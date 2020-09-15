Hani Zeini on Mental Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic

We are going through rough times, and maintaining our mental and emotional wellbeing may feel more challenging than ever. The stress and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 have been hard to handle. This fact is further compounded by guidelines on maintaining social distancing; restrictions that have resulted in unprecedented changes to our daily lives. The way we live today is entirely different from the way it was before the pandemic. There is little we can do to lead a life the way we used to. This results in substantial mental stress that is souring relationships due to misunderstandings between partners and family members. Hani Zeini has observed how many people are struggling to adjust to this new normal while finding it challenging to find ways to cope.

Now is the time to take good care of our physical and mental health, while emphasizing the latter, because a healthy mind can contribute to a healthy body. For tips on how to achieve such a feat, keep reading.

Hani Zeini says to take care of your body

Since there is a close connection between the mind and the body, to ensure mental wellbeing, you must start by taking care of your body, which is considered a holistic approach.

Stay physically active – Avoid the temptation to maintain a sedentary lifestyle. Feelings of laziness are natural, caused by the restrictions imposed on us by the government. It has limited the scope of our ability to engage in physical activities. Despite limited opportunities to engage, find some way to maintain your movement and mobility, no matter how difficult it might be. Start by exercising without using any equipment and practicing low-barrier exercises like yoga and brisk walking to look after the body and the mind. Consistent physical activity lowers stress and increases stamina. This, in turn, strengthens the mind.

Eat well – Choose meals that balance all bodily needs, including proteins, healthy fats, and carbohydrates, with an emphasis on fruits and vegetables. Be mindful of restricting refined sugar and saturated fat found in processed foods. Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine consumption, which can cause further stress and anxiety.

Sleep well – Stick to a fixed sleeping routine. Spend enough time relaxing before bed by avoiding elements that can interfere with sleep and spoil your schedule, like cell phones and television. Take 30-60 minutes to yourself before bedtime by keeping away from technology to calm the nerves and induce sleep.

Follow a consistent routine

The disruption caused by the pandemic can distract us from sticking to a daily routine. Ensure that you maintain strict timing for your daily activities, like eating and sleeping. Have a schedule for your daily activities like bathing, exercising, and doing your work. Adhering to the timing of your schedule will ensure perfect harmony between the body and mind that provide you with a sense of wellbeing.

Be responsive to your mind

Your mind can be your friend or foe, depending on how you respond to its calls. For example, the pandemic might be pushing your mind to dark places with negative thoughts. Remember that this is temporary. It will get better. Although it might not be possible to control your thoughts, you can decide what to focus your attention on and actively try to think positively. Pay attention to the positives in life rather than ruminating about things that you have missed.