Hannah Schzde: “I wish I had known earlier that a career in music is not a one path fits all”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Hannah Schzde.

Hannah Schzde (pronounced Sheez-dae) is a singer-songwriter and violinist who was born and raised in Mexico City. In 2011, Hannah immigrated to the U.S. to jumpstart her music career. After graduating with a degree in music from the University of Massachusetts Boston, Hannah became immersed in the local indie, jazz and folk music scenes. No stranger to the stage, she’s performed as a violinist for several different ensembles and bands at prestigious Boston venues such as The Middle East, Sally O’Briens, Once, The Canopy Room, Makeshift Boston, Oberon and The Sinclair. This experience continues to influence her songs to this day. Hannah also draws inspiration from her culture and her love of dance, leaning heavily into the “protestor spirit” and making use of visual metaphors that blur the lines between reality and imagination.

“My music can be described as eclectic indie; I draw elements from very different genres including but not limited to the rhythmic sounds of Latin America, the symphonic textures of western concert music, the ethereal atmospheres of goth music and the electrifying sound of pop,” Hannah explains.

In 2018, she released “Ni Una Más” as the lead single off her self-titled solo project in an effort to raise awareness and funds for the battle against gender-based violence and discrimination. October of 2020 saw the arrival of “Will Let You Go,” a song that represents the duality of her identity as a Mexican woman living in Massachusetts. Hannah’s newest single “Shine” sheds light on the similarities between the beauty of nature and that which is innate to all of us, both inside and out.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you so much for having me! I was born in Mexico City and grew up in a household of medical doctors and musicians (both of my parents are doctors but both of them played musical instruments -my mom still plays piano and cello.) Music has always been a crucial part of my life but I didn’t decide I wanted to pursue a career in music until I began learning to play guitar at around age 14. However I’ve always been very creative in many ways, always drawing in class or writing poems and short stories. I have been a performer since I can remember, my first ballet and piano recitals being back when I was 8 years old.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was a teenager I was fascinated with Western concert music (aka “Classical Music”). My goal at first was to be an orchestra conductor and I was doing everything I could to make that happen: I began training more intensively on piano and eventually began playing violin, joined a youth orchestra in Mexico City and took different classes and courses on conduction and orchestration. Even though that was my goal at first, my career path changed completely when I moved to the U.S. The diversity, the culture and the communities I met here inspired me to learn more about myself as a performer rather than an orchestra conductor. After just one year in Boston I was already performing both as a dancer and a violinist in different local shows. It all happened so naturally I think it was meant to be and I haven’t wanted to let go of that path ever since.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I honestly think the most interesting thing that has happened to me since I began my career as a musician was the whole year 2020. That year was an opportunity for rest and reflection and I was able to reassess my goals and further develop my abilities. Before 2020, I had already been living in Boston for 10 years, 5 of which I spent in college. The previous years I had been working a lot as a teaching artist and in different music projects and I was already feeling burnt out by the hussle. It’s funny but I think that this “new normal” has been good for me in many ways, even though my life is more hectic now than it has ever been (it’s very easy for things to pile up when working from home!) However, I feel like I’m stronger, smarter and more confident now than before which is helping me make better decisions for myself and my music projects.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The only funny mistake I can think of happened during my first college level music theory class. I had just moved to the US from Mexico and I didn’t know how to spell the word “eighth” as in “eighth note” (in spanish we call it “corchea”) so I asked one of my classmates to please spell it for me and he looked at me like “You are in college now, how come you don’t know that yet?” Of course I haven’t forgotten how to spell that word ever since lol.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m currently editing the music video for my new single “Shine” which I had the opportunity to film in Tampa, Florida! I’m also always working on new songs!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

That’s a great question! I think representation matters very much, especially when the spotlight has been on very specific types of people for many decades. This can be very harmful, especially to the younger generations, because it can lead us to think that only certain kinds of people are valuable enough for the entertainment industry. I love seeing diversity in my favorite TV shows, movies, and even in the music scene, because it portrays what society is really like in real life. We don’t all look the same, we all come in different sizes and colors, we all come from very different cultural backgrounds, and we are not all the same age. Seeing someone who looks like you or who comes from a similar background as you or who is the same age as you is very important for generations young and old because it inspires everyone to believe that they are capable and that they have an opportunity, no matter their background, their age or what they look like.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Five things I wish someone told me when I first started…

I would have loved to know that being a musician is a lot like acting. As a shy introvert, physically expressing my emotions can feel awkward to me. It wasn’t until I took acting classes that I learned how to translate what music makes me feel into organic facial expressions and body movements that I feel confident with and that truly reflect what I’m feeling. For example, when I’m playing a sad song, I may not feel particularly sad at that moment, but I need to express sadness with my face and body movements to better deliver what the music is trying to say. I wish I had known earlier to stop waiting to ‘be discovered’ or to ‘go viral’. Yes, there are a lucky few that earn success this way, but instead of waiting around for this to happen, it is a lot more beneficial and productive to put yourself out there and network as much as possible, while also building your brand, perfecting your craft and investing on promotion. Yes, this seems like a lot of work to do but it is always beneficial to spend some money on hiring people to help with at least a few of these things. I have certainly benefited from hiring graphic designers and promoters in the past! I wish I had known when I first started that classical music is not the only path for string players. Yes, I love classical music and my love for it is the reason why I am a musician today. However, the world of string instruments, in my case the violin, goes beyond western concert music. I really didn’t become aware of this until I joined my college’s jazz band and until I started jamming with people, learning how to improv and even learning a few folk styles such as bluegrass and Irish fiddle. I wish I had known that contracts are a must. It’s cool to work and collaborate with other people out of love and friendship, but sooner than later you are gonna want to get a contract in place specifying everything regarding copyright and royalties. Requesting to sign a contract shouldn’t be seen as a matter of greed and untrustworthiness but a legal agreement to make sure that all parties benefit from the energy, time, and money spent in a project, especially if things ever fall apart. I’ve lived, seen and heard horror stories where projects fizzle away with no contract in place, so years of time and money spent are not paid back to all parties and whoever has access to all the legal information and paperwork just gets to run away with it. I wish I had known earlier that a career in music is not a one path fits all. There’s many different ways to be a musician and maybe the path of someone you admire or work with might not be the right path for your talents and abilities. You may even create your own unique path. Like I mentioned before, I first wanted to be an orchestra conductor, then I wanted to be a concert pianist and violinist, but my strengths and talents (and also maybe destiny) led me to my current path as a recording artist, songwriter, music educator, and producer in the making.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I think sometimes burn out is inevitable, especially when we are trying to meet critical deadlines such as a release date or even maybe the goals we want to achieve in a specific amount of time. However, I think that the best advice I can give is to listen to your body. Are you tired? Rest. Are you hungry? Eat. Are you stressed? Meditate. Are you sleepy? Go to bed. Is your body in pain? Lay down or do some stretches (if it’s chronic pain maybe even go get that checked out.) We need to remember that we can’t pour from an empty cup and that rest is as necessary as work. Allow yourself to take days off or finish work early to spend the rest of the day with your loved ones and have fun. Something that is also very important is to take a break from screens and devices and make time to enjoy the now and live in the moment. Like John Lennon once said: “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.” Don’t be so busy that life just slips away!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love this question because I think it is related to the message of my new single “Shine”. The idea of this song is that acceptance starts from within and that we need to acknowledge and embrace our own light in order to accept others. In a world that is very divided and in which women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ communities, as well as other minorities, are often the most affected by the system and its political decisions, it is very important to learn that we are all beautiful (both inside and out) and that everyone should have access to equal opportunities, education, jobs, fair wages and basic human needs.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am always going to be the most grateful to my mom and my dad for supporting me and believing in me. They never doubted my abilities and they always pushed me to pursue my dreams. Even during the toughest times, they always provided me with everything I needed to thrive, from their love and care, to a roof above my head and food on the table. Going to college outside of my home country was a very challenging step and decision to take, but they always provided me with everything I needed to graduate and to be able to eventually sustain myself all on my own.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote ever is “Let the dogs bark, it means we are moving forward!” (it’s said that this quote is from the book “Don Quixote” but its origin is actually a mystery!) Anyhow, the meaning of this quote is that if someone is criticizing you, talking bad or spreading rumors about you, it’s usually for good reason because you are on the rise!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Gerard Way from My Chemical Romance. His work, both with MCR and Umbrella Academy, continue to inspire me everyday as a musician and creator myself. I’d love to have a chance to talk about our life experiences and influences. and what brought us to the path we are in now.

How can our readers follow you online?

My handle everywhere is @hannah.schzde, except for TikTok where you can find me as @hannahlovesviolin

