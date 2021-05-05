Hani Zeini provides tips to look after your wellness and wellbeing

Staying healthy amid the Covid19 pandemic is becoming more challenging as there are no signs of the virus receding. People have to continue with the various restrictive measures for many more months. Staying physically active during home quarantine is the biggest challenge because of the limited scope for exercising. Due to the truncated lifestyle, people are unable to do things in the way they want. They are experiencing tremendous mental stress that leads to fatigue and depression.

As a result, it affects our overall wellness and wellbeing because the anxiety about the uncertain economic future and concern for health runs deep in our minds, concludes Hani Zeini. The fear that persists in our subconscious minds multiplies the mental stress, and we start feeling unhappy, lose interest in life and feel helpless. We feel bewildered as a deluge of fake and sensational information tends to paralyze our minds.

During any crisis, stress is a normal reaction of the body, but it is essential to prevent it from going out of control. Hani Zeini suggests some easy ways to control stress that will make you more confident to combat the pandemic effectively while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Abhor unhelpful coping methods, advises Hani Zeini

When you idle away your time at home during quarantine, there are high chances of developing a craving for food. Suppress such a craving for food at all costs and be careful about what you drink, whether it is tea, coffee, or alcohol. Be cautious about becoming a tobacco addict that can damage your health. While most of the drinks and beverages seem apparently relaxing and relieve stress to some extent briefly, excessive caffeine and alcohol intake can do more harm than good. Getting used to the drinks multiplies your stress and drives you towards despair as soon as the initial feeling of goodness disappears. Regular alcohol consumption can lead to addiction and dependence, while the stimulants in caffeine can disturb sleep patterns and damage your health.

Drink herbal tea, green tea, and fresh fruit juices supported by a healthy and nutritious diet to combat stress. But restrict sugar and salt intake just as you must keep a check on foods that contain saturated fats.

Have plenty of sleep

Having a good sleep for 7-8 hours every day is the recipe for good health, and you must maintain it even during the pandemic. Prepare well before your go to bed by scaling down your activities and allowing the mind to rest while you gently slip into the bed at some fixed time every day, advises Hani Zeini. Create a calm and relaxed environment in the bedroom to soothe the mind further, telling the body clock that it is time to sleep. Keep your bedroom free from any electronic gadgets.

Practice relaxation techniques

Swirling thoughts disrupts sleep, and you must shun all thoughts from getting the better of you so that it does not interfere with your inner peace. Practice meditation and Yoga that soothe the mind and helps you stay in control without allowing the surrounding environment to impact your mind.

More is your control on your mind, and more you will be at peace with yourself.