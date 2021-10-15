Hannah “Queen Logic” Ellis: “Love yourself and nurture your mind”

As humans our brain is the most essential organ in our body and if we can’t control it, it will control us and our quality of life. Love yourself and nurture your mind.

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hannah Ellis.

Hannah Ellis is a licensed practical nurse and R&B artist professionally known as Queen Logic.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I started as a CNA and shortly after, I realized I wanted to do more and have a bigger impact, so I became a nurse. I’ve had to sacrifice my singing career and not being able to perform so I can get my license. I needed to fulfill my purpose of healing, especially during the pandemic.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Aw man, this industry is full of surprises! The most interesting thing that may have happened would be witnessing a tube feeding with a tube that is clogged. It’s like seeing fireworks if you know then you know. lol.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I believe the biggest lesson was learned while I was in nursing school. I was answering questions and going through nursing school as a CNA and it was stunting my growth. In life you have to learn to let things go in order to grow. You know, make room for increase.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Oh definitely, however I wouldn’t and couldn’t just give kudos to one individual person because my tribe is amazing. I had support from all angles, whether it was my then husband (now ex) or my best friends, and to the push from my family. Positive energy was radiating from all over the place.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I say all the time that this is my ministry and the goal is to heal and inspire and that impact is major even if it is just in one client’s life. I try to make changes one life at a time. It’s something about that personal one-on-one attention that helps the most whether it’s a musical, spiritual, or physical effect on someone’s life. That just solely depends on their needs at the time.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Man, lifestyle tweaks vary from season to season. Some essential tweaks would be making small changes daily to reach an ultimate goal. An example would be putting in effort to eat cleaner and maybe even becoming vegan. You have to make it happen periodically not a drastic change. So swapping out cheese and broccoli for steamed broccoli, or 2% milk for almond milk are some ways you can get closer to your goal each day one step at a time. And a major life tweak would be to add exercise or cardio particularly to your lifestyle; it will literally help you live longer and healthier. So, if you want to one day lose 20 lbs by running 3 miles a day, start off with walking one mile a day and increase your tensity as you become more consistent weekly. I guarantee you will be running in no time.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It would be a self-love group for women. I truly believe that self-love is the antidote to so many issues in life and the secret recipe to success. I target women because we ultimately set the tone and nurture society so the world around us is a reflection of ourselves. Loving yourself leads to a confidence that is next level and with confidence you can tackle your fears, have the ability to manifest your goals and so on and so forth.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Honestly, I’m glad no one told me anything because I was untainted and so eager so my fresh look became my strong point. However, if I was to tell someone 5 things before getting into this industry is that you will never get rich from this, this is a profession you do with your heart. Be strong and know who you are and your weaknesses. Stay consistent, read a lot, and go to sleep early lol.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Those are all so important, especially if you consider Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. But I would have to say the biggest cause would have to be mental health in my book. The mind is a terrible thing to waste and the mental is a terrible thing to neglect. Don’t ignore your feelings. Say them out loud, write them down, or shout them to the heavens. Share your feelings with a confidant. I come from a place where mental health issues are a secret or a shame to have which is beyond sad. As humans our brain is the most essential organ in our body and if we can’t control it, it will control us and our quality of life. Love yourself and nurture your mind.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Definitely visit my website onlyqueenlogic.com there you can find all my handle bars to all other platforms. Or you can go to any platform and i mean any and search me as “onlyqueenlogic”.

