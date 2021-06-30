Hannah Bronfman: “Working out is good for your body”

Considering everyone’s working from home, for the most part, I like to put a little spin on my at-home days. Whether that means just putting on lipstick and walking around the house, it gives me an energy boost and a bit of a confidence boost as well, by just doing something cute and fun for yourself that isn’t necessarily about what someone else is going to see, but what you’re doing for yourself.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well-being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hannah Bronfman.

Hannah Bronfman a native of NYC, is a modern-day renaissance woman. As a graduate of Bard College where she studied fine art, she has built a reputation as a celebrity and influencer through her work as a DJ, On-camera Personality, Entrepreneur and Beauty Expert, as well as her passion for health and wellness. The HB Fit founder was named the newest spokesperson of Pronamel earlier this week, partnering with the dentist-recommended toothpaste brand to help launch its enamel-replenishing Mineral Boost.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Basically, in my early twenties, I was living a really hectic lifestyle. I was DJ-ing and I was out at all hours of the evening and I just felt really burnt out, and so it led me to switch up my lifestyle and make my health a priority. I ended up getting out of the nightlife DJ routine, prioritizing my health and met a bunch of different experts as I tried to figure out what the source of my fatigue was. That just led me on this road of self-discovery, and I uncovered all of these amazing wellness trends and secrets. I met so many incredible people on my journey, and I just fell in love with the industry.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I mean, there are so many people who I’ve met who have helped me get to where I am today from a mentor standpoint, or even just giving me a little tidbit of knowledge that has stuck with me. But I guess someone who sticks out right now is a woman named Tracy Piper, who is an internal fitness doctor. She has her own amazing center called the Piper Center. She was the one to really help me understand my gut health and my overall health, and just put me on this road to self-discovery. I’m very grateful for her; she’s basically like Mother Earth in a human.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Looking back at some of the things I wore to some of the events that I was DJ-ing, I was like, “Oh my God, what was I doing?” But I feel like that’s a classic dressing for the time instead of dressing like a classic.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I think that perseverance and rejection are things that make you stronger. It’s not that I haven’t been faced with those things. I definitely have lost gigs, or have been challenged at times, or needed to pivot, or have faced roadblocks that I needed to overcome. But I always think that with one door closed, another one opens. So, I would say that it’s important to make sure that you have a great team around you. I don’t think that any success story is a one-person show, and perseverance and being able to pivot while still holding the plot is important.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

The biggest strategy, honestly, hasn’t really been a strategy at all. It’s been just the idea of being authentically me. I think what people are drawn to is a transparent and honest take on life and as someone who, I would say now that I’m really in the lifestyle sector, because I touch every little facet, whether it’s your bathroom routine, or your workout routine, or in the kitchen, or in the closet, or whatever. I would just say that being authentic to your true self is really important because your followers, they know when you’re lying, they know when you’re endorsing something just for the cash. I mean, it’s like you really have to build trust.

I’ve been doing this for a decade now, so I feel like a lot of it is a bit of timing. I started slow. I started with zero followers. So it’s definitely been a slow growth, and I think it’s also important to remember that growth is subjective. We don’t do it for the growth and we don’t do it for the likes. We do it because, at least for me, I do it because I feel like I want to give back to my community with all of my learnings and findings, and help people live the happiest and healthiest versions of themselves. I’m here to service motivation, I think that just has always been my core value.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

I’ve never compartmentalized wellness to be skincare or working out. Working out is good for your body, yes, but it’s also good for your mental health. Skincare is great and it’s cool to use topical things, but it’s also about what you eat. I definitely take this holistic mind, body, and soul approach to wellness.

My non-negotiable in the morning is I wake up, I have a big glass of water, and I brush my teeth using the new Pronamel Mineral Boost toothpaste. It is just something that I don’t have to think about, and I know that I’m helping to replenish the minerals in my teeth. I love to eat healthy and make smoothies and things like that, but a lot of those fruits that I put into those smoothies are acidic and to help my teeth bounce back and have that preventative care I rely on Pronamel. With that extra glass of water in the morning, I know I’m setting myself up to be hydrated for the rest of the day.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I like to check in with myself. Whether I’m having a busy day, or just feeling overwhelmed, or maybe it’s a gorgeous day out and I feel relaxed and these are the moments where I try to get outside, breathe a little bit of fresh air, take a moment to check in with myself and see how I’m feeling and ask myself what I need.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Considering everyone’s working from home, for the most part, I like to put a little spin on my at-home days. Whether that means just putting on lipstick and walking around the house, it gives me an energy boost and a bit of a confidence boost as well, by just doing something cute and fun for yourself that isn’t necessarily about what someone else is going to see, but what you’re doing for yourself. So putting lipstick on at home, maybe pulling out a pair of shoes and thinking about when the next time you’re going to wear them. A little bit of the planning ahead, what our days are going to look like when things are a bit more on the normal side. Then the last thing I would say is that I always feel confident when I have a fresh mouth to confidently show off a smile. So using my Pronamel Mineral Boost toothpaste to help me feel fresh is a big confidence booster.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I mean, so many people. I think the nature of what I get to do, I get to work with so many different experts. But for instance, I just had a full-circle moment the other day. I DJ-ed the opening of Arianna Huffington’s Thrive. That happened, I think, in 2015. Then just the other night, I was able to interview her for one of her book events for the new book that she just wrote. So that’s the first book from Thrive, and so it just seemed like a really full-circle moment.

Arianna, if you don’t know, is all about wellness, her sleep revolution, and now with her new book, it’s all about these micro-steps, which is very much how I think and things that I talked about in my book, Do What Feels Good, about how to make these small changes to add up and make real large differences in your life. Arianna is an amazing role model for so many women, and I’m so lucky to have been on that ride with her, even from afar.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Oh my god, I mean, where do I even start? I once was covered in chocolate for a chocolate massage. So I’ll just leave you with that.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would say helping people find their joy would be really amazing, especially coming out of such a dark year. I mean, there’s so much globally. I mean, when you say help the most amount of people, we could get specific and say helping people get water all over the globe would be very important. But I think starting small and helping people just find the joy in their everyday lives, that I think, would help humanity be a bit more of a joyous place.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I’d like to have a meal with Michelle Obama. I’m so inspired by everything that she was able to create. It’d be so amazing to sit down with her. I was really inspired by the lunch program she created while she was in the White House. Also, if you’re a person of color in the VC and private equity world [reading this], I also am an angel investor, and I’m looking for more people who look like me, who are in that world to connect with.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!