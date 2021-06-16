Hannah Castellitto of ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’: “You get one life to live, go live it fiercely”

So often in life, you can get intimidated or feel like you don’t measure up. My motto is, you can be in a man’s world and be just as tough. Whether or not you’re a cowboy, if you are gifted in a certain area, go for it; do not quit when it gets hard. If you fall 99 times, get up; that 100th time might be your breakthrough. Life can be hard, but your heart doesn’t have to be. You get one life to live, go live it fiercely.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Hannah Castellitto. Qualifier for the World Championship of Barrel Racing, and a competitor in season 2 of “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown,” Hannah Castellitto is a rodeo cowgirl and horse trainer, but her experience doesn’t end there. She has learned how to ranch in every climate, due in part to her family’s operation migrating more than once, finally residing in South Carolina. As a single and young woman in the industry, she’s often not taken seriously. Hannah’s out to prove what a mistake it is to underestimate her.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/ce9f2835cde4a259026c26fc06a06e09

Thank you so much for doing this with us Hannah! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I grew up around rodeo. When I was 9 years old, my dad was a stock contractor, and my mom was a barrel racer. I grew up riding, working cows with my dad and going to rodeos every weekend. We bought a Florida Cracker horse, named Little Bit when I was 10 years old. I patterned her on barrels and poles, worked cows off of her, and did goat tying as well. I won more buckles with her than any other horse I’ve had. That horse had the biggest impact on my life; she made me who I am today. She will forever be in my heart. Bullseye (the horse that I brought to Ultimate Cowboy Showdown) has carried my mom, dad and brothers around his entire life; he’s a member of our family. I started going to barrel races and started riding a horse named L.T., who I rode at the Florida State Finals at age 13. I moved away from home at age 18, and tried to see if there was anything else out there. When you grow up around this lifestyle, you’re hooked for life. There is no doubt in my mind that this is in my blood. I was born to do this.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

It can be difficult as a woman working in this industry. Respect is earned, not given. You have to be able to hold your own in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was 10 years old, I got on a bucking horse. I thought it would be so easy. I was scared to death and almost landed in the panels at the arena. I’ve since learned to use wisdom before doing something, even if it seems like fun.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

We all need someone to look up to, and to spend time with people who know more than we do. My dad has been my biggest mentor; I’m glad I watched him all of these years. From reading a cow or starting colts to arena and pasture roping, he’s the hardest-working man I know, and he does it with a smile. When I felt like quitting, he would tell me to dig deeper. There is no one else like my dad.

My mom has been my biggest fan. She’s been my best friend and my cheerleader. She is the most selfless person I know; I strive to be more like her.

My grandma has always bent over backward to help me get to where I need to be, in whatever I do. She’s always been close to my heart.

I’ve watched John Vandenacre start horses in the easiest and most efficient ways, and it’s been amazing to see.

Damon Thompson is my pastor, who has known me since I was 14 years old. He has loved me through it all, never doubted me, and has really had a huge impact in my relationship with God.

Jo Carns has, and always will be, one of the biggest reasons I went into barrel racing. She’s also inspired me to teach young girls to do the same.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good?

In this industry, you want to stand out, not blend in, so yes, it’s good to be disruptive. You want to show that you’re different (but not in a negative way). Whatever you do, always do it in the right way and go the extra mile.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey?

My dad has always told me, some people are sent by God and some people are not; it’s your job to know the difference. He also says that anyone can ride a horse, but not everyone can be a horseman. I strive to be a horseman every day.

Ride hard, honor God in all you do, and trust your horse. Whether you’re facing things in the arena, with your horse, people in your life, finances, or whatever it may be, trusting God will always be the key to getting through anything.

Try to be 1% better in every area, every day, and be a person of honor and integrity. I think if we all strive to be like that, we can all make the world a better place.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I have qualified for the World Championship in barrel racing for several years in a row, and my horses just qualified again for this year. I’ll be taking a few younger girls to train under me. My goal is to go to more rodeos, pour into the people around me, rope a lot more, train and sell some good horses, and try to be good a role model for younger girls.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I listen to a lot of motivational podcasts, or Christian podcasts. When I’m having a hard time, they remind me of who I am, and to keep going.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement, it would be to tell everyone that we are all one race, the human race. We are all the same.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

So often in life, you can get intimidated or feel like you don’t measure up. My motto is, you can be in a man’s world and be just as tough. Whether or not you’re a cowboy, if you are gifted in a certain area, go for it; do not quit when it gets hard. If you fall 99 times, get up; that 100th time might be your breakthrough. Life can be hard, but your heart doesn’t have to be. You get one life to live, go live it fiercely.

How can our readers follow you online?

Facebook — Hannah Castellitto, and Hannah Castellitto Horse Sales and Training, LLC

Instagram — Hannah.cast.xo

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!

About The Interviewer: Growing up in Canada, Edward Sylvan was an unlikely candidate to make a mark on the high-powered film industry based in Hollywood. But as CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc, (SEGI) Sylvan is among a select group of less than ten Black executives who have founded, own and control a publicly traded company. Now, deeply involved in the movie business, he is providing opportunities for people of color.

In 2020, he was appointed president of the Monaco International Film Festival, and was encouraged to take the festival in a new digital direction.

Raised in Toronto, he attended York University where he studied Economics and Political Science, then went to work in finance on Bay Street, (the city’s equivalent of Wall Street). After years of handling equities trading, film tax credits, options trading and mergers and acquisitions for the film, mining and technology industries, in 2008 he decided to reorient his career fully towards the entertainment business.

With the aim of helping Los Angeles filmmakers of color who were struggling to understand how to raise capital, Sylvan wanted to provide them with ways to finance their creative endeavors.