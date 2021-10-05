Hannah Gräfin von Waldersee Of Insight Partners: “Be kind”

Be kind — a wise and supremely distinguished leader once told me “be kind, always”. It’s such simple and probably unfashionable advice, but it is unbelievably powerful. The thing about kindness is it just makes every part of your life better. You feel happier, you become more effective at work, you form deep relationships more easily. The really interesting thing is how kindness affects other people. When you smile, take an interest in others’ wellbeing, help them to get what they need, then they can become your ally and advocate, which has manifold benefits within and beyond your organization. So in a strange way, being kind can actually be rather a self-serving act.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hannah Gräfin von Waldersee.

Hannah is Vice President, Strategy and Innovation at Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Prior to joining Insight, Hannah ran innovation programs at McKinsey & Company, Buckingham Palace, and a start-up dedicated to accelerating women into leadership. Hannah has spent her career designing, developing, and scaling innovation platforms in a variety of institutions.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Hannah! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Thank you for having me! As for my story, I grew up in the UK and was always inspired by those who seemed to be changemaking, trailblazing, innovating, designing and driving forwards. This curiosity led me to explore globally (living in London, Moscow, Paris, Barcelona, and now New York) and expand professionally (first with the breadth of clients, industries, and functions afforded by consulting, then going deeper into operations at Buckingham Palace, and then leading a company dedicated to accelerating women into leadership). Consistently I found that I loved the challenge of building and scaling something new in an existing context. Now, my role at Insight Partners is focused on delivering innovation programs for some of the most innovative technology companies in the world.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Everything about Insight Partners is focused on thinking ahead and understanding how we can support disruption of entire industries, from financial services to healthcare to retail. As a partner to high-growth software companies, we assemble the assets, services, and individuals which will meet any entrepreneur where they are with what they need to succeed. Within this context of disruption, my role is to design and deliver the innovation programs which will disrupt how we find, select, and support the companies in our portfolio. This might include turbocharging the way that we foster communities of founders, make introductions to high-potential talent in the start-up ecosystem, or deliver winning go-to-market strategy and support.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was really proud when I got my first “proper” job at McKinsey as a strategy consultant. McKinsey is dedicated to the continuous learning and development of its employees, so new hires were onboarded via a whole leadership program designed to help you identify your strengths, vision, purpose and so on. As a serial try-hard swot, I took it all very seriously. One of the exercises was to ask your loved ones when they had seen you at your best. The huge mistake I made was in asking my younger brothers to contribute. Their mocking, sarcastic, and frankly unprintable answers were not particularly foundational for my leadership journey. The lesson I learned from that was that you should be selective whose feedback you ask for!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’m a great believer that mentorship can take many forms and in varied contexts. For me, the list includes my school headteacher, who went out of her way to support and uplift me, the academics who taught me at Oxford, who role-modelled a single-mindedness and dedication to excellence which inspires me to this day, and indeed the entrepreneurs and rising professionals I now mentor myself, whose boundless creativity, passion, and daring attitudes push my thinking further.

I have also been lucky to have some incredible bosses who were truly inspirational and gave me formal and informal mentorship on my career path, aspirations, and presence. When you have someone whose opinion you truly trust, who you know has your best interests at heart, and who goes out of their way to create opportunities for you, then the smallest and most casual interactions can constitute mentorship. I once told one of the most remarkable women I’ve ever worked with about a job offer I’d received — one raised eyebrow and I knew it wasn’t the right next step for me. Days later she introduced me to the next person who hired me into my next role.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

So I know the name of the article series is “Meet the Female Disruptors” and I love the sound of it. I feel like we are in a gang of superheroes. That said, I usually think in terms of “evolution” rather than “disruption”. The essence of evolution is the humility to acknowledge that actually none of us knows the right answer — we all just have our own unique blend of stories and experiences which we’re trying to weave into progress and accomplishment. So evolution is about asking what is working well, how can we stick with it, how can we grow it — while at the same time putting to one side or leaving behind the things that aren’t working so well, and replace that with something better. That’s how I’ve always put innovation into practice and I find it’s an effective way to get the best out of other people. It also helps to bring others with you — because we are hard-wired to resist abrupt change, so positioning disruption as “the same, but better” can help to gain traction and support.

Now when you think about that approach in the context of the macro change you outlined in your question, there is no version of disruption, or change, which isn’t positive — it’s always about moving forward and onwards and upwards. But the idea of longevity and standing the test of time is a really interesting one — I think we see that when an organization or product has continued to put its customer or its user or population at the center and continuously adapt to what that group needs. Standing the test of time isn’t actually about staying the same or standing still.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Be kind — a wise and supremely distinguished leader once told me “be kind, always”. It’s such simple and probably unfashionable advice, but it is unbelievably powerful. The thing about kindness is it just makes every part of your life better. You feel happier, you become more effective at work, you form deep relationships more easily. The really interesting thing is how kindness affects other people. When you smile, take an interest in others’ wellbeing, help them to get what they need, then they can become your ally and advocate, which has manifold benefits within and beyond your organization. So in a strange way, being kind can actually be rather a self-serving act.

What’s the upside? What’s the downside? — I had a little lightbulb moment when a great manager said these words to me. When we think about choices, we often think purely about upside or downside rather than netting the balance of the two. I once had a career opportunity which came from left-field and wasn’t really “in the plan”. By asking myself what was the relative upside/downside to saying yes, I figured out that it was worth doing — upside was a potentially very cool opportunity, max downside was some funny stories and some lessons learned. I now apply this framework to absolutely everything, from personal to professional — it’s helped me to take more of a “why not?” mentality.

Get real options on the table — a wise advisor unlocked a critical negotiation insight for me when I was exploring the job market at one point. I went very deep assessing the pros and cons of a job offer while weighing it up against entirely hypothetical options — analyzing endless what ifs. The only options which really matter when you are negotiating or making a career choice are the real options you have on the table — no single choice is perfect and the best way to understand the pros and cons is to see what else you could actually be doing instead.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I feel like I’m just getting started! Although I am definitely a planner in daily life, I haven’t been a big planner in my career and generally prefer to be opportunistic and open to the marvelous serendipity of the world. For my next curve, I’m all about really measuring the impact of my work. I always want to be able to point to a specific metric which I have influenced, and that can manifest in lots of different ways when running innovation programs at scale. The truest form of innovation is creating something of permanence which will outlast you and grow to be bigger than you are. So another angle for what is giving me energy when looking ahead is building an innovation toolkit and approach which I can use to help others influence change in their own environments.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I find this a hard question to answer from personal experience as I don’t know what the counter-factual is — I only know my own experience. I have never walked in the shoes of my male counterparts, and nor have I ever walked in the shoes of other “women disruptors”. For example, the challenges which women of color experience are very different to the challenges which I might face. An individual is composed of infinite nuances and dimensions, so paying close attention to the data on representation in executive positions, founding trends, and other markers of influence is critical.

I am often looking and listening to see how our socialization affects our behavior, mindsets, and the reactions we prompt in others. I think we have to be careful with certain discussions around imposter syndrome or self-doubt, which imply the problem is in the individual, rather than looking at the reactions that individual might prompt in others because of the systemic prejudices we all learn as children. Is your constructive challenge viewed as inspiring (positive) or angry (negative)? Is your novel idea viewed as wacky (negative) or visionary (positive)? Is your ambition viewed as aspirational (positive) or overreaching (negative)? Disruption or innovation or change all require tremendous amounts of courage, self-assurance, and the support of others, and these can all be dramatically impacted by the micro-feedback you receive on a daily basis from those around you.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

My most treasured book of all time is The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov. Bulgakov was a literary innovator, dreamer, and a true artist. He wrote ground-breaking works which reshaped Russian literature in the face of serious political risk. In spite of everything he cherished adventure, art, creativity, and beauty. His courage and dedication to the utmost artistic integrity inspire me to keep my standards high on days when motivation is lacking.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see a movement dedicated to equipping everyone to listen properly. Many of us take the physical ability to hear, from a physical perspective, for granted. Listening is a skill which is developed like any other — we need training, role-modelling, practice, and the opportunity to learn from our mistakes. Imagine a world where children were taught listening skills alongside the basics of algebra and geography, where how to listen formed an integral part of professional training courses. Many fundamental issues today are caused, at the very root, by people not listening, and people not feeling heard or understood. More listening could be transformational!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Someone once told me “Just because somebody asks you to do something, doesn’t mean you have to do it”. It honestly changed my life. I lived for quite a few decades on this earth without ever questioning that I always had to do as I was told. Vive la révolution.

How can our readers follow you online?

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hannah-gr%C3%A4fin-von-waldersee-20b57157/

Insight Partners blog: https://www.insightpartners.com/blog/innovation-in-action-a-toolkit-for-taking-a-new-idea-from-inspiration-to-operation/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!