructive change in our world. Even the smallest acts can mean the world to others. Just as one drop of water creates countless ripples, one gesture of kindness or love can change innumerable lives. With Smarts & Arts, Reach for the Stars, I took the step forward to inspire and make a difference by helping children reach their full potential. I hope this will generate a butterfly effect, and these kids will become leaders, like me, creating change in the world. Each one of us can make a difference. But together, we can make change.

Many young people would not know what steps to take to start to create the change they want to see. But you did. What are some of the steps you took to get your project started? Can you share the top 5 things you need to know to become a changemaker? Please tell us a story or example for each.

Of course! It is important to be honest when discussing the achievements and the challenges you faced on your journey, so others can see that one failure is not the end. With that being said, here are the 5 most important concepts to remember to become a changemaker and make the most positive change possible. You can also watch this video if you are interested in some of the top pieces of advice I think every changemaker needs to know.

Passion, Problem, Pursue: The first fundamental step to making change in society is to find a problem that you are passionate about. Try watching documentaries, listening to podcasts, and reading books to explore various issues around you. You could also get involved in already-existing organizations or your community to obtain more experience and knowledge. For example, because of my passion for environmental injustice, I joined my school’s Environmental Club. After conducting extensive research on reversing the effects of global warming, I learned about going carbon-neutral, eco-friendly recycling options, renewable energy, and endangered species, such as the white rhinoceros and amur leopard. This helped me develop a plan to stop global warming by spreading awareness, funding scientific research, informing future generations on making a difference, and persuading governments, businesses, and corporations to take action now. So once you have found something that incites and inspires you, create a strategy, and start taking initiative! Use your voice! When you glance back, it’ll be astounding to see how far you’ve come with such a scarce amount of resources. Be open to unconventional approaches, situations, things, and potentialities, too, and educate yourself about the cause. The more things you read, the more things you’ll know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go! If we learn more about the circumstances impacting humankind, we can better understand how to transform the world. Think global, start local: Being a changemaker usually means starting small, so you have to find the little moments to help you remember why you shouldn’t give up. Even if you are only making a difference in the lives of a few people, that could be a life-changing experience for them. Therefore, dream big! I started my journey by volunteering in my community, like in school clubs and at the local library. However, after several twists and turns in my path, I founded a worldwide organization to help kids reach for the stars. Follow your heart: Trust yourself. If you don’t believe in yourself, then who will? When things are tough, recall your purpose, your vision, your goals, and your cause. Believe that you can make a difference. Be courageous and willing to step out, take risks, and don’t be afraid to be different. Everyone has a unique soul, and no one can replicate the magic that you unlock, so just be yourself no matter what! When I was first formulating an idea, not many people thought much of it. But I stayed strong to my cause, and my project met all of my hopes and expectations. Cooperate & collaborate: Find a mentor and develop a network of people who want to make a difference, like you! Be connected to others who are content to lend their time, knowledge, and expertise to better our communities. Look for somebody who would be happy to support you, and surround yourself with people who believe in you and your goals. I am extremely grateful to everyone who has helped me on my adventures, especially my friends and family, who have offered their unwavering support, regardless of what might happen. Persevere through the pain & find the opportunity: Use your failures as a chance to show resilience. No matter what you are trying to accomplish, you will experience setbacks. But if you can push through the pain, recover, and clear your mind, you will emerge stronger than ever before. Passion might help you take off, but courage and resilience will keep you going. When things get tough, plans change, and you need to persevere and continue pushing forward. If there is a shift that you want to see in the world, a project you want to launch, or a path you want to follow, go out and pursue it! In particular, I wanted to see more of an emphasis on determination and resilience in the classroom, so I established an organization to do just that. Remember to look for the opportunity in any situation. And know that the difference between the leaders and followers is not a lack of strength, knowledge, or talents, but a lack of will.

What are the values that drive your work?

There are so many essential values in this world, but the ones that influence my life the most are integrity, kindness, purpose, optimism, creativity, gratitude, and perseverance.

Integrity: Integrity is not just honesty, but it is having the courage to be honest and do the right thing, even when no one else is looking. It means that we are always true to ourselves, and we let our actions speak for who we are and what we believe in. Integrity is the foundation of character. To be honest with others, you first have to trust yourself & your heart. Integrity is a choice that we make, and it is a choice we should continue to make every moment of our lives.

Kindness: I think being kind is so important, and it can go far beyond our expectations as a catalyst for human change. It can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression while increasing your self-esteem, energy, and happiness. Psychologists call pure kindness altruism. Little acts of genuine kindness add up, rippling and reflecting throughout the world. It is the key to a life lived creatively, where we thrive physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally. Kindness is a lifestyle, and it is the most powerful, least costly, and most underrated agent of human change.

Purpose: Having a purpose is the motivation that drives you to be the best you can be. Why did you choose this path? What is your goal? What are you trying to create? Your purpose reflects things that give you meaning and the qualities that you value in yourself and others. When you pursue it, life becomes filled with direction and meaning. It allows you to use your strength to serve others, but, beyond any other connotations, a purpose is simply a message you wish to communicate throughout the world.

Optimism: Optimism is a powerful symbol that allows us to learn from failures, bounce back, and move on to something greater. When things go wrong, our world gets shaken up, which requires us to grow, shift perspectives, and start over again. Having a positive mindset is scientifically proven to boost happiness and motivate you to achieve your goals. When there are obstacles or challenges in your way, channel your energy into positive thinking and let yourself dream big. It’ll open you up to new ideas, new experiences, and new possibilities, reducing stress and shaping you with a happier life.

Creativity: Creativity is also an essential concept because it gives you freedom, is stress-relieving, allows you to express yourself, and makes you a better innovator & problem-solver. There is no right or wrong way to create. When we use our creativity, it allows us to engage with the world without judging ourselves. We learn to understand and respect our inner self, enabling us to trust our instinct, which will help us in other parts of life. Being creative requires you to be resourceful and exercise your imagination. Plus, it is meditative, therapeutic, and fun to use our time and energy to formulate ideas for making the world a better place.

Gratitude: Gratitude promotes optimism, acceptance, and thanks, breathing positivity into our life. It lets us pause for a moment to reflect on what we have right now, instead of always striving for more. This positive effect is exponentially multiplied when you share it with others. Not only does gratitude enhance empathy, but it reduces aggression and fear. Living a life with gratitude will ultimately lead to inner peace, positivity, and happiness.

Perseverance: When a project fails, we, as entrepreneurs and leaders, have to understand and accept failure, but at the same time, know that it does not necessarily mean that we are a failure. This ability to overcome, change, and move on to the next project guides people to reach their dreams. Persistence, courage, & determination combined builds character and keeps us going in the face of adversity. To get where we want to be, we need that perseverance to achieve our goals when confronting obstacles that would otherwise derail us from continuing on.

Many people struggle to find what their purpose is and how to stay true to what they believe in. What are some tools or daily practices that have helped you to stay grounded and centred in who you are, your purpose, and focused on achieving your vision?

In today’s world, it can be challenging to find time to reconnect with yourself and stay grounded in your purpose, values, vision, and self. Here are two tips to keep your mind, heart, and soul clean so you can stay healthy physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

Journaling: I write my thoughts, goals, feelings, and responsibilities in a notebook each day. It reminds me of my mission, goal, and why I am doing what I am doing. Plus, journaling can help you achieve your goals, track your progress and growth, gain self-confidence, improve your writing and communication skills, reduce stress and anxiety, find inspiration, and strengthen your memory. Journals give voice to your dreams and aspirations, but they are also safe spaces to release negative feelings, hurts, and disappointments, too. Try keeping a gratitude journal, where you note the things that you are grateful for each day. It can make you more optimistic because you choose to see more of the positivity in your life, giving less power to negative emotions. You can also create an art journal to express your feelings, thoughts, and ideas through different doodles and sketches. Regardless of what type of journal you use, the simple act of journaling lets you get in touch with yourself and reflect, lending your way to a happier life.

Creating: I try to encourage my creativity by reading, painting, drawing, singing, playing the piano, composing, playing the French horn, collage, writing, etc. It empowers me to continue acquiring knowledge and sharpening my abilities. Often, we think about creativity as making something, but the root word actually means to grow. Creating art can reduce your stress tremendously by allowing you to unwind while having fun, which leads to an overall improvement in your well-being. Whenever you completely immerse yourself in an artistic endeavor, you momentarily forget all of your worries since your hands and brain are involved in producing something beautiful.

So, with that being said, take some time to rest, journal, and create. It will help you stay centered in who you are, your purpose, and your vision, and will pay off in the long run.

In my work, I aim to challenge us all right now to take back our human story and co-create a vision for a world that works for all. I believe youth should have agency over their own future. Can you please share your vision for a world you want to see? I’d love to have you describe what it looks like and feels like. As you know, the more we can imagine it, the better we can manifest it!

I envision a place where youth empowerment has led to environmental stability, a flowing economy, and a compassionate world. I would love to see more kindness and empathy, where everyone is doing their part to take care of our planet and each other. Each of us should embrace the reality that we are truly connected and that working together as a community can help us all move forward and overcome any challenge. Every person would have access to basic necessities, like clean water, air, soil, and food. We would coexist with animals harmoniously and live in a zero-waste economy, where people are investing their time to save the environment. Businesses would adjust their operations to be carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative, while governments would enact stricter laws to promote the education of younger generations about climate change. People would conserve Earth’s resources carefully and encourage low-impact lifestyles. We would cooperate with the people of other countries and treat them honestly, fairly, and kindly. Society would be focused on inner beauty and embracing our uniqueness. And while it may be a long road until we are all content and happy, we have to look at the beautiful things the world gives us and hope that one day, maybe one day, we can make this dream a reality.

We are powerful co-creators and our minds and intentions create our reality. If you had limitless resources at your disposal, what specific steps would take to bring your vision to fruition?

With an unlimited amount of resources, the possibilities would be endless. To begin, I would tackle healthcare, climate change, sustainability, biodiversity, education, and poverty. Younger generations are becoming more and more aware that our future depends on how we address these challenges, which require new ways of thinking, new priorities, new standards, and new ways of doing things.

First and foremost, I would address environmental injustice. Technology and research could produce new sources of fuel and energy, designs for more sustainable spaces, and solutions to the biodiversity crisis. This could help uncover an inexpensive, convenient, and recyclable alternative to plastic. We could also optimize the sustainability of farming to prevent soil degradation, irrigation issues, and algae blooms. Additionally, we could incorporate environmental education into our school curriculums. Businesses and larger corporations could shift towards going carbon-neutral, and governments could enact laws to reduce single-use items, protect and restore key ecosystems, and promote green energy.

Next, to reduce poverty and homelessness, I would ensure that every person has food, clothing, clean water, a home, and access to free medical care. Increased employment opportunities, higher minimum wages, equal pay, an end to war and conflict, and expanded access to education would also help end impoverishment. We need to ensure that the most vulnerable people and communities can build resilience. However, nothing is inevitable about poverty; we merely need the political determination to institute policies to increase economic security, expand opportunities, and grow the middle class.

Besides making education available for all, the following step would be diminishing the amount of pressure students have to do well in school, since it causes them to purely focus on doing well, rather than actually learning and taking something valuable from what they are being taught. Project-based work should also be encouraged since it allows students to master principles covered in traditional courses but acquire knowledge in more effective ways. Furthermore, educators should embrace experiential learning, entrepreneurship skills, kindness, empathy, diversity, real-world issues, practical lessons, and growth mindset development in their curriculums.

Lastly, funding for scientific research for cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other chronic and infectious diseases would be the most crucial. Battling rare diseases is one of the most prevailing challenges of our time. Scientists have discovered around 7,000 different types, which affect millions of people worldwide. However, since these diseases are so rare and complex, finding cures is almost impossible. To solve this, we could use various AI/ML algorithms to predict treatments for rare diseases and identify already-approved drugs that may treat some of the most severe symptoms. AI could automate the structuring and consolidation of facts within medical data, learn from them, and apply the knowledge to develop innovative treatments to benefit patients in need.

So, while unlimited resources do not mean unlimited time, energy, or money, it does mean limitless possibilities… because behind us is infinite power, before us is endless possibility, and around us is boundless opportunity.

I see a world driven by the power of love, not fear. Where human beings treat each other with humanity. Where compassion, kindness and generosity of spirit are characteristics we teach in schools and strive to embody in all we do. What changes would you like to see in the educational system? Can you explain or give an example?

Today, more than ever, the perplexities and problems of the modern-day school system have been illuminated. Students should be motivated to express themselves creatively, be curious and inquisitive, and work together cooperatively, instead of competitively. The capacity to learn is a gift, the ability to learn is a skill, and the willingness to learn is a choice. I firmly believe that perseverance, gratefulness, environmental injustice, experiential learning, and resilience should be incorporated into classroom curriculums, and discussions concerning diversity, inclusion, bullying, practical skills, and financial education would provide students with a more comprehensive understanding of how to thrive interdependently in the real world. Art and science should be weaved together tightly, stimulating exploration and curiosity. Through a community-integrated environment, we could design new education methods to motivate pupils to make a change in society. In elementary school, kids would be inspired to explore innovative concepts while building on the basics of history, math, science, and reading comprehension. Once they enter middle school, they’d be encouraged to take electives and participate in various clubs, where they will establish a solid foundation for success. And in high school, students would choose to take certain courses to enhance their strengths even more, while also expanding what they learned in past years. This future-oriented education system would be driven by passion, compassion, kindness, and generosity, and, hopefully, it will empower children, tweens, and teens to pursue their passions forever.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Never be afraid to try to make a difference. If you encounter failure, get back up and try again. Recognize the true impact of kindness, and follow your heart! What we do today constitutes the foundation for the generations behind us. The future is in our hands. Each of us can do something small, and together, we can make a significant difference in the world around us. Unleash your creative potential and take advantage of opportunities. Explore the world around you, push and break your limits, spread knowledge and inspiration, and volunteer and help others. Live the life you have always dreamed of. Be fearless in the face of adversity. See failure as learning and a challenge as an opportunity, or a possibility. Use your imagination whenever possible. Appreciate the beauty that envelops you. And most importantly, remember where you came from, but never lose sight of where you are going.

Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

With the number of inspiring people around the world gradually increasing, it’s difficult to decide who I would most like to share a meal with. However, I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Michelle Obama, Jane Goodall, or Greta Thunberg. They have seen the importance of working together to overcome barriers, and their humanitarian work continues to inspire countless generations with their dedication, resourcefulness, passion, courage, resilience, and perseverance. Even in the face of harsh criticism, they continue to advocate for a better world. It would be a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to sit down and share thoughts, ideas, plans, and advice with each other on how to make tomorrow a better future.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I would definitely appreciate that! There are several different ways to follow my work. There is the website for Smarts & Arts, Reach for the Stars, smartsandarts8.wix.com/home, where you can sign up for one of my upcoming classes. You can also follow Smarts & Arts on Facebook @smartsandarts8 or YouTube @smartsandarts. Additionally, I have my blog, which I just launched recently, at keepreadinon.wix.com/blog. I try to read and reply to every comment and message. It’s extraordinary how many people will write a quick note showing their gratitude. I hope my journey inspires others to spread kindness and positive change in the world.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thank you for having me, Sonia! It has been a pleasure, and I hope this motivates countless more generations to make a difference in our world! Thank you for this amazing opportunity!