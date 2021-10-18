Hannah Holland of HLD Group: “Never stop educating yourself”

Never stop educating yourself — from the competitor analysis, industry insights, tech developments to personal development. I truly believe knowledge is power. I recently completed an online Harvard business course, sometimes you don’t have all the answers and there is nothing wrong with wanting to learn more.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as powerful woman.

As a part of this series, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Hannah Holland, Managing Director and Founder of HLD Group.

HLD Group is a female-focused global creative agency with the talent management company, HLD Management, HLD Studios, HLD Models, HLD Visionaries and Levelled Up: The Podcast (in association with Atlantic Records).

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

My Mum and Dad brought me up in a little town called Locksbottom in South London. My Mum is an incredible woman, she was the Director of Events at Cancer Research UK and part of the founding team for “Race for Life” — the first event was held in Battersea where 750 participants raised £48,000. Since then Race for Life has grown into one of the UK’s biggest series of fundraising events, raising nearly £900 million towards beating cancer over the last quarter of a century.

My Mum worked so hard and seeing her ambition first-hand motivated me, not only as a child but now as a woman. My Dad was always told me that I wasn’t “bossy” — I had leadership skills, he always encouraged me to use my voice, something I’ve taken with me into adulthood and in my business.

I attended a comprehensive school in Bromley, interestingly enough US Open champion Emma Raducanu went to a school close by in the area, so Bromley must be doing something right to raise strong women. I’m from South London with ginger hair so it’s fair to say I was a feisty teenager who was seen as being “loud”. These days the narrative around being “too loud” has shifted, I had a voice I felt empowered to use it and people needed to be encouraged to listen.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I learned quickly I had to play to my strengths — I learned this even more so than when I dropped out of University. After leaving, I cold-pitched brands including Sixty6 magazines, I proactively sent them over a pitch and was appointed Head of Marketing.

I then began working for a Sixty6 magazine where, now a worldwide Influencer, Demi Rose was one of the first cover girls. There, I realised I loved people branding and it fueled my interest in working in the entertainment industry along with my curiosity about the power of the media.

Whilst still working at Sixty6 magazine, I started with Studio HLD which was a marketing company. I then took a trip out to LA, me and my friend were talking about opportunities (or lack of) for women to enhance their careers and not exploit them. It was just a lightbulb moment of — there wasn’t anyone really dominating and focusing on that niche of female-only talent then why don’t I do it?!

I took a complete leap of faith in my career, I left my position and started my own talent management company, HLD Management. Demi Rose was my first client and whilst working my notice I signed Love Island UK contestant Harley Brash — before she even left the villa.

When I left the comfort of a secure job role, I didn’t know what to expect. All I knew was I wanted to manage talent and had to make this a success.

I learned a lot of hard lessons as I went and I spent a long time figuring out what to do next. For anyone even my age, the best advice I can give is to do your research and then start and don’t expect that it’s all going to go well straight away. I’m far from corporate and believe that to get the best results mixing fun aspects within hard work is a real key.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

During my first year of her business, I worked from my living room then three months later I hired my first member of staff Joe — he then joined me at a bigger workspace a 50ft x 50ft office in Bromley.

It might seem obvious but with the COVID-19 lockdowns, we experienced substantial growth over this time. Physical in-person events were cancelled we were worried that with uncertain times ahead, brands would press pause or cancel on campaigns completely. Marketers had to completely reconsider how to reach consumers with many businesses pivoting their strategies to a heavier digital focus, this included influencer marketing and looking at new channels — including TikTok. This led to influencer marketing and our content creators thriving during the pandemic, our talent was booked out and with such growth.

We then moved to a space in St.Pauls in London before needed to relocate again due to growth. Today, our office lies in the heart of Covent Garden.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Belief — this applies to not only myself but my team. As an entrepreneur, I found that there will always be people who tell you “how to lead”. I believe in my team and give them the tools, confidence and freedom to carry out their responsibilities. When they believe their contribution is vital to achieving our HLD vision, when they are made to feel important, they bring their best to all they need to accomplish. When you believe in people, you get people to believe in themselves. There is no better example now than the pandemic — the team’s belief in themselves, the company, their contribution and efforts has seen us move from a culture of survival to one of sustainable growth.

— Understand that your team has a life outside of your business. Yes, there may be KPI’s to hit and targets to meet but being compassionate about my team’s wellbeing has been instrumental to our success. Our talented influencers break traditional beauty standards within the modeling and fashion industries and have been handpicked for their personality, talent and unique style meaning our clients, and their campaigns, are more representative of our diverse society. We are proud to represent professional, versatile models and nurture their goals into long term career opportunities. So, with the BLM movement, we turned to our BAME talent to advise us on how to become better allies. We then promoted further education across our social media platforms, supported black-owned businesses and made donations to charities. A deep understanding of what motivates people for example TV media personality Anna Vakili returned to her pre-Love Island profession as a pharmacist and become a key worker amid the coronavirus crisis. Like so many people around the world, she stepped out to help out in a time of a crisis. Confidence — As an entrepreneur, especially for myself who is younger than others in the industry, you will always find people telling you how to do your job correctly. I found my more experienced industry peers had a lot of opinions but I know my business inside and out so their comments were not right for my business model. You have to have the confidence to stand your ground, know you understand your own business and its identity and lead — if not, fake it until you make it.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I think society still has a deep-rooted bias with some still believing that men “bring home the bacon” and are the breadwinners. It’s this toxic masculinity that means men feels uncomfortable with strong women. Strong women are independent, resourceful, resilient and know their worth — some of these men can’t keep up with us when they aren’t secure in their power.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I have worked in previous companies and lead whole teams, including men. The men in the team refused to work I assigned to them, then reported me “as being bossy”.

In another scenario, after a promotion, my salary increased to reflect my newfound responsibility, after discussing the new role with my predecessor I discovered I was earning 5k under less than he did — in the same role with the same responsibilities.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Firstly, never apologise for being a powerful woman. The other person’s insecurities are not your responsibility — don’t shrink yourself for the sake of others. However, just because you are a powerful woman doesn’t mean you have to harden yourself always treat people with kindness. The people you meet on the way up are the same people you’ll meet on your way back down.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

It’s education — continuously educating from young children knowing females can be a solders, CEOs, doctors — the list is endless to actually in the workplace that women need to be in places where decisions are being made. The sooner stereotypes are drowned out the quicker the uneasiness of powerful women will also die out.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve the success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

It depends on the industry, fashion and beauty standards can be notoriously is tough. Myself, the business and our talent has been faced with rejections, closed doors and many “thanks but no thanks”

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I would say being assertive without being labelled aggressive, whereas men might be seen as a “go-getter” or “extremely passionate”. Being assertive is not the same as being hostile, it’s simply a direct and logical communication style.

The truth is that both men and women in leadership positions are challenged with that work’ life balance but the “motherhood penalty” is still very real. There are difficulties women face in the workplace when starting a family, such as maternity leave, promotions, and perceived competence.

Another big challenge today is garnering support from other women. It’s important to have open networks and women need to support and empower each other. There’s a reason we call HLD Group “The Sisterhood”, we are here to redefine the rules of an industry that usually finds women tearing each other down, instead of unifying together.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Yes, and it’s a continuous balancing act. My relationship with my family, friends and boyfriend have all had their struggles. Friends stopped asking me to participate in events and activities as they felt they already knew my answer. Then when I did find success they reached out for their gain which was a hard lesson for me to learn.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I learned to be transparent and lean on my team, not to carry the business on my own. These were initially baby steps such as attending client meetings, press events and talent updates in my place. This then meant I worked smarter rather than harder, praising my time and freeing weekends and evenings to enjoy time with my boyfriend. I also set myself mini power hours of where il switch off work and only focus on getting back to my friends and family.

Exercise is an effective stress reducer — so spare hours are spent on the Peloton or country ales with my boyfriend and the dogs. My work/life balance is at a good stage — don’t get me wrong, my text replies are probably a work in progress.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I think your appearance can give you confidence and empowerment as a woman and allows you to express the position you have through the clothes that you wear. If I’m not comfortable or feel comfortable, it’ll translate into my body language. Makeup is not a big concern for me but a weekly blow-dry is essential. I feel incredible can take on the world, it has me feeling my most empowered and confident self.

How is this similar or different for men?

Power dressing is unideal — the same is for men whether they’re wearing a suit or simply smartly dressed you can see a shift in their body language.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Never stop educating yourself — from the competitor analysis, industry insights, tech developments to personal development. I truly believe knowledge is power. I recently completed an online Harvard business course, sometimes you don’t have all the answers and there is nothing wrong with wanting to learn more. Build the right team — a loyal and trustworthy team keeps you sane, safe and enjoy your workday. I trust my team wholeheartedly and wouldn’t be able to do my job effectively without them — or have time off! Building the right teams and creating a positive culture is a priority, I want to ensure that they will all be attentive to the talent and team needs. Our dedication to our clients and uncompromisingly positive lifestyle is part of our success. Alongside our work in successfully placing talent in paid work opportunities, we’ve also built a real community. We are there from every single aspect, from a death in the family to break-ups, to the highs, the lows. Be your authentic self — as I mentioned my hair is my staple, people usually see my hair before they see me. It helped me create a personal brand outside of my company. I won’t apologise for my bright red hair and want to wear a suit and heels for those “big days” at work. Take time for mindfulness — my peloton is life, every morning Cody Rigsby brings me to a positive place, my endorphins flow and I’m ready for the day ahead. A clouded mind can become so clear with morning exercise or meditation. It’s not wrong to switch off — I strive to avoid burnout, without my family, boyfriend and dogs I would not be able to be the woman I am at work. Homelife is vital to keep you the best you can be at work.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would want to have a conversation with Whitney Wolfe over a glass of champagne. The Founder and CEO of Bumble is incredibly inspiring and motivating to me. Bumble empowers women to make the first move — in love, friendship and business. Yes, she’s had setbacks, sexual harassment lawsuits and more to contend with on her way to the top.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.